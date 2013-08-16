NFL Pro Bowl Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is some background information about the NFL Pro Bowl, the all-star game of the National Football League.
January 29, 2017 - The 47th Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
January 31, 2016 - The 46th Pro Bowl is played at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The team led by Michael Irvin defeats the team led by Jerry Rice, 49-27.
Other Facts:
The Pro Bowl has been played every year but two since 1980 in the 50,000 seat Aloha Stadium in Hawaii (2010 and 2015).
The Pro Bowl has been played every year but two since 1980 in the 50,000 seat Aloha Stadium in Hawaii (2010 and 2015).
In 1971, the National Football Conference (NFC) beat the American Football Conference (AFC) in the first Pro Bowl, played in Los Angeles, 27-6.
In 1984, 1989, and 1994, the AFC scored only three points during each game, the fewest points of any Pro Bowl games.
In 2013, the NFC team scored the most points of any Pro Bowl game with 62.
David Akers (Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers) holds the Pro Bowl record for scoring the most points, with 57 (over Pro Bowl career).
Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) holds the record for most touchdowns with eight.
July 31, 2013 - The NFL announces changes in the player selections process. Instead of the AFC playing the NFC, Pro Bowl team members will be drafted by fans, coaches, and players in a fantasy-style format regardless of conference.
Before the team selection formatting change that began with the 2014 game, the NFC led the AFC in Pro Bowl wins, with 22.
January 21-22, 2014 - The first NFL Bowl draft is held. Alumni team captains are Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders.
January 26, 2014 - The team led by Jerry Rice defeats the team led by Deion Sanders 22-21 in the first unconferenced NFL Pro Bowl.
December 20, 2016 - The 2017 rosters are announced, with a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.
AFC:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers.
Quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers.
Running backs: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills.
Wide receivers: Antonio Brown, Steelers; Amari Cooper, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts.
Tight ends: Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans.
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk, Ravens.
Tackles: Joe Thomas, Browns; Donald Penn, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans.
Guards: Marshal Yanda, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers.
Centers: Rodney Hudson, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers.
Defense
Defensive ends: Khalil Mack, Raiders; Cameron Wake, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans.
Defensive ends: Khalil Mack, Raiders; Cameron Wake, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans.
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans.
Outside linebackers: Von Miller, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans.
Inside/middle linebackers: Dont'a Hightower, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens.
Cornerbacks: Marcus Peters, Chiefs; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos.
Free safety: Devin McCourty, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders.
Special teams
Punter: Pat McAfee, Colts.
Punter: Pat McAfee, Colts.
Kicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens.
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs.
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots.
Legend captains: Jerome Bettis, Ray Lewis.
NFC:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Matt Ryan, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
Quarterbacks: Matt Ryan, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
Running backs: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons.
Wide receivers: Julio Jones, Falcons; Odell Beckham, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals.
Tight ends: Greg Olsen, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins.
Fullback: Mike Tolbert, Panthers.
Tackles: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles.
Guards: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers.
Centers: Travis Frederick, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons.
Defense
Defensive ends: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Cliff Avril, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks.
Defensive ends: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Cliff Avril, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks.
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles.
Outside linebackers: Vic Beasley, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers.
Inside/middle linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers.
Cornerbacks: Janoris Jenkins, Giants; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings.
Free safety: Harrison Smith, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers.
Strong safety: Landon Collins, Giants.
Special teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams.
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams.
Kicker: Matt Bryant, Falcons.
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings.
Special-teamer: Dwayne Harris, Giants.
Legend captains: Tony Gonzalez, Charles Woodson.