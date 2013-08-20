The presidential pets of the White House
Although President Donald Trump does not have a pet in the White House, Vice President Mike Pence has carried on the longstanding tradition of executive branch pets. The second family has a dog, two cats and a bunny. Click through to see other presidential pets.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Barack Obama -- like other presidents before him -- likely benefited from having dogs Bo and Sunny at the White House.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Abraham Lincoln's son Tad rides one of his horses.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Theodore Roosevelt's eldest son, Teddy Jr., holds his macaw, Eli.
The presidential pets of the White House
President William Howard Taft's pet cow, Pauline, stands on the lawn of the State, War and Navy Building in Washington.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Warren G. Harding and his dog Laddie are photographed in front of the White House.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Calvin Coolidge's wife, Grace, holds her pet raccoon, Rebecca.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Herbert Hoover poses with his dog, King Tut.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Franklin D. Roosevelt drives in his convertible with his dog Fala.
The presidential pets of the White House
First lady Mamie Eisenhower and her granddaughter Barbara Anne Eisenhower stand with the family pet, Heidi, outside the White House.
The presidential pets of the White House
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy stand with their guests and their daughter's ponies, Macaroni and Tex, outside the White House in 1962.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Lyndon Johnson sings with dog Yuki while his grandson, Patrick, watches at the LBJ Ranch in 1968.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Richard Nixon, his wife and two daughters play with their pet cocker spaniel Checkers on the beach at Mantoloking, New Jersey, in 1953.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Gerald Ford relaxes with his dog Liberty in the Oval Office in 1975.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Jimmy Carter's daughter, Amy, holds her Siamese cat Misty Malarky Ying Yang.
The presidential pets of the White House
First lady Nancy Reagan cradles an early Christmas present, a King Charles spaniel named Rex, as she and President Reagan stroll along the South Lawn of the White House in 1985.
The presidential pets of the White House
President George H.W. Bush walks on the South Lawn of the White House, followed by his dog Millie and her puppies. In 1989, Millie gave birth to a litter of six puppies, including Spot, who later returned to the White House with President George W. Bush.
The presidential pets of the White House
President Bill Clinton walks with the family cat, Socks, as he arrives back at the White House in 1993 after a speech.
The presidential pets of the White House
First lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush are joined by their dogs Spot and Barney as they walk from Marine One to the White House on September 30, 2001.