Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
January 8, 2017 - The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented in Beverly Hills, California and telecast live on NBC with Jimmy Fallon as host .
January 10, 2016 - The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented in Beverly Hills, California, and are telecast live on NBC with Ricky Gervais as host.
Other Facts:
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.
The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.
The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.
Awards for television were first presented in 1955.
The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.
On January 7, 2008, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners were announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.
As of December 2016, Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations - 30. She has eight wins, also a record.
2017 Winners (selected)
Best Motion Picture - Drama
"Moonlight"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Casey Affleck - "Manchester By The Sea"
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
"La La Land"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Emma Stone - "La La Land"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
Best Director - Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"
Best Television Series - Drama
"The Crown"
Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
"Atlanta"
2016 Winners (selected)
Best Motion Picture - Drama
"The Revenant"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Brie Larson - "Room"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Leonardo DiCaprio - "The Revenant"
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
"The Martian"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jennifer Lawrence - "Joy"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Matt Damon - "The Martian"
Best Director - Motion Picture
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu - "The Revenant"
Best Television Series - Drama
"Mr. Robot"
Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
"Mozart in the Jungle"
