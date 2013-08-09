Breaking News

Academy Awards Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 6:35 PM ET, Sat October 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;Spotlight&quot; -- a film about Boston Globe investigative reporters digging into a sex abuse scandal involving Catholic priests -- won best picture at the 88th annual Academy Awards. Here&#39;s a look back at all of the past winners for best picture:
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Spotlight' (2015)"Spotlight" -- a film about Boston Globe investigative reporters digging into a sex abuse scandal involving Catholic priests -- won best picture at the 88th annual Academy Awards. Here's a look back at all of the past winners for best picture:
Hide Caption
1 of 88
The first Academy Awards were given out at a dinner on May 16, 1929. The best picture winner was 1927&#39;s &quot;Wings,&quot; a film about World War I pilots starring Clara Bow, right, Charles &quot;Buddy&quot; Rogers, left, Richard Arlen and Gary Cooper. Even today, the silent film&#39;s aerial sequences stand out as some of the most exciting ever filmed. Another film, &quot;Sunrise,&quot; was given an Oscar as most &quot;unique and artistic production,&quot; an honor that was eliminated the next year. The academy didn&#39;t begin using a calendar year for awards until movies made in 1934 (with ceremonies held in 1935).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Wings' (1927)The first Academy Awards were given out at a dinner on May 16, 1929. The best picture winner was 1927's "Wings," a film about World War I pilots starring Clara Bow, right, Charles "Buddy" Rogers, left, Richard Arlen and Gary Cooper. Even today, the silent film's aerial sequences stand out as some of the most exciting ever filmed. Another film, "Sunrise," was given an Oscar as most "unique and artistic production," an honor that was eliminated the next year. The academy didn't begin using a calendar year for awards until movies made in 1934 (with ceremonies held in 1935).
Hide Caption
2 of 88
The musical &quot;The Broadway Melody&quot; was the first sound film to win best picture. The film stars Charles King, Anita Page and Bessie Love.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Broadway Melody' (1929)The musical "The Broadway Melody" was the first sound film to win best picture. The film stars Charles King, Anita Page and Bessie Love.
Hide Caption
3 of 88
&quot;All Quiet on the Western Front,&quot; best picture of 1929-30, was the film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque&#39;s classic novel. The film stars Lewis Wolheim and Lew Ayres and was directed by Lewis Milestone.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)"All Quiet on the Western Front," best picture of 1929-30, was the film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel. The film stars Lewis Wolheim and Lew Ayres and was directed by Lewis Milestone.
Hide Caption
4 of 88
&quot;Cimarron,&quot; based on the Edna Ferber novel, is best remembered for its portrayal of the 1889 Oklahoma Land Rush, which literally featured a cast of thousands. Richard Dix and Irene Dunne star in the film.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Cimarron' (1931)"Cimarron," based on the Edna Ferber novel, is best remembered for its portrayal of the 1889 Oklahoma Land Rush, which literally featured a cast of thousands. Richard Dix and Irene Dunne star in the film.
Hide Caption
5 of 88
The all-star cast of &quot;Grand Hotel,&quot; including Greta Garbo and John Barrymore (pictured), portrayed characters in a mix of plot lines at a Berlin hotel. The film won just the one Oscar, but has been immortalized for one of Garbo&#39;s lines of dialogue: &quot;I want to be alone.&quot;
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Grand Hotel' (1932)The all-star cast of "Grand Hotel," including Greta Garbo and John Barrymore (pictured), portrayed characters in a mix of plot lines at a Berlin hotel. The film won just the one Oscar, but has been immortalized for one of Garbo's lines of dialogue: "I want to be alone."
Hide Caption
6 of 88
&quot;Cavalcade,&quot; based on a Noel Coward play, won the 1932-33 prize for best picture. The film follows a London family from 1899 to 1933 and stars, left to right, Una O&#39;Connor, Diana Wynyard and Clive Brook.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Cavalcade' (1933)"Cavalcade," based on a Noel Coward play, won the 1932-33 prize for best picture. The film follows a London family from 1899 to 1933 and stars, left to right, Una O'Connor, Diana Wynyard and Clive Brook.
Hide Caption
7 of 88
&quot;It Happened One Night&quot; was one of the great underdog winners. Its studio, Columbia, wasn&#39;t considered one of the majors at the time, and neither Clark Gable nor Claudette Colbert, its stars, were excited about the project. But it became the first film to sweep the five major categories of picture, actor, actress, director and screenplay. To this day, only two other films -- &quot;One Flew Over the Cuckoo&#39;s Nest&quot; (1975) and &quot;The Silence of the Lambs&quot; (1991) -- have pulled off the same trick.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'It Happened One Night' (1934)"It Happened One Night" was one of the great underdog winners. Its studio, Columbia, wasn't considered one of the majors at the time, and neither Clark Gable nor Claudette Colbert, its stars, were excited about the project. But it became the first film to sweep the five major categories of picture, actor, actress, director and screenplay. To this day, only two other films -- "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975) and "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) -- have pulled off the same trick.
Hide Caption
8 of 88
Clark Gable was in the best picture winner the next year as well, playing Fletcher Christian in the 1935 version of &quot;Mutiny on the Bounty.&quot; Charles Laughton plays Captain Bligh.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Mutiny on the Bounty' (1935)Clark Gable was in the best picture winner the next year as well, playing Fletcher Christian in the 1935 version of "Mutiny on the Bounty." Charles Laughton plays Captain Bligh.
Hide Caption
9 of 88
Luise Rainer stars in &quot;The Great Ziegfeld.&quot; She picked up an Oscar for best actress, though William Powell, who played the title figure, came up empty (although he was nominated for another movie, &quot;My Man Godfrey&quot;).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Great Ziegfeld' (1936)Luise Rainer stars in "The Great Ziegfeld." She picked up an Oscar for best actress, though William Powell, who played the title figure, came up empty (although he was nominated for another movie, "My Man Godfrey").
Hide Caption
10 of 88
&quot;The Life of Emile Zola&quot; won three Oscars, including best picture. The film is a biography of the famed French author. Star Paul Muni was nominated for best actor but lost to Spencer Tracy (&quot;Captains Courageous&quot;).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Life of Emile Zola' (1937)"The Life of Emile Zola" won three Oscars, including best picture. The film is a biography of the famed French author. Star Paul Muni was nominated for best actor but lost to Spencer Tracy ("Captains Courageous").
Hide Caption
11 of 88
&quot;You Can&#39;t Take It With You&quot; is one of the rare comedies to win best picture. The film, based on the George Kaufman and Moss Hart play, stars James Stewart, Jean Arthur and Lionel Barrymore. It also won a best director Oscar for Frank Capra, Capra&#39;s third in five years.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'You Can't Take It With You' (1938)"You Can't Take It With You" is one of the rare comedies to win best picture. The film, based on the George Kaufman and Moss Hart play, stars James Stewart, Jean Arthur and Lionel Barrymore. It also won a best director Oscar for Frank Capra, Capra's third in five years.
Hide Caption
12 of 88
Still considered one of the great Hollywood epics, 1939&#39;s &quot;Gone With the Wind&quot; won 10 Oscars, including best picture and best actress for star Vivien Leigh, right. Though Clark Gable was nominated for best actor, he lost to Robert Donat (&quot;Goodbye, Mr. Chips&quot;) in one of the great Oscar upsets.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Gone With the Wind' (1939)Still considered one of the great Hollywood epics, 1939's "Gone With the Wind" won 10 Oscars, including best picture and best actress for star Vivien Leigh, right. Though Clark Gable was nominated for best actor, he lost to Robert Donat ("Goodbye, Mr. Chips") in one of the great Oscar upsets.
Hide Caption
13 of 88
After &quot;Gone With the Wind,&quot; producer David O. Selznick scored again with another adaptation of a best-seller, Daphne du Maurier&#39;s &quot;Rebecca.&quot; He brought Alfred Hitchcock from Britain to direct Laurence Olivier and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/16/showbiz/joan-fontaine-obit/&quot;&gt;Joan Fontaine&lt;/a&gt; in a tale of a shy young woman living in the shadow of her husband&#39;s first wife. &quot;Rebecca&quot; was not only Hitchcock&#39;s first American film, but also his only one to win a best picture Oscar.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Rebecca' (1940)After "Gone With the Wind," producer David O. Selznick scored again with another adaptation of a best-seller, Daphne du Maurier's "Rebecca." He brought Alfred Hitchcock from Britain to direct Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine in a tale of a shy young woman living in the shadow of her husband's first wife. "Rebecca" was not only Hitchcock's first American film, but also his only one to win a best picture Oscar.
Hide Caption
14 of 88
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.afi.com/100Years/movies10.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The movie many critics regard as the greatest American film&lt;/a&gt; didn&#39;t win the best picture Oscar for 1941. Orson Welles&#39; &quot;Citizen Kane&quot; lost to a film directed by another classic director, John Ford, who helped re-create a Welsh mining village in California for &quot;How Green Was My Valley.&quot; Roddy McDowall, left, and Walter Pidgeon starred.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'How Green Was My Valley' (1941)The movie many critics regard as the greatest American film didn't win the best picture Oscar for 1941. Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" lost to a film directed by another classic director, John Ford, who helped re-create a Welsh mining village in California for "How Green Was My Valley." Roddy McDowall, left, and Walter Pidgeon starred.
Hide Caption
15 of 88
Hollywood&#39;s war effort went full throttle with William Wyler&#39;s &quot;Mrs. Miniver&quot; starring Walter Pidgeon and Greer Garson as a heroic couple whose family endures German air raids during the Battle of Britain. Garson also won the best actress award and received much flak for a lengthy acceptance speech that became the stuff of Hollywood legend.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Mrs. Miniver' (1942)Hollywood's war effort went full throttle with William Wyler's "Mrs. Miniver" starring Walter Pidgeon and Greer Garson as a heroic couple whose family endures German air raids during the Battle of Britain. Garson also won the best actress award and received much flak for a lengthy acceptance speech that became the stuff of Hollywood legend.
Hide Caption
16 of 88
We&#39;ll always have Bogart and Bergman, aka Rick and Ilsa, in Michael Curtiz&#39;s &quot;Casablanca.&quot; Nobody at Warner Bros. expected this movie, based on an unproduced play, &quot;Everybody Comes to Rick&#39;s,&quot; to be a classic when it came out, but the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.afi.com/100Years/movies10.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;American Film Institute ranked this best picture winner as the third-greatest U.S. film&lt;/a&gt; more than 60 years later.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Casablanca' (1943)We'll always have Bogart and Bergman, aka Rick and Ilsa, in Michael Curtiz's "Casablanca." Nobody at Warner Bros. expected this movie, based on an unproduced play, "Everybody Comes to Rick's," to be a classic when it came out, but the American Film Institute ranked this best picture winner as the third-greatest U.S. film more than 60 years later.
Hide Caption
17 of 88
Hollywood&#39;s favorite crooner became its favorite priest. Bing Crosby, left, won the best actor award as Father Chuck O&#39;Malley in &quot;Going My Way.&quot; He encountered resistance from a crusty old priest (Barry Fitzgerald) when he tried to help an impoverished church parish.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Going My Way' (1944)Hollywood's favorite crooner became its favorite priest. Bing Crosby, left, won the best actor award as Father Chuck O'Malley in "Going My Way." He encountered resistance from a crusty old priest (Barry Fitzgerald) when he tried to help an impoverished church parish.
Hide Caption
18 of 88
With World War II coming to an end, Hollywood turned to dark subject matter, such as alcoholism in Billy Wilder&#39;s &quot;The Lost Weekend.&quot; Star Ray Milland, left, won the best actor award as a writer on a binge. Howard Da Silva was the bartender.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Lost Weekend' (1945)With World War II coming to an end, Hollywood turned to dark subject matter, such as alcoholism in Billy Wilder's "The Lost Weekend." Star Ray Milland, left, won the best actor award as a writer on a binge. Howard Da Silva was the bartender.
Hide Caption
19 of 88
Veterans Fredric March, pictured, Dana Andrews and Harold Russell returned home to adjust to life in post-war America in this William Wyler classic. Myrna Loy, Teresa Wright and Cathy O&#39;Donnell were the women in their lives who also found the world much more complicated with the war&#39;s end. Russell, a real vet, lost both hands in World War II.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)Veterans Fredric March, pictured, Dana Andrews and Harold Russell returned home to adjust to life in post-war America in this William Wyler classic. Myrna Loy, Teresa Wright and Cathy O'Donnell were the women in their lives who also found the world much more complicated with the war's end. Russell, a real vet, lost both hands in World War II.
