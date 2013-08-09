National Guard Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the National Guard, the oldest component of the U.S. armed forces.

The National Guard was formed in the 17th century as the militia of the colonists in North America.

The Marquis de Lafayette, on a visit to the United States in 1824, popularized the term "national guard" as a description for the various states' militias. The title was formalized by federal legislation in 1916.

Other reserve groups have no affiliation with the National Guard. (Ex. Army Reserve)