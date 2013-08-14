Leap Year Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about leap year. 2020 is a leap year. The next leap day is February 29, 2020, on a Saturday.

Facts:

Every four years in the Gregorian calendar, an extra day is added to the calendar in order to synchronize it with the solar year.

Occurs in every year that is divisible by four and only in century years that are evenly divided by 400.

- Ex. 800, 1200, 2000 were leap years...BUT 1700 and 1900 were not because they are not divisible by 400, even though they are divisible by four.

In a leap year, the extra day is added at the end of February, giving it 29 days instead of 28.

The extra day is called a leap day, or an intercalary day.

Read More