Hide Caption
20 of 88
Elia Kazan&#39;s &quot;Gentleman&#39;s Agreement&quot; continued Hollywood&#39;s exploration of more serious subject matter, this time anti-Semitism. Gregory Peck, right, plays a reporter who goes undercover posing as a Jew, making his girlfriend (Dorothy McGuire) face uncomfortable truths about her upper class WASP life. A young Dean Stockwell played Peck&#39;s son.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Gentleman's Agreement' (1947)Elia Kazan's "Gentleman's Agreement" continued Hollywood's exploration of more serious subject matter, this time anti-Semitism. Gregory Peck, right, plays a reporter who goes undercover posing as a Jew, making his girlfriend (Dorothy McGuire) face uncomfortable truths about her upper class WASP life. A young Dean Stockwell played Peck's son.
Hide Caption
21 of 88
A British film took home the best picture Oscar when Laurence Olivier directed himself in an Oscar-winning role as Shakespeare&#39;s famous Danish prince who cannot make up his mind. Olivier trimmed the play&#39;s text and chose to do Hamlet&#39;s famous soliloquy (&quot;To be, or not to be, that is the question&quot;) as a voice-over. Jean Simmons was Ophelia.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Hamlet' (1948)A British film took home the best picture Oscar when Laurence Olivier directed himself in an Oscar-winning role as Shakespeare's famous Danish prince who cannot make up his mind. Olivier trimmed the play's text and chose to do Hamlet's famous soliloquy ("To be, or not to be, that is the question") as a voice-over. Jean Simmons was Ophelia.
Hide Caption
22 of 88
Unlike the 2006 remake with Sean Penn, this adaptation of Robert Penn Warren&#39;s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was a critical and box-office success. Star Broderick Crawford also won the best actor award for his role as Willie Stark, a cynical politician who rises to become governor. Any resemblance to Louisiana&#39;s Huey Long was mere coincidence.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'All the King's Men' (1949)Unlike the 2006 remake with Sean Penn, this adaptation of Robert Penn Warren's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was a critical and box-office success. Star Broderick Crawford also won the best actor award for his role as Willie Stark, a cynical politician who rises to become governor. Any resemblance to Louisiana's Huey Long was mere coincidence.
Hide Caption
23 of 88
Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz&#39;s screenplay about an aging actress (Bette Davis, right) battling a scheming newcomer (Anne Baxter) remains one of the most quotable movies ever almost 65 years after its release. &quot;All About Eve&quot; held the record for a movie with the most Oscar nominations (14) until &quot;Titanic&quot; tied it in 1997. A young Marilyn Monroe, center, also attracted attention in an early role. As Margo Channing (Davis&#39; character) would say, &quot;Fasten your seat belts, it&#39;s going to be bumpy night!&quot;
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'All About Eve' (1950)Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz's screenplay about an aging actress (Bette Davis, right) battling a scheming newcomer (Anne Baxter) remains one of the most quotable movies ever almost 65 years after its release. "All About Eve" held the record for a movie with the most Oscar nominations (14) until "Titanic" tied it in 1997. A young Marilyn Monroe, center, also attracted attention in an early role. As Margo Channing (Davis' character) would say, "Fasten your seat belts, it's going to be bumpy night!"
Hide Caption
24 of 88
This MGM musical with Gene Kelly as an aspiring artist who falls for Leslie Caron in the City of Light faced stiff competition at the Oscars. But &quot;An American in Paris&quot; scored a major upset when it beat dramatic heavyweights &quot;A Place in the Sun&quot; and &quot;A Streetcar Named Desire&quot; for best picture.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'An American in Paris' (1951)This MGM musical with Gene Kelly as an aspiring artist who falls for Leslie Caron in the City of Light faced stiff competition at the Oscars. But "An American in Paris" scored a major upset when it beat dramatic heavyweights "A Place in the Sun" and "A Streetcar Named Desire" for best picture.
Hide Caption
25 of 88
Producer-director Cecil B. DeMille had been making epics since the silents, but none had won best picture until &quot;The Greatest Show on Earth,&quot; a 1952 circus spectacular with Betty Hutton, pictured, and Charlton Heston. Many critics and fans dismiss the movie as one of the worst best picture Oscar winners. &quot;Singin&#39; in the Rain,&quot; considered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.afi.com/100years/musicals.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hollywood&#39;s greatest movie musical&lt;/a&gt;, wasn&#39;t even nominated that year.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952)Producer-director Cecil B. DeMille had been making epics since the silents, but none had won best picture until "The Greatest Show on Earth," a 1952 circus spectacular with Betty Hutton, pictured, and Charlton Heston. Many critics and fans dismiss the movie as one of the worst best picture Oscar winners. "Singin' in the Rain," considered Hollywood's greatest movie musical, wasn't even nominated that year.
Hide Caption
26 of 88
Facing the strict movie censorship of the 1950s, director Fred Zinnemann&#39;s version of &quot;From Here to Eternity&quot; considerably toned down James Jones&#39; tough and profane novel about military life in Hawaii on the eve of the Pearl Harbor attack. But Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr&#39;s sexy tryst on the beach made waves among moviegoers.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'From Here to Eternity' (1953)Facing the strict movie censorship of the 1950s, director Fred Zinnemann's version of "From Here to Eternity" considerably toned down James Jones' tough and profane novel about military life in Hawaii on the eve of the Pearl Harbor attack. But Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr's sexy tryst on the beach made waves among moviegoers.
Hide Caption
27 of 88
Marlon Brando, right, went up against corrupt union boss Lee J. Cobb in Elia Kazan&#39;s &quot;On the Waterfront.&quot; In one of moviedom&#39;s most famous scenes that inspired countless future actors, Brando confronts his brother, a union lawyer played by Rod Steiger, in the back seat of a car: &quot;I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.&quot;
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'On the Waterfront' (1954)Marlon Brando, right, went up against corrupt union boss Lee J. Cobb in Elia Kazan's "On the Waterfront." In one of moviedom's most famous scenes that inspired countless future actors, Brando confronts his brother, a union lawyer played by Rod Steiger, in the back seat of a car: "I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am."
Hide Caption
28 of 88
Hollywood studios saw television as the enemy in the 1950s as Americans stayed home in droves to watch series such as &quot;I Love Lucy.&quot; But live TV plays soon were providing material for movies, including 1955&#39;s best picture winner, &quot;Marty.&quot; Ernest Borgnine won stardom and the best actor award as a lonely butcher in the Paddy Chayefsky drama.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Marty' (1955)Hollywood studios saw television as the enemy in the 1950s as Americans stayed home in droves to watch series such as "I Love Lucy." But live TV plays soon were providing material for movies, including 1955's best picture winner, "Marty." Ernest Borgnine won stardom and the best actor award as a lonely butcher in the Paddy Chayefsky drama.
Hide Caption
29 of 88
Responding to the competition from TV, the movies turned increasingly to epics in the 1950s such as producer Mike Todd&#39;s &quot;Around the World in 80 Days.&quot; The picture was based on Jules Verne&#39;s novel and starred Shirley MacLaine, David Niven and Cantinflas as well as dozens of other celebrities in cameo roles, such as Noel Coward, Marlene Dietrich, Red Skelton and Frank Sinatra.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Around the World in 80 Days' (1956)Responding to the competition from TV, the movies turned increasingly to epics in the 1950s such as producer Mike Todd's "Around the World in 80 Days." The picture was based on Jules Verne's novel and starred Shirley MacLaine, David Niven and Cantinflas as well as dozens of other celebrities in cameo roles, such as Noel Coward, Marlene Dietrich, Red Skelton and Frank Sinatra.
Hide Caption
30 of 88
Director David Lean proved filmmakers could make intelligent epics such as &quot;The Bridge on the River Kwai.&quot; Already a star in British films, Alec Guinness won international fame and a best actor Oscar as a British colonel held prisoner with his men in a Japanese camp during World War II.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)Director David Lean proved filmmakers could make intelligent epics such as "The Bridge on the River Kwai." Already a star in British films, Alec Guinness won international fame and a best actor Oscar as a British colonel held prisoner with his men in a Japanese camp during World War II.
Hide Caption
31 of 88
For one of its last great musicals, MGM turned to Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe after their success with &quot;My Fair Lady&quot; to create a musical based on Colette&#39;s &quot;Gigi.&quot; The Vincente Minnelli film with Louis Jourdan, center, and Leslie Caron, right, won every Oscar it was nominated for (nine), including best picture and director. Legendary French star Maurice Chevalier had a memorable song with &quot;Thank Heaven for Little Girls.&quot;
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Gigi' (1958)For one of its last great musicals, MGM turned to Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe after their success with "My Fair Lady" to create a musical based on Colette's "Gigi." The Vincente Minnelli film with Louis Jourdan, center, and Leslie Caron, right, won every Oscar it was nominated for (nine), including best picture and director. Legendary French star Maurice Chevalier had a memorable song with "Thank Heaven for Little Girls."
Hide Caption
32 of 88
Biblical epics were all the rage in the 1950s, and none more so than William Wyler&#39;s &quot;Ben-Hur.&quot; The movie won a then-record 11 Academy Awards, including best picture, director (Wyler) and actor (Charlton Heston, right). The chariot scene undoubtedly helped ensure &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.afi.com/10top10/epic.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Ben-Hur&#39;s&quot; No. 2 ranking on the American Film Institute&#39;s list &lt;/a&gt;of greatest epics.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Ben-Hur' (1959)Biblical epics were all the rage in the 1950s, and none more so than William Wyler's "Ben-Hur." The movie won a then-record 11 Academy Awards, including best picture, director (Wyler) and actor (Charlton Heston, right). The chariot scene undoubtedly helped ensure "Ben-Hur's" No. 2 ranking on the American Film Institute's list of greatest epics.
Hide Caption
33 of 88
Long before &quot;Mad Men,&quot; Billy Wilder&#39;s &quot;The Apartment&quot; skewered corporate life of the early 1960s. Up-and-comer Jack Lemmon stays busy loaning his apartment key to company men who need a place to cheat on their wives. He falls for Shirley MacLaine, center, who is having an affair with one of the bosses (&quot;My Three Sons&#39; &quot; Fred MacMurray in an unsympathetic role).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Apartment' (1960)Long before "Mad Men," Billy Wilder's "The Apartment" skewered corporate life of the early 1960s. Up-and-comer Jack Lemmon stays busy loaning his apartment key to company men who need a place to cheat on their wives. He falls for Shirley MacLaine, center, who is having an affair with one of the bosses ("My Three Sons' " Fred MacMurray in an unsympathetic role).
Hide Caption
34 of 88
&quot;West Side Story&quot; used the streets of New York as backdrops for this musical version of &quot;Romeo and Juliet.&quot; The Jets and Sharks replaced the Montagues and Capulets as rival gangs ready to rumble, leading to tragedy for young lovers Tony (Richard Beymer) and Maria (Natalie Wood). The film took home 10 Oscars, including best supporting actor (George Chakiris), supporting actress (Rita Moreno) and direction (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the first time the award was shared).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'West Side Story' (1961)"West Side Story" used the streets of New York as backdrops for this musical version of "Romeo and Juliet." The Jets and Sharks replaced the Montagues and Capulets as rival gangs ready to rumble, leading to tragedy for young lovers Tony (Richard Beymer) and Maria (Natalie Wood). The film took home 10 Oscars, including best supporting actor (George Chakiris), supporting actress (Rita Moreno) and direction (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the first time the award was shared).
Hide Caption
35 of 88
David Lean created the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.afi.com/10top10/epic.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;epic of all epics&lt;/a&gt; with &quot;Lawrence of Arabia.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/showbiz/peter-otoole-obit/&quot;&gt;Peter O&#39;Toole&lt;/a&gt;, left, with Omar Sharif, became a superstar with his portrayal of T.E. Lawrence, the legendary British officer who helped lead the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire in World War I. The movie won seven Oscars, including for Lean&#39;s direction.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)David Lean created the epic of all epics with "Lawrence of Arabia." Peter O'Toole, left, with Omar Sharif, became a superstar with his portrayal of T.E. Lawrence, the legendary British officer who helped lead the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire in World War I. The movie won seven Oscars, including for Lean's direction.
Hide Caption
36 of 88
Albert Finney tackled the amorous title role in &quot;Tom Jones,&quot; a British comedy based on Henry Fielding&#39;s novel about a foundling raised by a wealthy landowner. Diane Cilento, right, was one of his conquests. Tony Richardson also won the Oscar for his direction of the film.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Tom Jones' (1963)Albert Finney tackled the amorous title role in "Tom Jones," a British comedy based on Henry Fielding's novel about a foundling raised by a wealthy landowner. Diane Cilento, right, was one of his conquests. Tony Richardson also won the Oscar for his direction of the film.
