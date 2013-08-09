Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

January 8, 2017 - The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to air live on NBC.

January 10, 2016 - The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and are telecast live on NBC with Ricky Gervais as host.

Other Facts:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.

The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

