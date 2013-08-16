(CNN) Here is some background information about April Fool's Day, also known as All Fools' Day, celebrated on April 1st every year.

History:

Some historians believe the April Fools' customs began in France, although no one knows for sure.

It may stem from a calendar change in 16th century France -- the moving of New Year's Day from April 1 to January 1 when the Gregorian calendar was adopted.

People who continued to celebrate New Year's Day on April 1st rather than the new date of January 1st were referred to as "April fools" and others played tricks on them.

Around the World:

In France, April 1st is called "Poisson d'Avril."