Hide Caption
37 of 88
Julie Andrews&#39; fans were upset when the original Broadway star of &quot;My Fair Lady&quot; wasn&#39;t chosen for the film of the Lerner-Loewe musical. Audrey Hepburn may not have been convincing as a guttersnipe in the opening scenes of George Cukor&#39;s best picture winner, but no one could deny she was ravishing in Cecil Beaton&#39;s costumes once Eliza Doolittle had been transformed into a swan.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'My Fair Lady' (1964)Julie Andrews' fans were upset when the original Broadway star of "My Fair Lady" wasn't chosen for the film of the Lerner-Loewe musical. Audrey Hepburn may not have been convincing as a guttersnipe in the opening scenes of George Cukor's best picture winner, but no one could deny she was ravishing in Cecil Beaton's costumes once Eliza Doolittle had been transformed into a swan.
Hide Caption
38 of 88
Forget the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/06/showbiz/tv/sound-of-music-live-nbc/&quot;&gt;recent live broadcast of the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein musical&lt;/a&gt; on NBC with Carrie Underwood. For many movie fans, Julie Andrews remains the one and only Maria, governess to the von Trapp children in Austria on the eve of World War II. Marni Nixon, who dubbed the singing voices of Natalie Wood in &quot;West Side Story,&quot; Deborah Kerr in &quot;The King and I&quot; and Audrey Hepburn in &quot;My Fair Lady,&quot; had her first on-screen role as a nun. Not only did &quot;The Sound of Music&quot; win best picture, it was also for a time the biggest moneymaker ever.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Sound of Music' (1965)Forget the recent live broadcast of the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein musical on NBC with Carrie Underwood. For many movie fans, Julie Andrews remains the one and only Maria, governess to the von Trapp children in Austria on the eve of World War II. Marni Nixon, who dubbed the singing voices of Natalie Wood in "West Side Story," Deborah Kerr in "The King and I" and Audrey Hepburn in "My Fair Lady," had her first on-screen role as a nun. Not only did "The Sound of Music" win best picture, it was also for a time the biggest moneymaker ever.
Hide Caption
39 of 88
Paul Scofield re-created his stage role as Sir Thomas More in Fred Zinnemann&#39;s film version of the Robert Bolt drama &quot;A Man for All Seasons.&quot; The film portrayed More as a man of conscience who refused to recognize King Henry VIII as head of the Church of England because of his denial of the Pope&#39;s authority. Scofield and director Zinnemann both won Oscars for their work. Susannah York, right, co-starred.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'A Man for All Seasons' (1966)Paul Scofield re-created his stage role as Sir Thomas More in Fred Zinnemann's film version of the Robert Bolt drama "A Man for All Seasons." The film portrayed More as a man of conscience who refused to recognize King Henry VIII as head of the Church of England because of his denial of the Pope's authority. Scofield and director Zinnemann both won Oscars for their work. Susannah York, right, co-starred.
Hide Caption
40 of 88
Youth-oriented movies began taking over Hollywood by 1967, the year of &quot;Bonnie and Clyde&quot; and &quot;The Graduate.&quot; But the best picture winner went to Norman Jewison&#39;s &quot;In the Heat of the Night,&quot; an old-fashioned crime drama in which an African-American detective (Sidney Poitier, left) goes South to solve a murder, working with a reluctant redneck sheriff (Rod Steiger). Poitier played the role of Virgil Tibbs in two sequels, and the movie later spawned a hit TV series with Carroll O&#39;Connor.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)Youth-oriented movies began taking over Hollywood by 1967, the year of "Bonnie and Clyde" and "The Graduate." But the best picture winner went to Norman Jewison's "In the Heat of the Night," an old-fashioned crime drama in which an African-American detective (Sidney Poitier, left) goes South to solve a murder, working with a reluctant redneck sheriff (Rod Steiger). Poitier played the role of Virgil Tibbs in two sequels, and the movie later spawned a hit TV series with Carroll O'Connor.
Hide Caption
41 of 88
This best picture winner was a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens&#39; &quot;Oliver Twist&quot; with Mark Lester as an orphan who teams up with other young pickpockets led by an old criminal. Carol Reed also took home the Oscar for best director. Two of 1968&#39;s best-remembered movies, Stanley Kubrick&#39;s &quot;2001: A Space Odyssey&quot; and Roman Polanski&#39;s &quot;Rosemary&#39;s Baby,&quot; weren&#39;t even nominated for best picture.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Oliver!' (1968)This best picture winner was a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist" with Mark Lester as an orphan who teams up with other young pickpockets led by an old criminal. Carol Reed also took home the Oscar for best director. Two of 1968's best-remembered movies, Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" and Roman Polanski's "Rosemary's Baby," weren't even nominated for best picture.
Hide Caption
42 of 88
John Schlesinger&#39;s &quot;Midnight Cowboy&quot; was the first best picture Oscar winner to be rated X, reflecting the easing of censorship in the late &#39;60s. The movie established Jon Voight, right, as a star for his portrayal of a dumb, naive Texan who fancies himself a gigolo to rich women in New York but ends up a hustler. Fresh from &quot;The Graduate,&quot; co-star Dustin Hoffman as con man Ratso Rizzo proved he was one of the top actors of his generation.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)John Schlesinger's "Midnight Cowboy" was the first best picture Oscar winner to be rated X, reflecting the easing of censorship in the late '60s. The movie established Jon Voight, right, as a star for his portrayal of a dumb, naive Texan who fancies himself a gigolo to rich women in New York but ends up a hustler. Fresh from "The Graduate," co-star Dustin Hoffman as con man Ratso Rizzo proved he was one of the top actors of his generation.
Hide Caption
43 of 88
George C. Scott made Oscar history when he became the first actor to refuse the award. Scott played the title role in this biography of volatile World War II Gen. George S. Patton Jr. The film, directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, reportedly was one of President Richard Nixon&#39;s favorite films.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Patton' (1970)George C. Scott made Oscar history when he became the first actor to refuse the award. Scott played the title role in this biography of volatile World War II Gen. George S. Patton Jr. The film, directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, reportedly was one of President Richard Nixon's favorite films.
Hide Caption
44 of 88
Gene Hackman as Detective &quot;Popeye&quot; Doyle goes after hit man Marcel Bozzuffi in William Friedkin&#39;s &quot;The French Connection.&quot; This best picture winner about New York cops trying to stop a huge heroin shipment from France features one of the movies&#39; most memorable chase scenes.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The French Connection' (1971)Gene Hackman as Detective "Popeye" Doyle goes after hit man Marcel Bozzuffi in William Friedkin's "The French Connection." This best picture winner about New York cops trying to stop a huge heroin shipment from France features one of the movies' most memorable chase scenes.
Hide Caption
45 of 88
With his career in decline for nearly a decade, Marlon Brando scored a comeback as Don Vito Corleone, the aging patriarch of a crime family, in Francis Ford Coppola&#39;s &quot;The Godfather.&quot; Brando won his second Oscar for best actor (which he refused), and the movie made a superstar of Al Pacino as the son who takes over the &quot;family business.&quot; The movie ranked &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.afi.com/100years/movies10.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;No. 2 on the American Film Institute&#39;s list of the top 100 U.S. films.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Godfather' (1972)With his career in decline for nearly a decade, Marlon Brando scored a comeback as Don Vito Corleone, the aging patriarch of a crime family, in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather." Brando won his second Oscar for best actor (which he refused), and the movie made a superstar of Al Pacino as the son who takes over the "family business." The movie ranked No. 2 on the American Film Institute's list of the top 100 U.S. films.
Hide Caption
46 of 88
Teaming up again after &quot;Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid&quot; (1969), Paul Newman and Robert Redford in best picture winner &quot;The Sting&quot; helped make the buddy film one of the key movie genres of the &#39;70s. The two played con men in 1930s Chicago in the George Roy Hill movie, which featured the music of ragtime composer Scott Joplin.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Sting' (1973)Teaming up again after "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), Paul Newman and Robert Redford in best picture winner "The Sting" helped make the buddy film one of the key movie genres of the '70s. The two played con men in 1930s Chicago in the George Roy Hill movie, which featured the music of ragtime composer Scott Joplin.
Hide Caption
47 of 88
Al Pacino returned as Michael Corleone in &quot;The Godfather: Part II,&quot; which became the first sequel to win the best picture Oscar. Francis Ford Coppola received the best director award this time, and newcomer Robert De Niro won the best supporting actor Oscar playing Vito Corleone as a young man. Coppola&#39;s &quot;The Godfather: Part III,&quot; released in 1990, did not repeat the success of the first two films.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)Al Pacino returned as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather: Part II," which became the first sequel to win the best picture Oscar. Francis Ford Coppola received the best director award this time, and newcomer Robert De Niro won the best supporting actor Oscar playing Vito Corleone as a young man. Coppola's "The Godfather: Part III," released in 1990, did not repeat the success of the first two films.
Hide Caption
48 of 88
&quot;One Flew Over the Cuckoo&#39;s Nest&quot; captured all four top Academy Awards, a feat that had not been accomplished in more than 40 years (not since &quot;It Happened One Night.&quot;) Besides best picture, the movie took home Oscars for best director (Milos Forman), actor (Jack Nicholson) and actress (Louise Fletcher). It won a fifth for best adapted screenplay. In this film of Ken Kesey&#39;s novel, Nicholson, second from left, struck a chord with audiences as McMurphy, a rebellious inmate in a mental institution who faces off against the ultimate authority figure, Nurse Ratched (Fletcher).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" captured all four top Academy Awards, a feat that had not been accomplished in more than 40 years (not since "It Happened One Night.") Besides best picture, the movie took home Oscars for best director (Milos Forman), actor (Jack Nicholson) and actress (Louise Fletcher). It won a fifth for best adapted screenplay. In this film of Ken Kesey's novel, Nicholson, second from left, struck a chord with audiences as McMurphy, a rebellious inmate in a mental institution who faces off against the ultimate authority figure, Nurse Ratched (Fletcher).
Hide Caption
49 of 88
Sylvester Stallone, left, as struggling boxer Rocky Balboa, gets his shot at the championship against Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed in this best picture winner. Like its hero, &quot;Rocky&quot; was an underdog, a low-budget film written by Stallone, then an unknown actor, that became one of the decade&#39;s biggest sleeper hits. Stallone would go on to make five sequels.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Rocky' (1976)Sylvester Stallone, left, as struggling boxer Rocky Balboa, gets his shot at the championship against Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed in this best picture winner. Like its hero, "Rocky" was an underdog, a low-budget film written by Stallone, then an unknown actor, that became one of the decade's biggest sleeper hits. Stallone would go on to make five sequels.
Hide Caption
50 of 88
Moviegoers fell in love with Diane Keaton in her Oscar-winning role as the ditsy, insecure heroine of Woody Allen&#39;s autobiographical &quot;Annie Hall.&quot; Her thrift-store fashions and offbeat sayings (&quot;La-di-da, la-di-da&quot;) became hallmarks of the late &#39;70s. Allen won Oscars for best director and original screenplay (with Marshall Brickman) for the film.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Annie Hall' (1977)Moviegoers fell in love with Diane Keaton in her Oscar-winning role as the ditsy, insecure heroine of Woody Allen's autobiographical "Annie Hall." Her thrift-store fashions and offbeat sayings ("La-di-da, la-di-da") became hallmarks of the late '70s. Allen won Oscars for best director and original screenplay (with Marshall Brickman) for the film.
Hide Caption
51 of 88
Hollywood began to explore the Vietnam War in the late &#39;70s. Michael Cimino&#39;s &quot;The Deer Hunter&quot; examined the effects on steelworkers, from left, John Cazale, Chuck Aspegren, Robert De Niro, John Savage and Christopher Walken. Cimino and Walken also won Oscars for best director and best supporting actor, respectively.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Deer Hunter' (1978)Hollywood began to explore the Vietnam War in the late '70s. Michael Cimino's "The Deer Hunter" examined the effects on steelworkers, from left, John Cazale, Chuck Aspegren, Robert De Niro, John Savage and Christopher Walken. Cimino and Walken also won Oscars for best director and best supporting actor, respectively.
