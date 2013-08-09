Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

January 8, 2017 - The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented in Beverly Hills, California and telecast live on NBC with Jimmy Fallon as host .
    January 10, 2016 - The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented in Beverly Hills, California, and are telecast live on NBC with Ricky Gervais as host.
    Other Facts:
    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.
    The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.
    The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.
    Awards for television were first presented in 1955.
    The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.
    On January 7, 2008, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners were announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.
    As of December 2016, Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations - 30. She has eight wins, also a record.
    2017 Winners (selected)
    Best Motion Picture - Drama
    "Moonlight"
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"
    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Casey Affleck - "Manchester By The Sea"
    Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    "La La Land"
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    Emma Stone - "La La Land"
    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
    Best Director - Motion Picture
    Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"
    Best Television Series - Drama
    "The Crown"
    Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
    "Atlanta"
    2016 Winners (selected)
    Best Motion Picture - Drama
    "The Revenant"
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Brie Larson - "Room"
    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Leonardo DiCaprio - "The Revenant"
    Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    "The Martian"
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    Jennifer Lawrence - "Joy"
    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    Matt Damon - "The Martian"
    Best Director - Motion Picture
    Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu - "The Revenant"
    Best Television Series - Drama
    "Mr. Robot"
    Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
    "Mozart in the Jungle"
    No celebrities were off limits during Ricky Gervais&#39; opening monologue at the 2011 Golden Globes. He managed to offend Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and several others in a span of five minutes.
    Photos: Golden Globes most memorable moments
    Ricky GervaisNo celebrities were off limits during Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the 2011 Golden Globes. He managed to offend Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and several others in a span of five minutes.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Jack Nicholson was in the middle of a rambling speech after winning Best Actor in a Drama for &quot;About Schmidt,&quot; when he told the audience he had taken a Valium earlier in the night. Well, that explained it!
    Photos: Golden Globes most memorable moments
    Jack NicholsonJack Nicholson was in the middle of a rambling speech after winning Best Actor in a Drama for "About Schmidt," when he told the audience he had taken a Valium earlier in the night. Well, that explained it!
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    When Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globes in 2014, the duo brilliantly took on Hollywood&#39;s leading men. They poked fun at George Clooney&#39;s inability to stay in a relationship (at the time), Leonardo DiCaprio&#39;s penchant for dating models and had other celebrities crawling under their tables to avoid being a target.
    Photos: Golden Globes most memorable moments
    Tina Fey and Amy PoehlerWhen Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globes in 2014, the duo brilliantly took on Hollywood's leading men. They poked fun at George Clooney's inability to stay in a relationship (at the time), Leonardo DiCaprio's penchant for dating models and had other celebrities crawling under their tables to avoid being a target.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Matthew McConaughey won his first Golden Globe award in 2014 for his role in &quot;Dallas Buyers Club.&quot; The actor gave a poignant tribute to his mother in his acceptance speech, calling her his &quot;inspiration.&quot;
    Photos: Golden Globes most memorable moments
    Matthew McConaugheyMatthew McConaughey won his first Golden Globe award in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club." The actor gave a poignant tribute to his mother in his acceptance speech, calling her his "inspiration."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Renee Zellweger took a bathroom break right before she won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for &quot;Nurse Betty.&quot; Hugh Grant announced she was the winner and when they couldn&#39;t find her, he began to accept the award on her behalf. That was until Zellweger raced to the stage and had the audience in stitches.
    Photos: Golden Globes most memorable moments
    Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger took a bathroom break right before she won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for "Nurse Betty." Hugh Grant announced she was the winner and when they couldn't find her, he began to accept the award on her behalf. That was until Zellweger raced to the stage and had the audience in stitches.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    01 Golden Globes top moments of all time RESTRICTED03 Golden Globes top moments of all time RESTRICTED02 Golden Globes top moments of all time05 Golden Globes top moments of all time RESTRICTED06 Golden Globes top moments of all time