Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana, Princess of Wales listens to children during a visit to the British international school in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 6, 1989. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana The future princess, Lady Diana Spencer on her first birthday at Park House, Sandringham, on July 1, 1962. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana is seen during a summer holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, in 1971. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana, at age 14, is "kissed" by her pony, Scuffle, in 1974. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Before marrrying Prince Charles, Diana worked as a nanny. Here she is seen with two of her charges in 1980, the year before she married. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Lady Diana and Prince Charles in 1980. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Prince Charles and Diana arrive at Goldsmith Hall in London for a charity recital in March 1981. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Lady Diana attends the Royal Ascot horse race on June 18, 1981. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana and Charles were wed on July 29, 1981. The princess, clad in an Emanuel wedding dress, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral with her husband. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana and Charles leave St. Mary's Hospital after the birth of their first son, Prince William, on July 22, 1982, in London. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Prince Harry shows a bit of his personality, which doesn't appear to please his mother, on June 11, 1988, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana sits in front of the Taj Mahal in India in November 1992. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana sits on Banana Beach during a trip to the West Indies on Januray 4, 1993. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: Life of Princess Diana Diana and Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son Harry during a pre-Easter skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994. Hide Caption 14 of 15