Hide Caption
52 of 88
Dustin Hoffman played a bewildered dad who had paid little attention to family life until his wife leaves him and he has to raise their son (Justin Henry, right) alone in &quot;Kramer vs. Kramer.&quot; A bitter custody battle ensues once the wife (played by Meryl Streep) decides she wants her son back. Both Hoffman (best actor) and Streep (best supporting actress) won Oscars for their roles, and Robert Benton took home direction and writing honors for the film.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)Dustin Hoffman played a bewildered dad who had paid little attention to family life until his wife leaves him and he has to raise their son (Justin Henry, right) alone in "Kramer vs. Kramer." A bitter custody battle ensues once the wife (played by Meryl Streep) decides she wants her son back. Both Hoffman (best actor) and Streep (best supporting actress) won Oscars for their roles, and Robert Benton took home direction and writing honors for the film.
Hide Caption
53 of 88
Timothy Hutton, right, played a suicidal young man struggling to cope with the death of his brother in &quot;Ordinary People,&quot; the first film directed by actor Robert Redford. Donald Sutherland, left, was his helpless father, and Mary Tyler Moore surprised audiences with her portrayal as Hutton&#39;s icy, controlling mother.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Ordinary People' (1980)Timothy Hutton, right, played a suicidal young man struggling to cope with the death of his brother in "Ordinary People," the first film directed by actor Robert Redford. Donald Sutherland, left, was his helpless father, and Mary Tyler Moore surprised audiences with her portrayal as Hutton's icy, controlling mother.
Hide Caption
54 of 88
In another Oscar sleeper, &quot;Chariots of Fire,&quot; a small British film about two English runners competing in the 1924 Olympics, beat Warren Beatty&#39;s epic film &quot;Reds&quot; for best picture. &quot;Chariots&quot; won four Oscars, including one for its stirring score by Vangelis. The theme music also hit No. 1 on the pop charts. Beatty wasn&#39;t entirely shut out: He picked up the Oscar for best director.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Chariots of Fire' (1981)In another Oscar sleeper, "Chariots of Fire," a small British film about two English runners competing in the 1924 Olympics, beat Warren Beatty's epic film "Reds" for best picture. "Chariots" won four Oscars, including one for its stirring score by Vangelis. The theme music also hit No. 1 on the pop charts. Beatty wasn't entirely shut out: He picked up the Oscar for best director.
Hide Caption
55 of 88
Director Richard Attenborough&#39;s epic, three-hour film about the life of Mohandas K. &quot;Mahatma&quot; Gandhi won eight Oscars. Ben Kingsley, here with Candice Bergen, played the inspiring leader who used nonviolent tactics to help establish the modern country of India. Among the films it beat for best picture: &quot;E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial&quot; and &quot;Tootsie.&quot;
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Gandhi' (1982)Director Richard Attenborough's epic, three-hour film about the life of Mohandas K. "Mahatma" Gandhi won eight Oscars. Ben Kingsley, here with Candice Bergen, played the inspiring leader who used nonviolent tactics to help establish the modern country of India. Among the films it beat for best picture: "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and "Tootsie."
Hide Caption
56 of 88
Debra Winger, Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson starred in James L. Brooks&#39; adaptation of Larry McMurtry&#39;s novel about an up-and-down mother-daughter relationship. Brooks produced, directed and wrote the film and won Oscars for all three (best picture goes to the producer); to this day, he&#39;s the only person to pull off the trick solo.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Terms of Endearment' (1983)Debra Winger, Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson starred in James L. Brooks' adaptation of Larry McMurtry's novel about an up-and-down mother-daughter relationship. Brooks produced, directed and wrote the film and won Oscars for all three (best picture goes to the producer); to this day, he's the only person to pull off the trick solo.
Hide Caption
57 of 88
Another epic, &quot;Amadeus&quot; was based on Peter Shaffer&#39;s award-winning play about composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and his rival, Antonio Salieri. The film won eight Oscars, including awards for director Milos Forman -- his second, after &quot;One Flew Over the Cuckoo&#39;s Nest&quot; -- and star F. Murray Abraham, who played Salieri.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Amadeus' (1984)Another epic, "Amadeus" was based on Peter Shaffer's award-winning play about composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and his rival, Antonio Salieri. The film won eight Oscars, including awards for director Milos Forman -- his second, after "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" -- and star F. Murray Abraham, who played Salieri.
Hide Caption
58 of 88
Isak Dinesen&#39;s autobiographical book was turned into a movie that won seven Oscars. Meryl Streep stars as the independent-minded Danish author who spent part of her married life in British East Africa, later Kenya. She falls for a big-game hunter, played by Robert Redford, while her fragile marriage falls apart.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Out of Africa' (1985)Isak Dinesen's autobiographical book was turned into a movie that won seven Oscars. Meryl Streep stars as the independent-minded Danish author who spent part of her married life in British East Africa, later Kenya. She falls for a big-game hunter, played by Robert Redford, while her fragile marriage falls apart.
Hide Caption
59 of 88
&quot;Platoon&quot; made headlines in 1986 for its blunt and unsparing look at the U.S. experience in Vietnam. It follows a small group of men, including leaders Willem Dafoe, pictured, and Tom Berenger, who play on the loyalties of raw recruit Charlie Sheen. The film made director and writer Oliver Stone, himself a Vietnam veteran, a household name. &quot;Platoon&quot; won four Oscars, including best picture and best director.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Platoon' (1986)"Platoon" made headlines in 1986 for its blunt and unsparing look at the U.S. experience in Vietnam. It follows a small group of men, including leaders Willem Dafoe, pictured, and Tom Berenger, who play on the loyalties of raw recruit Charlie Sheen. The film made director and writer Oliver Stone, himself a Vietnam veteran, a household name. "Platoon" won four Oscars, including best picture and best director.
Hide Caption
60 of 88
Director Bernardo Bertolucci&#39;s film about the life of Chinese emperor Puyi won nine Oscars -- quite an achievement, considering it was nominated for zero awards in the acting categories. Besides best picture, it also won best director, best adapted screenplay and best cinematography, among others.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Last Emperor' (1987)Director Bernardo Bertolucci's film about the life of Chinese emperor Puyi won nine Oscars -- quite an achievement, considering it was nominated for zero awards in the acting categories. Besides best picture, it also won best director, best adapted screenplay and best cinematography, among others.
Hide Caption
61 of 88
Though &quot;Rain Man&quot; is ostensibly about the relationship between Dustin Hoffman&#39;s autistic Raymond Babbitt and his brother, Charlie (Tom Cruise), it&#39;s probably best remembered for Hoffman&#39;s performance as a savant who can do complicated calculations in his head, count cards in Las Vegas and never miss an episode of Judge Joseph Wapner&#39;s &quot;People&#39;s Court.&quot; The film won four Oscars, including a best actor award for Hoffman and a best director trophy for Barry Levinson.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Rain Man' (1988)Though "Rain Man" is ostensibly about the relationship between Dustin Hoffman's autistic Raymond Babbitt and his brother, Charlie (Tom Cruise), it's probably best remembered for Hoffman's performance as a savant who can do complicated calculations in his head, count cards in Las Vegas and never miss an episode of Judge Joseph Wapner's "People's Court." The film won four Oscars, including a best actor award for Hoffman and a best director trophy for Barry Levinson.
Hide Caption
62 of 88
Stage actress Jessica Tandy finally became a movie star at age 80 as an Atlanta Jewish matriarch who develops a close relationship with her driver, Hoke, played by Morgan Freeman, in Bruce Beresford&#39;s film of Alfred Uhry&#39;s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. &quot;Driving Miss Daisy&quot; didn&#39;t compete for best picture against some of the year&#39;s most acclaimed movies -- &quot;Sex, Lies, and Videotape,&quot; &quot;Do the Right Thing&quot; and &quot;Drugstore Cowboy&quot; weren&#39;t nominated for the top award.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Driving Miss Daisy' (1989)Stage actress Jessica Tandy finally became a movie star at age 80 as an Atlanta Jewish matriarch who develops a close relationship with her driver, Hoke, played by Morgan Freeman, in Bruce Beresford's film of Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. "Driving Miss Daisy" didn't compete for best picture against some of the year's most acclaimed movies -- "Sex, Lies, and Videotape," "Do the Right Thing" and "Drugstore Cowboy" weren't nominated for the top award.
Hide Caption
63 of 88
In what was essentially a two-horse race, Kevin Costner&#39;s three-hour &quot;Dances With Wolves&quot; faced off against one of Martin Scorsese&#39;s best, &quot;Goodfellas.&quot; &quot;Dances With Wolves,&quot; about a Civil War soldier who falls in with a Lakota tribe in the American West, was the decisive winner, earning best picture, best director for Costner and best adapted screenplay for Michael Blake, three of its seven Oscars. &quot;Goodfellas&quot; won just one: Joe Pesci&#39;s best supporting actor trophy.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Dances With Wolves' (1990)In what was essentially a two-horse race, Kevin Costner's three-hour "Dances With Wolves" faced off against one of Martin Scorsese's best, "Goodfellas." "Dances With Wolves," about a Civil War soldier who falls in with a Lakota tribe in the American West, was the decisive winner, earning best picture, best director for Costner and best adapted screenplay for Michael Blake, three of its seven Oscars. "Goodfellas" won just one: Joe Pesci's best supporting actor trophy.
Hide Caption
64 of 88
It&#39;s rare that a film released early in the year manages to even get nominated for best picture, not to mention winning the award, but &quot;Lambs&quot; -- based on the Thomas Harris novel about a serial killer helping an FBI agent to catch another killer -- took home best picture, best actor (Anthony Hopkins, who plays Hannibal Lecter), best actress (Jodie Foster), best director (Jonathan Demme) and best adapted screenplay. Hopkins&#39; performance had relatively little screen time -- less than 20 minutes -- but was so commanding he can be credited for the continuing fascination with Lecter, who now headlines an NBC series.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)It's rare that a film released early in the year manages to even get nominated for best picture, not to mention winning the award, but "Lambs" -- based on the Thomas Harris novel about a serial killer helping an FBI agent to catch another killer -- took home best picture, best actor (Anthony Hopkins, who plays Hannibal Lecter), best actress (Jodie Foster), best director (Jonathan Demme) and best adapted screenplay. Hopkins' performance had relatively little screen time -- less than 20 minutes -- but was so commanding he can be credited for the continuing fascination with Lecter, who now headlines an NBC series.
Hide Caption
65 of 88
&quot;It&#39;s a hell of a thing, killing a man,&quot; says Clint Eastwood&#39;s gunfighter, William Munny, in &quot;Unforgiven&quot; -- and, indeed, the Western can be seen as one of Eastwood&#39;s many meditations on the impact of violence in society. The actor and director plays Munny, a retired outlaw who is drawn back into his old role to avenge himself on a brutal sheriff (Gene Hackman). &quot;Unforgiven&quot; was just the third Western to win best picture, after &quot;Cimarron&quot; (1931) and &quot;Dances With Wolves&quot; (1990).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Unforgiven' (1992)"It's a hell of a thing, killing a man," says Clint Eastwood's gunfighter, William Munny, in "Unforgiven" -- and, indeed, the Western can be seen as one of Eastwood's many meditations on the impact of violence in society. The actor and director plays Munny, a retired outlaw who is drawn back into his old role to avenge himself on a brutal sheriff (Gene Hackman). "Unforgiven" was just the third Western to win best picture, after "Cimarron" (1931) and "Dances With Wolves" (1990).
Hide Caption
66 of 88
By 1993, Steven Spielberg was already known as one of the great directors in Hollywood history, but an Oscar had eluded him. That changed with &quot;Schindler&#39;s List,&quot; a gripping story about a German industrialist who saved more than 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust. The film earned honors for picture, director, adapted screenplay and cinematography.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Schindler's List' (1993)By 1993, Steven Spielberg was already known as one of the great directors in Hollywood history, but an Oscar had eluded him. That changed with "Schindler's List," a gripping story about a German industrialist who saved more than 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust. The film earned honors for picture, director, adapted screenplay and cinematography.
Hide Caption
67 of 88
Tom Hanks plays a Southern bumpkin who always seems to be in proximity to great events, whether they be the Vietnam War, U.S.-Chinese ping-pong diplomacy or the writing of &quot;Imagine.&quot; Though some critics hooted, the film was a popular success and also won Oscars for Hanks, director Robert Zemeckis and adapted screenplay -- six in all.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Forrest Gump' (1994)Tom Hanks plays a Southern bumpkin who always seems to be in proximity to great events, whether they be the Vietnam War, U.S.-Chinese ping-pong diplomacy or the writing of "Imagine." Though some critics hooted, the film was a popular success and also won Oscars for Hanks, director Robert Zemeckis and adapted screenplay -- six in all.
