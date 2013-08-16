NFL Pro Bowl Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the NFL Pro Bowl, the all-star game of the National Football League.

January 29, 2017 - The 47th Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

January 31, 2016 - The 46th Pro Bowl is played at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The team led by Michael Irvin defeats the team led by Jerry Rice, 49-27.

Other Facts :

The Pro Bowl has been played every year but two since 1980 in the 50,000 seat Aloha Stadium in Hawaii (2010 and 2015).

In 1971, the National Football Conference (NFC) beat the American Football Conference (AFC) in the first Pro Bowl, played in Los Angeles, 27-6.