Hide Caption
68 of 88
Mel Gibson directed and starred in the story of Scottish warrior William Wallace, who led the Scottish army against English invaders led by King Edward I. The film won five Oscars, including best picture and best director, and has led to countless sports teams yelling &quot;Freedom!&quot; as they go up against opponents.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Braveheart' (1995)Mel Gibson directed and starred in the story of Scottish warrior William Wallace, who led the Scottish army against English invaders led by King Edward I. The film won five Oscars, including best picture and best director, and has led to countless sports teams yelling "Freedom!" as they go up against opponents.
Hide Caption
69 of 88
Some found it lyrical. Others, such as an episode of &quot;Seinfeld,&quot; mocked it as boring. Either way, &quot;The English Patient,&quot; with Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas, was a huge hit with audiences and critics -- and with the academy, which bestowed nine Oscars on the film about a burned British soldier and a loving nurse. Among the winners: director Anthony Minghella and supporting actress Juliette Binoche.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The English Patient' (1996)Some found it lyrical. Others, such as an episode of "Seinfeld," mocked it as boring. Either way, "The English Patient," with Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas, was a huge hit with audiences and critics -- and with the academy, which bestowed nine Oscars on the film about a burned British soldier and a loving nurse. Among the winners: director Anthony Minghella and supporting actress Juliette Binoche.
Hide Caption
70 of 88
In the months leading up to its release, &quot;Titanic&quot; was rumored to be as big a disaster as the ship on which its story was based. But director James Cameron had the last laugh: When the final results were tallied, &quot;Titanic,&quot; with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, had become the biggest box-office hit of all time (since surpassed by another Cameron film, &quot;Avatar&quot;) and winner of 11 Oscars in 1997 -- the most of any film since 1959&#39;s &quot;Ben-Hur.&quot; Cameron took home a trophy for best director, too.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Titanic' (1997)In the months leading up to its release, "Titanic" was rumored to be as big a disaster as the ship on which its story was based. But director James Cameron had the last laugh: When the final results were tallied, "Titanic," with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, had become the biggest box-office hit of all time (since surpassed by another Cameron film, "Avatar") and winner of 11 Oscars in 1997 -- the most of any film since 1959's "Ben-Hur." Cameron took home a trophy for best director, too.
Hide Caption
71 of 88
Was the film really that good or had Harvey Weinstein, its co-producer and head of studio Miramax, done an exceptionally good job at lobbying? Either way, there were gasps when best picture went to &quot;Shakespeare&quot; and not to favorite &quot;Saving Private Ryan.&quot; Still, &quot;Shakespeare&quot; had plenty going for it, including an Oscar-winning best actress performance by Gwyneth Paltrow (here with Joseph Fiennes) and a clever script by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard. It won seven Oscars total.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)Was the film really that good or had Harvey Weinstein, its co-producer and head of studio Miramax, done an exceptionally good job at lobbying? Either way, there were gasps when best picture went to "Shakespeare" and not to favorite "Saving Private Ryan." Still, "Shakespeare" had plenty going for it, including an Oscar-winning best actress performance by Gwyneth Paltrow (here with Joseph Fiennes) and a clever script by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard. It won seven Oscars total.
Hide Caption
72 of 88
Kevin Spacey stars as a frustrated middle manager who develops a crush on one of his daughter&#39;s friends (Mena Suvari) in &quot;American Beauty.&quot; Besides the big prize, the film won best director for Sam Mendes and best actor for Spacey as part of its five Oscars. Also immortalized: a plastic bag blowing in the breeze.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'American Beauty' (1999)Kevin Spacey stars as a frustrated middle manager who develops a crush on one of his daughter's friends (Mena Suvari) in "American Beauty." Besides the big prize, the film won best director for Sam Mendes and best actor for Spacey as part of its five Oscars. Also immortalized: a plastic bag blowing in the breeze.
Hide Caption
73 of 88
Russell Crowe stars as Maximus in &quot;Gladiator,&quot; the hugely successful Ridley Scott film about a warrior in ancient Rome. The film took home five Oscars, including best actor for Crowe.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Gladiator' (2000)Russell Crowe stars as Maximus in "Gladiator," the hugely successful Ridley Scott film about a warrior in ancient Rome. The film took home five Oscars, including best actor for Crowe.
Hide Caption
74 of 88
&quot;A Beautiful Mind,&quot; the story of troubled mathematician John Nash (Russell Crowe) and his battle with mental illness, won four Oscars.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)"A Beautiful Mind," the story of troubled mathematician John Nash (Russell Crowe) and his battle with mental illness, won four Oscars.
Hide Caption
75 of 88
For years, musicals had had a rough time at the Oscars -- indeed, they&#39;d had a rough time in Hollywood, period -- until 2002&#39;s &quot;Chicago&quot; won best picture. The movie, which stars Renee Zellweger as a wily murderess in 1920s Chicago, won six Oscars.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Chicago' (2002)For years, musicals had had a rough time at the Oscars -- indeed, they'd had a rough time in Hollywood, period -- until 2002's "Chicago" won best picture. The movie, which stars Renee Zellweger as a wily murderess in 1920s Chicago, won six Oscars.
Hide Caption
76 of 88
The final film in Peter Jackson&#39;s &quot;The Lord of the Rings&quot; trilogy, &quot;The Return of the King,&quot; swept all 11 categories in which it was nominated -- including best picture. From left, Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis and Sean Astin play three of J.R.R. Tolkien&#39;s characters: Frodo Baggins, Gollum and Samwise Gamgee.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)The final film in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "The Return of the King," swept all 11 categories in which it was nominated -- including best picture. From left, Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis and Sean Astin play three of J.R.R. Tolkien's characters: Frodo Baggins, Gollum and Samwise Gamgee.
Hide Caption
77 of 88
&quot;Million Dollar Baby&quot; is about an old trainer (Clint Eastwood, left, with Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank) who takes on a female boxer, with unforeseen consequences. The film won four Oscars, including a directing prize for Eastwood, best actress for Swank and best supporting actor for Freeman.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)"Million Dollar Baby" is about an old trainer (Clint Eastwood, left, with Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank) who takes on a female boxer, with unforeseen consequences. The film won four Oscars, including a directing prize for Eastwood, best actress for Swank and best supporting actor for Freeman.
Hide Caption
78 of 88
Few best pictures have been as polarizing as &quot;Crash,&quot; about the criss-crossing lives of several Los Angeles residents. The film touches on issues of race and justice and stars -- among many others -- Thandie Newton and Matt Dillon.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Crash' (2005)Few best pictures have been as polarizing as "Crash," about the criss-crossing lives of several Los Angeles residents. The film touches on issues of race and justice and stars -- among many others -- Thandie Newton and Matt Dillon.
Hide Caption
79 of 88
Director Martin Scorsese&#39;s films were often well-reviewed but couldn&#39;t win the big prize, until &quot;The Departed,&quot; about a Boston gangster and some corrupt cops. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, left, Ray Winstone, and Jack Nicholson, right.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Departed' (2006)Director Martin Scorsese's films were often well-reviewed but couldn't win the big prize, until "The Departed," about a Boston gangster and some corrupt cops. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, left, Ray Winstone, and Jack Nicholson, right.
Hide Caption
80 of 88
The Coen brothers&#39; grim &quot;No Country for Old Men,&quot; about a Texas drug deal gone wrong, won four Oscars. Javier Bardem received a best supporting actor award for his portrayal of the brutal enforcer Anton Chigurh, who carries around a lethal bolt gun and doesn&#39;t hesitate to use it.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'No Country for Old Men' (2007)The Coen brothers' grim "No Country for Old Men," about a Texas drug deal gone wrong, won four Oscars. Javier Bardem received a best supporting actor award for his portrayal of the brutal enforcer Anton Chigurh, who carries around a lethal bolt gun and doesn't hesitate to use it.
Hide Caption
81 of 88
Another little movie that paid off big, &quot;Slumdog Millionaire&quot; was slated to go straight to video until its American distributor found a partner. The sleeper film, about a poor Indian man (Dev Patel, left) whose success on &quot;Who Wants to Be a Millionaire&quot; is questioned by a suspicious detective, won eight Oscars.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)Another little movie that paid off big, "Slumdog Millionaire" was slated to go straight to video until its American distributor found a partner. The sleeper film, about a poor Indian man (Dev Patel, left) whose success on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" is questioned by a suspicious detective, won eight Oscars.
Hide Caption
82 of 88
In a David-vs.-Goliath scenario, &quot;Avatar,&quot; James Cameron&#39;s big-budget box office king, was pitted against &quot;The Hurt Locker,&quot; a low-budget film about a bomb disposal unit in the Iraq War. &quot;The Hurt Locker&quot; won six Oscars, including best picture and best director (Kathryn Bigelow, one of Cameron&#39;s ex-wives).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Hurt Locker' (2009)In a David-vs.-Goliath scenario, "Avatar," James Cameron's big-budget box office king, was pitted against "The Hurt Locker," a low-budget film about a bomb disposal unit in the Iraq War. "The Hurt Locker" won six Oscars, including best picture and best director (Kathryn Bigelow, one of Cameron's ex-wives).
Hide Caption
83 of 88
&quot;The King&#39;s Speech,&quot; about England&#39;s King George VI and how he overcame his stutter, won four Oscars, including a best actor trophy for star Colin Firth.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The King's Speech' (2010)"The King's Speech," about England's King George VI and how he overcame his stutter, won four Oscars, including a best actor trophy for star Colin Firth.
Hide Caption
84 of 88
Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo star in &quot;The Artist,&quot; the first (mostly) silent film to win best picture since 1927&#39;s &quot;Wings.&quot; The film, about the fall and rise of a silent film star, won five Oscars.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'The Artist' (2011)Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo star in "The Artist," the first (mostly) silent film to win best picture since 1927's "Wings." The film, about the fall and rise of a silent film star, won five Oscars.
Hide Caption
85 of 88
&quot;Argo,&quot; based on a 1980 operation to free some of the American hostages during the Iran hostage crisis, won three Oscars: best picture, best adapted screenplay and best film editing. Ben Affleck, right, directed and starred.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Argo' (2012)"Argo," based on a 1980 operation to free some of the American hostages during the Iran hostage crisis, won three Oscars: best picture, best adapted screenplay and best film editing. Ben Affleck, right, directed and starred.
Hide Caption
86 of 88
Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Chiwetel Ejiofor appear in &quot;12 Years a Slave,&quot; which won the Oscar in 2013. The story of Solomon Northup (Ejiofor), a free African-American man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery, won three awards: best picture, best supporting actress (Lupita Nyong&#39;o) and best adapted screenplay (John Ridley).
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'12 Years a Slave' (2013)Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Chiwetel Ejiofor appear in "12 Years a Slave," which won the Oscar in 2013. The story of Solomon Northup (Ejiofor), a free African-American man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery, won three awards: best picture, best supporting actress (Lupita Nyong'o) and best adapted screenplay (John Ridley).
Hide Caption
87 of 88
&quot;Birdman&quot; won the Academy Award for best picture in 2016. The film also won three other Oscars: best director, best cinematography and best original screenplay.
Photos: Oscar-winning best pictures
'Birdman' (2014)"Birdman" won the Academy Award for best picture in 2016. The film also won three other Oscars: best director, best cinematography and best original screenplay.
Hide Caption
88 of 88
Spotlight01 oscar best picturebroadway melody RESTRICTED03 oscar best picture04 oscar best picture RESTRICTED05 oscar best picture06 oscar best picture RESTRICTED07 oscar best picture08 oscar best picture09 oscar best picture10 oscar best picture11 oscar best picture RESTRICTED12 oscar best picture13 oscar best picture14 oscar best picture15 oscar best picture16 oscar best picture17 oscar best picture18 oscar best picture RESTRICTED19 oscar best picture RESTRICTED20 oscar best picture RESTRICTED21 oscar best picture 22 oscar best picture RESTRICTED23 oscar best picture 24 oscar best picture 25 oscar best picture 26 oscar best picture 27 oscar best picture 28 oscar best picture RESTRICTED29 oscar best picture30 oscar best picture 31 oscar best picture32 oscar best picture 33 oscar best picture 34 oscar best picture35 oscar best picture 36 oscar best picture 37 oscar best picture38 oscar best picture 39 oscar best picture 40 oscar best picture 41 oscar best picture 42 oscar best picture 43 oscar best picture RESTRICTED44 oscar best picture RESTRICTED45 oscar best picture46 oscar best picture 47 oscar best picture RESTRICTED48 oscar best picture 49 oscar best picture 50 oscar best picture 51 oscar best picture 52 oscar best picture RESTRICTED53 oscar best picture RESTRICTED54 oscar best picture 55 oscar best picture 56 oscar best picture 57 oscar best picture RESTRICTED58 oscar best picture 59 oscar best picture RESTRICTED60 oscar best picture 61 oscar best picture 62 oscar best picture RESTRICTED63 oscar best picture 64 oscar best picture 65 oscar best picture 66 oscar best picture 67 oscar best picture 68 oscar best picture 69 oscar best picture 70 oscar best picture 71 oscar best picture72 oscar best picture73 oscar best picture 74 oscar best picture 75 oscar best picture 76 oscar best picture 77 oscar best picture 78 oscar best picture 79 oscar best picture80 oscar best picture RESTRICTED81 oscar best picture82 oscar best picture83 oscar best picture84 oscar best picture85 oscar best picture01 Golden Globes 1212Birdman - Michael Keaton

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Academy Awards, also known as the "Oscars."

February 26, 2017 - The 89th Annual Academy Awards is scheduled to air live on ABC.
February 28, 2016 - The 88th Annual Academy Awards is televised live from Hollywood on ABC, with Chris Rock hosting for a second time.
    Oscar-winning best actors
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the best actor award at the 88th annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016. DiCaprio won for his role in &quot;The Revenant.&quot; Here are the actors whose footsteps he has followed in:
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the best actor award at the 88th annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016. DiCaprio won for his role in "The Revenant." Here are the actors whose footsteps he has followed in:
    Hide Caption
    1 of 89
    The first best actor Oscar went to Emil Jannings at the academy&#39;s inaugural ceremony held in 1929. Jannings received the honors for two films: 1927&#39;s &quot;The Way of All Flesh&quot; and 1928&#39;s &quot;The Last Command.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Emil Jannings (1929)The first best actor Oscar went to Emil Jannings at the academy's inaugural ceremony held in 1929. Jannings received the honors for two films: 1927's "The Way of All Flesh" and 1928's "The Last Command."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 89
    Warner Baxter, right, earned the best actor Oscar for his role as the Cisco Kid in &quot;In Old Arizona&quot; (1929). Baxter appears here with best actress winner Mary Pickford at the April 1930 awards ceremony, which recognized films made between August 1, 1928, and July 31, 1929. Baxter loved the role so much he reprised it twice more, in &quot;The Cisco Kid&quot; (1931) and again in &quot;The Return of the Cisco Kid&quot; (1939).
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Warner Baxter (1930)Warner Baxter, right, earned the best actor Oscar for his role as the Cisco Kid in "In Old Arizona" (1929). Baxter appears here with best actress winner Mary Pickford at the April 1930 awards ceremony, which recognized films made between August 1, 1928, and July 31, 1929. Baxter loved the role so much he reprised it twice more, in "The Cisco Kid" (1931) and again in "The Return of the Cisco Kid" (1939).
    Hide Caption
    3 of 89
    George Arliss won the best actor Oscar for &quot;Disraeli,&quot; apparently also beating himself since he was nominated for that film and &quot;The Green Goddess.&quot; In the early years of the Oscar, a single nomination could recognize more than one role. However, for reasons not entirely clear, the actor won solely for &quot;Disraeli.&quot; Perhaps it was a glitch on behalf of the academy, or perhaps voters truly preferred his portrayal as the famed British prime minister. The November 1930 awards ceremony recognized work from 1929 and 1930.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    George Arliss (1930)George Arliss won the best actor Oscar for "Disraeli," apparently also beating himself since he was nominated for that film and "The Green Goddess." In the early years of the Oscar, a single nomination could recognize more than one role. However, for reasons not entirely clear, the actor won solely for "Disraeli." Perhaps it was a glitch on behalf of the academy, or perhaps voters truly preferred his portrayal as the famed British prime minister. The November 1930 awards ceremony recognized work from 1929 and 1930.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 89
    Lionel Barrymore, here with &quot;Min and Bill&quot; best actress winner Marie Dressler, won the best actor Oscar for his work in &quot;A Free Soul.&quot; Barrymore played an alcoholic lawyer whose daughter gets involved with a mobster he helped go free.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Lionel Barrymore (1931)Lionel Barrymore, here with "Min and Bill" best actress winner Marie Dressler, won the best actor Oscar for his work in "A Free Soul." Barrymore played an alcoholic lawyer whose daughter gets involved with a mobster he helped go free.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 89
    The previous year&#39;s Oscar winner Lionel Barrymore, left, presents Wallace Beery, right, with the best actor Oscar for &quot;The Champ.&quot; Beery tied that year with Fredric March in &quot;Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Wallace Beery (1932)The previous year's Oscar winner Lionel Barrymore, left, presents Wallace Beery, right, with the best actor Oscar for "The Champ." Beery tied that year with Fredric March in "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 89
    Fredric March, right, was honored the same year as Wallace Beery for &quot;Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.&quot; Beery actually received one less vote than March, which it resulted in a tie winner according to academy rules of the day.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Fredric March (1932)Fredric March, right, was honored the same year as Wallace Beery for "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." Beery actually received one less vote than March, which it resulted in a tie winner according to academy rules of the day.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 89
    British actor Charles Laughton won the best actor Oscar for the title role &quot;The Private Life of Henry VIII&quot; (1933), beating out Leslie Howard in &quot;Berkeley Square&quot; (1933) and Paul Muni in &quot;I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang&quot; (1932). The sixth awards ceremony was held in March 1934 and recognized movies released from August 1, 1932, to December 31, 1933.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Charles Laughton (1934)British actor Charles Laughton won the best actor Oscar for the title role "The Private Life of Henry VIII" (1933), beating out Leslie Howard in "Berkeley Square" (1933) and Paul Muni in "I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang" (1932). The sixth awards ceremony was held in March 1934 and recognized movies released from August 1, 1932, to December 31, 1933.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 89
    Clark Gable&#39;s status as a Hollywood icon was cemented when the box-office star won the best actor Oscar for Frank Capra&#39;s &quot;It Happened One Night&quot; (1934). The screwball comedy was a massive hit with academy voters at the February 1935 ceremony, sweeping the five big categories -- best picture, best director (Capra), best adapted screenplay and best actress (Claudette Colbert).
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Clark Gable (1935)Clark Gable's status as a Hollywood icon was cemented when the box-office star won the best actor Oscar for Frank Capra's "It Happened One Night" (1934). The screwball comedy was a massive hit with academy voters at the February 1935 ceremony, sweeping the five big categories -- best picture, best director (Capra), best adapted screenplay and best actress (Claudette Colbert).
    Hide Caption
    9 of 89
    Victor McLaglen, left, beat out two earlier Oscar winners to claim the best actor prize for &quot;The Informer.&quot; He was up against Charles Laughton and Clark Gable, both nominated for their roles in best picture winner &quot;Mutiny on the Bounty.&quot; McLaglen appears with best actress winner Bette Davis and filmmaker D.W. Griffith of &quot;The Birth of a Nation&quot; fame at the March 1936 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Victor McLaglen (1936)Victor McLaglen, left, beat out two earlier Oscar winners to claim the best actor prize for "The Informer." He was up against Charles Laughton and Clark Gable, both nominated for their roles in best picture winner "Mutiny on the Bounty." McLaglen appears with best actress winner Bette Davis and filmmaker D.W. Griffith of "The Birth of a Nation" fame at the March 1936 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 89
    After two earlier best actor nominations, Paul Muni finally won for the title role in &quot;The Story of Louis Pasteur,&quot; the first of several biographical films he made at Warner Bros.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Paul Muni (1937)After two earlier best actor nominations, Paul Muni finally won for the title role in "The Story of Louis Pasteur," the first of several biographical films he made at Warner Bros.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 89
    Spencer Tracy, left, with co-star Freddie Bartholomew, won his first best actor Oscar as a Portuguese fisherman in &quot;Captains Courageous.&quot; He beat out Oscar-winning actors Fredric March in &quot;A Star Is Born&quot; and Paul Muni in &quot;The Life of Emile Zola.&quot; It was Tracy&#39;s second nomination.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Spencer Tracy (1938)Spencer Tracy, left, with co-star Freddie Bartholomew, won his first best actor Oscar as a Portuguese fisherman in "Captains Courageous." He beat out Oscar-winning actors Fredric March in "A Star Is Born" and Paul Muni in "The Life of Emile Zola." It was Tracy's second nomination.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 89
    Spencer Tracy takes home his second best actor Oscar for &quot;Boys Town.&quot; He appears here with Bette Davis, best actress for &quot;Jezebel,&quot; at the ceremony held in 1939.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Spencer Tracy (1939)Spencer Tracy takes home his second best actor Oscar for "Boys Town." He appears here with Bette Davis, best actress for "Jezebel," at the ceremony held in 1939.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 89
    Robert Donat&#39;s Oscar win for &quot;Goodbye, Mr. Chips&quot; was definitely a surprise. Donat earned the honors for his title role as a schoolteacher, beating out some strong performances, including Clark Gable in &quot;Gone With the Wind,&quot; James Stewart in &quot;Mr. Smith Goes to Washington&quot; and Laurence Olivier in &quot;Wuthering Heights.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Robert Donat (1940)Robert Donat's Oscar win for "Goodbye, Mr. Chips" was definitely a surprise. Donat earned the honors for his title role as a schoolteacher, beating out some strong performances, including Clark Gable in "Gone With the Wind," James Stewart in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and Laurence Olivier in "Wuthering Heights."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 89
    After losing the Oscar a year earlier for his iconic role in &quot;Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,&quot; James Stewart received the award playing a reporter who falls for Katharine Hepburn in &quot;The Philadelphia Story.&quot; Stewart and best actress winner Ginger Rogers celebrate their wins at the ceremony held in 1941.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    James Stewart (1941)After losing the Oscar a year earlier for his iconic role in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," James Stewart received the award playing a reporter who falls for Katharine Hepburn in "The Philadelphia Story." Stewart and best actress winner Ginger Rogers celebrate their wins at the ceremony held in 1941.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 89
    James Stewart, right, bestows pal Gary Cooper with the statuette for &quot;Sergeant York.&quot; Cooper nabbed the win over Orson Welles, whose &quot;Citizen Kane&quot; also lost out on the best picture award but has become the epitome of a Hollywood classic.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Gary Cooper (1942)James Stewart, right, bestows pal Gary Cooper with the statuette for "Sergeant York." Cooper nabbed the win over Orson Welles, whose "Citizen Kane" also lost out on the best picture award but has become the epitome of a Hollywood classic.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 89
    Gary Cooper, right, congratulates James Cagney for his best actor win in &quot;Yankee Doodle Dandy&quot; at the Oscar ceremony held in 1943. Cooper, also a nominee for &quot;The Pride of the Yankees,&quot; didn&#39;t seem to hold a grudge against Cagney.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    James Cagney (1943)Gary Cooper, right, congratulates James Cagney for his best actor win in "Yankee Doodle Dandy" at the Oscar ceremony held in 1943. Cooper, also a nominee for "The Pride of the Yankees," didn't seem to hold a grudge against Cagney.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 89
    Character actor Paul Lukas faced stiff competition from stars Humphrey Bogart (&quot;Casablanca&quot;) and Gary Cooper (&quot;For Whom the Bell Tolls&quot;), but he was able to take home the Oscar for &quot;Watch on the Rhine.&quot; Lukas and best actress winner Jennifer Jones celebrate at the ceremony held in 1944.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Paul Lukas (1944)Character actor Paul Lukas faced stiff competition from stars Humphrey Bogart ("Casablanca") and Gary Cooper ("For Whom the Bell Tolls"), but he was able to take home the Oscar for "Watch on the Rhine." Lukas and best actress winner Jennifer Jones celebrate at the ceremony held in 1944.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 89
    Bing Crosby, right, and co-star Barry Fitzgerald find a reason to celebrate after the 1945 awards ceremony. They won the best actor and best supporting actor awards, respectively, for &quot;Going My Way.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Bing Crosby (1945) Bing Crosby, right, and co-star Barry Fitzgerald find a reason to celebrate after the 1945 awards ceremony. They won the best actor and best supporting actor awards, respectively, for "Going My Way."
    Hide Caption
    19 of 89
    Ray Milland had a prolific career for decades -- including a standout role in Alfred Hitchcock&#39;s &quot;Dial M for Murder&quot; -- but he received only one Oscar nomination. Luckily, he made it count, winning the best actor prize for his role as an alcoholic writer in &quot;The Lost Weekend.&quot; Ingrid Bergman presents Milland with the prize at the 1946 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Ray Milland (1946)Ray Milland had a prolific career for decades -- including a standout role in Alfred Hitchcock's "Dial M for Murder" -- but he received only one Oscar nomination. Luckily, he made it count, winning the best actor prize for his role as an alcoholic writer in "The Lost Weekend." Ingrid Bergman presents Milland with the prize at the 1946 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 89
    Fredric March, right, Dana Andrews, center, and Harold Russell struck a chord with postwar audiences as servicemen returning home in &quot;The Best Years of Our Lives.&quot; March picked up his second Oscar for the role.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Fredric March (1947)Fredric March, right, Dana Andrews, center, and Harold Russell struck a chord with postwar audiences as servicemen returning home in "The Best Years of Our Lives." March picked up his second Oscar for the role.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 89
    Ronald Colman, far right, a star since the silent days, picked up the best actor Oscar as a jealous actor in &quot;A Double Life.&quot; Coleman appears with the year&#39;s other winners at the 1948 ceremony -- from left, Darryl Zanuck, producer of best picture &quot;Gentleman&#39;s Agreement,&quot; best actress Loretta Young, best supporting actor Edmund Gwenn and best supporting actress Celeste Holm.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Ronald Colman (1948)Ronald Colman, far right, a star since the silent days, picked up the best actor Oscar as a jealous actor in "A Double Life." Coleman appears with the year's other winners at the 1948 ceremony -- from left, Darryl Zanuck, producer of best picture "Gentleman's Agreement," best actress Loretta Young, best supporting actor Edmund Gwenn and best supporting actress Celeste Holm.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 89
    Laurence Olivier&#39;s commitment to bringing Shakespeare&#39;s &quot;Hamlet&quot; to the screen paid off handsomely at the Oscars. Olivier walked away with the best actor Oscar in the title role, and &quot;Hamlet&quot; also won for best picture. Here Olivier appears with best actress winner Jane Wyman in 1949.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Laurence Olivier (1949)Laurence Olivier's commitment to bringing Shakespeare's "Hamlet" to the screen paid off handsomely at the Oscars. Olivier walked away with the best actor Oscar in the title role, and "Hamlet" also won for best picture. Here Olivier appears with best actress winner Jane Wyman in 1949.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 89
    Broderick Crawford, second from left, pushed past Kirk Douglas, Gregory Peck, Richard Todd and John Wayne to win the best actor Oscar with &quot;All the King&#39;s Men.&quot; Crawford appears with best supporting actress winner Mercedes McCambridge, far left, best actress winner Olivia de Havilland and best supporting actor winner Dean Jagger at the 1950 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Broderick Crawford (1950)Broderick Crawford, second from left, pushed past Kirk Douglas, Gregory Peck, Richard Todd and John Wayne to win the best actor Oscar with "All the King's Men." Crawford appears with best supporting actress winner Mercedes McCambridge, far left, best actress winner Olivia de Havilland and best supporting actor winner Dean Jagger at the 1950 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 89
    Puerto Rican-born José Ferrer became the first Hispanic to win an Oscar when he was named best actor for &quot;Cyrano de Bergerac.&quot; Here he appears with Gloria Swanson, left, and Judy Holliday (best actress for &quot;Born Yesterday&quot;) in 1951.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    José Ferrer (1951)Puerto Rican-born José Ferrer became the first Hispanic to win an Oscar when he was named best actor for "Cyrano de Bergerac." Here he appears with Gloria Swanson, left, and Judy Holliday (best actress for "Born Yesterday") in 1951.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 89
    Claire Trevor can&#39;t resist giving Humphrey Bogart a kiss backstage at the 1952 Oscars ceremony after he won the best actor award for &quot;The African Queen.&quot; Bogart beat out Marlon Brando in &quot;A Streetcar Named Desire,&quot; Fredric March in &quot;Death of a Salesman&quot; and Montgomery Clift in &quot;A Place in the Sun.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Humphrey Bogart (1952)Claire Trevor can't resist giving Humphrey Bogart a kiss backstage at the 1952 Oscars ceremony after he won the best actor award for "The African Queen." Bogart beat out Marlon Brando in "A Streetcar Named Desire," Fredric March in "Death of a Salesman" and Montgomery Clift in "A Place in the Sun."
    Hide Caption
    26 of 89
    Gary Cooper won his second best actor award for the classic Western &quot;High Noon&quot; with Grace Kelly. Among Cooper&#39;s competitors were Kirk Douglas in &quot;The Bad and the Beautiful,&quot; José Ferrer in &quot;Moulin Rouge,&quot; Alec Guinness in &quot;The Lavender Hill Mob&quot; and Marlon Brando in &quot;Viva Zapata!&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Gary Cooper (1953)Gary Cooper won his second best actor award for the classic Western "High Noon" with Grace Kelly. Among Cooper's competitors were Kirk Douglas in "The Bad and the Beautiful," José Ferrer in "Moulin Rouge," Alec Guinness in "The Lavender Hill Mob" and Marlon Brando in "Viva Zapata!"
    Hide Caption
    27 of 89
    William Holden celebrates his best actor win for &quot;Stalag 17&quot; with best supporting actress winner Donna Reed at the Oscar ceremony in 1954. It was the actor&#39;s second nomination; his first was for Billy Wilder&#39;s 1950 classic &quot;Sunset Boulevard.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    William Holden (1954)William Holden celebrates his best actor win for "Stalag 17" with best supporting actress winner Donna Reed at the Oscar ceremony in 1954. It was the actor's second nomination; his first was for Billy Wilder's 1950 classic "Sunset Boulevard."
    Hide Caption
    28 of 89
    Oscars host Bob Hope, right, might have tried, but there was no way Marlon Brando was parting with his best actor award at the 1955 ceremony. Brando had lost three years in a row before then, but the actor&#39;s luck finally changed with &quot;On the Waterfront.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Marlon Brando (1955)Oscars host Bob Hope, right, might have tried, but there was no way Marlon Brando was parting with his best actor award at the 1955 ceremony. Brando had lost three years in a row before then, but the actor's luck finally changed with "On the Waterfront."
    Hide Caption
    29 of 89
    Ernest Borgnine faced heavy competition for best actor, beating out James Dean (&quot;East of Eden&quot;), Frank Sinatra (&quot;The Man With the Golden Arm&quot;), James Cagney (&quot;Love Me or Leave Me&quot;) and Spencer Tracy (&quot;Bad Day at Black Rock&quot;). Backstage at the 1956 ceremony, Borgnine holds the Oscar for his portrayal of a lonely butcher in &quot;Marty.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Ernest Borgnine (1956)Ernest Borgnine faced heavy competition for best actor, beating out James Dean ("East of Eden"), Frank Sinatra ("The Man With the Golden Arm"), James Cagney ("Love Me or Leave Me") and Spencer Tracy ("Bad Day at Black Rock"). Backstage at the 1956 ceremony, Borgnine holds the Oscar for his portrayal of a lonely butcher in "Marty."
    Hide Caption
    30 of 89
    Yul Brynner repeated his stage success as the King of Siam, winning the best actor Oscar for &quot;The King and I.&quot; He&#39;s pictured at the 1957 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Yul Brynner (1957)Yul Brynner repeated his stage success as the King of Siam, winning the best actor Oscar for "The King and I." He's pictured at the 1957 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 89
    British actor Alec Guinness will always be known to &quot;Star Wars&quot; fans as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he had an illustrious career on stage and screen long before the George Lucas blockbuster. After losing an earlier Oscar nomination, he finally won the best actor award as a World War II British officer in &quot;The Bridge on the River Kwai.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Alec Guinness (1958)British actor Alec Guinness will always be known to "Star Wars" fans as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he had an illustrious career on stage and screen long before the George Lucas blockbuster. After losing an earlier Oscar nomination, he finally won the best actor award as a World War II British officer in "The Bridge on the River Kwai."
    Hide Caption
    32 of 89
    David Niven, right, joins fellow Oscar winners Burl Ives and Susan Hayward at the 1959 ceremony after winning the best actor award for &quot;Separate Tables.&quot; The actor fought off competition from Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier, both up for &quot;The Defiant Ones&quot;; Paul Newman in &quot;Cat on a Hot Tin Roof&quot;; and Spencer Tracy in &quot;The Old Man and the Sea.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    David Niven (1959)David Niven, right, joins fellow Oscar winners Burl Ives and Susan Hayward at the 1959 ceremony after winning the best actor award for "Separate Tables." The actor fought off competition from Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier, both up for "The Defiant Ones"; Paul Newman in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"; and Spencer Tracy in "The Old Man and the Sea."
    Hide Caption
    33 of 89
    Charlton Heston helped &quot;Ben-Hur&quot; to win a record 11 Academy Awards, shutting out Jack Lemmon, James Stewart, Paul Muni and Laurence Harvey as best actor. Heston appears with French actress Simone Signoret (best actress for &quot;Room at the Top&quot;) at the 1960 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Charlton Heston (1960)Charlton Heston helped "Ben-Hur" to win a record 11 Academy Awards, shutting out Jack Lemmon, James Stewart, Paul Muni and Laurence Harvey as best actor. Heston appears with French actress Simone Signoret (best actress for "Room at the Top") at the 1960 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 89
    Burt Lancaster was a winner two times over at the 1961 Oscar ceremony. He won the best actor prize for the title role in &quot;Elmer Gantry,&quot; and he had glamorous Elizabeth Taylor, best actress winner for &quot;Butterfield 8,&quot; by his side backstage.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Burt Lancaster (1961)Burt Lancaster was a winner two times over at the 1961 Oscar ceremony. He won the best actor prize for the title role in "Elmer Gantry," and he had glamorous Elizabeth Taylor, best actress winner for "Butterfield 8," by his side backstage.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 89
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/01/showbiz/actor-maximilian-schell-dies/&quot;&gt;Maximilian Schell&lt;/a&gt; won the best actor Oscar over his &quot;Judgment at Nuremberg&quot; co-star Spencer Tracy. Schell had previously portrayed the character of German lawyer Hans Rolfe in a television version of &quot;Judgment.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Maximilian Schell (1962)Maximilian Schell won the best actor Oscar over his "Judgment at Nuremberg" co-star Spencer Tracy. Schell had previously portrayed the character of German lawyer Hans Rolfe in a television version of "Judgment."
    Hide Caption
    36 of 89
    Gregory Peck&#39;s performance as lawyer Atticus Finch in the film of Harper Lee&#39;s novel, &quot;To Kill a Mockingbird,&quot; was a standout to academy voters. He beat out some stiff competition for best actor: Peter O&#39;Toole for &quot;Lawrence of Arabia&quot; and Burt Lancaster for &quot;Birdman of Alcatraz.&quot; Here Peck and his wife, Veronique, attend an Oscar after-party in 1963.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Gregory Peck (1963)Gregory Peck's performance as lawyer Atticus Finch in the film of Harper Lee's novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird," was a standout to academy voters. He beat out some stiff competition for best actor: Peter O'Toole for "Lawrence of Arabia" and Burt Lancaster for "Birdman of Alcatraz." Here Peck and his wife, Veronique, attend an Oscar after-party in 1963.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 89
    Sidney Poitier became the first African-American to win the best actor Oscar -- for his work in &quot;Lilies of the Field.&quot; Poitier had been nominated once before for &quot;The Defiant Ones.&quot; Interestingly, Poitier was the only one of the four acting category winners present at the 1964 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Sidney Poitier (1964)Sidney Poitier became the first African-American to win the best actor Oscar -- for his work in "Lilies of the Field." Poitier had been nominated once before for "The Defiant Ones." Interestingly, Poitier was the only one of the four acting category winners present at the 1964 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 89
    Who didn&#39;t fall in love with &quot;My Fair Lady&quot;? The academy sure did. Rex Harrison took the best actor prize for his role as Henry Higgins at the 1965 ceremony, and the musical won best picture honors, among others. But Audrey Hepburn&#39;s performance has Eliza Doolittle wasn&#39;t even nominated -- the Oscar went to Julie Andrews for &quot;Mary Poppins.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Rex Harrison (1965)Who didn't fall in love with "My Fair Lady"? The academy sure did. Rex Harrison took the best actor prize for his role as Henry Higgins at the 1965 ceremony, and the musical won best picture honors, among others. But Audrey Hepburn's performance has Eliza Doolittle wasn't even nominated -- the Oscar went to Julie Andrews for "Mary Poppins."
    Hide Caption
    39 of 89
    Lee Marvin won the Oscar for his comic role in &quot;Cat Ballou&quot; over dramatic heavyweights such as Laurence Olivier in &quot;Othello,&quot; Richard Burton in &quot;The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,&quot; Rod Steiger in &quot;The Pawnbroker&quot; and Oskar Werner in &quot;Ship of Fools.&quot; Here, Marvin appears with then-girlfriend Michelle Triola in 1966.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Lee Marvin (1966)Lee Marvin won the Oscar for his comic role in "Cat Ballou" over dramatic heavyweights such as Laurence Olivier in "Othello," Richard Burton in "The Spy Who Came in From the Cold," Rod Steiger in "The Pawnbroker" and Oskar Werner in "Ship of Fools." Here, Marvin appears with then-girlfriend Michelle Triola in 1966.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 89
    Paul Scofield also was up against some heavyweight actors, particularly Richard Burton in &quot;Who&#39;s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?&quot; But Scofield, here with Susannah York, won for his work as Thomas More in the period drama &quot;A Man for All Seasons.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Paul Scofield (1967)Paul Scofield also was up against some heavyweight actors, particularly Richard Burton in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" But Scofield, here with Susannah York, won for his work as Thomas More in the period drama "A Man for All Seasons."
    Hide Caption
    41 of 89
    Sidney Poitier may have been the star of the detective drama &quot;In the Heat of the Night,&quot; but he was snubbed in the Oscars race. It wasn&#39;t that academy voters didn&#39;t love the movie though: &quot;In the Heat of the Night&quot; won best picture as well as best actor for Poitier&#39;s co-star, Rod Steiger, here holding his Oscar at the 1968 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Rod Steiger (1968)Sidney Poitier may have been the star of the detective drama "In the Heat of the Night," but he was snubbed in the Oscars race. It wasn't that academy voters didn't love the movie though: "In the Heat of the Night" won best picture as well as best actor for Poitier's co-star, Rod Steiger, here holding his Oscar at the 1968 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 89
    Cliff Robertson&#39;s portrayal of a mentally challenged man in the drama &quot;Charly&quot; was enough to bowl over competition such as Peter O&#39;Toole and Alan Arkin.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Cliff Robertson (1969)Cliff Robertson's portrayal of a mentally challenged man in the drama "Charly" was enough to bowl over competition such as Peter O'Toole and Alan Arkin.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 89
    The best actor category was fierce the year John Wayne won the gold for &quot;True Grit.&quot; In only his second nomination, the Hollywood legend beat out newcomers Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight in &quot;Midnight Cowboy&quot; as well as Richard Burton in &quot;Anne of the Thousand Days&quot; and Peter O&#39;Toole in &quot;Goodbye, Mr. Chips.&quot; Barbra Streisand congratulates Wayne at the 1970 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    John Wayne (1970)The best actor category was fierce the year John Wayne won the gold for "True Grit." In only his second nomination, the Hollywood legend beat out newcomers Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight in "Midnight Cowboy" as well as Richard Burton in "Anne of the Thousand Days" and Peter O'Toole in "Goodbye, Mr. Chips." Barbra Streisand congratulates Wayne at the 1970 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 89
    &quot;Patton&quot; features one of the most readily recognizable images in films -- that of George C. Scott&#39;s general standing in front of the American flag -- and it was as critically acclaimed as it was popular. But while &quot;Patton&quot; nabbed the best picture title and a best actor Oscar for Scott, the actor was having none of it. He refused to accept the prize, &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/obituaries/455563.stm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;calling the politics&lt;/a&gt; surrounding the ceremony &quot;demeaning&quot; and likening the Oscars to a &quot;two-hour meat parade.&quot;
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    George C. Scott (1971)"Patton" features one of the most readily recognizable images in films -- that of George C. Scott's general standing in front of the American flag -- and it was as critically acclaimed as it was popular. But while "Patton" nabbed the best picture title and a best actor Oscar for Scott, the actor was having none of it. He refused to accept the prize, calling the politics surrounding the ceremony "demeaning" and likening the Oscars to a "two-hour meat parade."
    Hide Caption
    45 of 89
    Everyone wanted in on &quot;The French Connection,&quot; and star Gene Hackman was rewarded handsomely with the best actor award at the 1972 ceremony.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Gene Hackman (1972)Everyone wanted in on "The French Connection," and star Gene Hackman was rewarded handsomely with the best actor award at the 1972 ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 89
    An Oscar is an honor most stars would never refuse, but Marlon Brando did when the academy bestowed him with the best actor prize for &quot;The Godfather&quot; at the 1973 ceremony. Brando, who had won the award once before, said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QUacU0I4yU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he was protesting the portrayal of Native Americans&lt;/a&gt; on TV and in film.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Marlon Brando (1973)An Oscar is an honor most stars would never refuse, but Marlon Brando did when the academy bestowed him with the best actor prize for "The Godfather" at the 1973 ceremony. Brando, who had won the award once before, said he was protesting the portrayal of Native Americans on TV and in film.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 89
    The academy loved to nominate Jack Lemmon, but it wasn&#39;t always so quick to give him the prize. The star&#39;s luck changed when &quot;Save the Tiger&quot; earned him a best actor Oscar.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Jack Lemmon (1974)The academy loved to nominate Jack Lemmon, but it wasn't always so quick to give him the prize. The star's luck changed when "Save the Tiger" earned him a best actor Oscar.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 89
    For Art Carney, there were two phrases that helped him secure the best actor Oscar for &quot;Harry and Tonto.&quot; &quot;Do it! You are old,&quot; words of wisdom that came from his agent.
    Photos: Oscar-winning best actors
    Art Carney (1975)For Art Carney, there were two phrases that helped him secure the best actor Oscar for "Harry and Tonto." "Do it! You are old," words of wisdom that came from his agent.
    Hide Caption
    After losing out four times as an Oscar nominee, Jack Nicholson triumphantly claimed his prize for &quot;One Flew Over the Cuckoo&#39;s Nest.&quot;
    Jack Nicholson (1976)After losing out four times as an Oscar nominee, Jack Nicholson triumphantly claimed his prize for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
    &quot;Network&#39;s&quot; Peter Finch faced some tough competition for the best actor award. He was up against Robert De Niro in &quot;Taxi Driver&quot; and Sylvester Stallone in best picture winner &quot;Rocky&quot; as well as his &quot;Network&quot; co-star, William Holden. Finch died two months before the March 1977 ceremony and became the first actor to win an Oscar posthumously.
    Peter Finch (1977)"Network's" Peter Finch faced some tough competition for the best actor award. He was up against Robert De Niro in "Taxi Driver" and Sylvester Stallone in best picture winner "Rocky" as well as his "Network" co-star, William Holden. Finch died two months before the March 1977 ceremony and became the first actor to win an Oscar posthumously.
    John Travolta in &quot;Saturday Night Fever&quot; and Woody Allen in &quot;Annie Hall&quot; have become prime examples of characters in &#39;70s films, but Richard Dreyfuss&#39; performance as a struggling actor in &quot;The Goodbye Girl&quot; stood out the most to academy voters at the time. Here the actor accepts his prize at the 1978 ceremony.
    Richard Dreyfuss (1978)John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever" and Woody Allen in "Annie Hall" have become prime examples of characters in '70s films, but Richard Dreyfuss' performance as a struggling actor in "The Goodbye Girl" stood out the most to academy voters at the time. Here the actor accepts his prize at the 1978 ceremony.
    Jon Voight had been nominated for a best actor Oscar once before for 1969&#39;s &quot;Midnight Cowboy,&quot; but it was the Vietnam War drama &quot;Coming Home&quot; that finally earned him the honors.
    Jon Voight (1979)Jon Voight had been nominated for a best actor Oscar once before for 1969's "Midnight Cowboy," but it was the Vietnam War drama "Coming Home" that finally earned him the honors.
    Like Jack Nicholson before him, Dustin Hoffman was forever the bridesmaid and never the bride. But after losing for &quot;Midnight Cowboy,&quot; &quot;The Graduate&quot; and &quot;Lenny,&quot; Hoffman got to accept the award at the 1980 ceremony, thanks to his work in best picture winner &quot;Kramer vs. Kramer.&quot;
    Dustin Hoffman (1980)Like Jack Nicholson before him, Dustin Hoffman was forever the bridesmaid and never the bride. But after losing for "Midnight Cowboy," "The Graduate" and "Lenny," Hoffman got to accept the award at the 1980 ceremony, thanks to his work in best picture winner "Kramer vs. Kramer."
    Robert De Niro faced movie greats such as Peter O&#39;Toole and Jack Lemmon in the best actor category. De Niro had already won the best supporting actor Oscar for &quot;The Godfather: Part II,&quot; and academy voters couldn&#39;t help but hand him the best actor prize for &quot;Raging Bull&quot; -- especially since he gained nearly 60 pounds to play Jake LaMotta as an aging boxer.
    Robert De Niro (1981) Robert De Niro faced movie greats such as Peter O'Toole and Jack Lemmon in the best actor category. De Niro had already won the best supporting actor Oscar for "The Godfather: Part II," and academy voters couldn't help but hand him the best actor prize for "Raging Bull" -- especially since he gained nearly 60 pounds to play Jake LaMotta as an aging boxer.
    After being a movie legend for more than 40 years, Henry Fonda won his first competitive Oscar for &quot;On Golden Pond.&quot; His co-star, Katharine Hepburn, also shined in the movie as his wife, picking up her fourth best actress prize.
    Henry Fonda (1982)After being a movie legend for more than 40 years, Henry Fonda won his first competitive Oscar for "On Golden Pond." His co-star, Katharine Hepburn, also shined in the movie as his wife, picking up her fourth best actress prize.
    Ben Kingsley&#39;s portrayal in &quot;Gandhi&quot; was the performance to beat in that year&#39;s best actor Oscar race, and neither Dustin Hoffman in &quot;Tootsie&quot; nor Paul Newman in &quot;The Verdict&quot; could compete.
    Ben Kingsley (1983)Ben Kingsley's portrayal in "Gandhi" was the performance to beat in that year's best actor Oscar race, and neither Dustin Hoffman in "Tootsie" nor Paul Newman in "The Verdict" could compete.
    Robert Duvall won the best actor prize for his performance as a country singer in &quot;Tender Mercies.&quot;
    Robert Duvall (1984)Robert Duvall won the best actor prize for his performance as a country singer in "Tender Mercies."
    F. Murray Abraham&#39;s performance as Salieri in &quot;Amadeus&quot; rocked academy voters, who named him best actor.
    F. Murray Abraham (1985)F. Murray Abraham's performance as Salieri in "Amadeus" rocked academy voters, who named him best actor.
    &quot;Out of Africa&quot; dominated the Oscars at the 1986 ceremony, but William Hurt picked up the best actor award for his portrayal of a gay imprisoned man in &quot;Kiss of the Spider Woman.&quot;
    William Hurt (1986)"Out of Africa" dominated the Oscars at the 1986 ceremony, but William Hurt picked up the best actor award for his portrayal of a gay imprisoned man in "Kiss of the Spider Woman."
    Paul Newman&#39;s performance in &quot;The Color of Money&quot; struck Oscar gold. It was the actor&#39;s first competitive Oscar win, but he wasn&#39;t there to accept it -- he&#39;d joked that, after showing up and losing six other times, he might finally nab the prize if he stayed away.
    Paul Newman (1987)Paul Newman's performance in "The Color of Money" struck Oscar gold. It was the actor's first competitive Oscar win, but he wasn't there to accept it -- he'd joked that, after showing up and losing six other times, he might finally nab the prize if he stayed away.
    Gordon Gekko&#39;s creed of greed was very, very good to Michael Douglas. The star -- and son of another frequent Oscar nominee, Kirk Douglas -- earned his first Oscar nomination and first win for best actor for his role as the ruthless corporate raider in &quot;Wall Street.&quot; Here Douglas appears with Marlee Matlin at the 1988 ceremony.
    Michael Douglas (1988)Gordon Gekko's creed of greed was very, very good to Michael Douglas. The star -- and son of another frequent Oscar nominee, Kirk Douglas -- earned his first Oscar nomination and first win for best actor for his role as the ruthless corporate raider in "Wall Street." Here Douglas appears with Marlee Matlin at the 1988 ceremony.
    Awards came pouring in for &quot;Rain Man&quot; with Dustin Hoffman, left, as an autistic savant and Tom Cruise as his younger brother. Hoffman picked up his second best actor Oscar and received congratulations from Cruise at the 1989 ceremony. Cruise wasn&#39;t even nominated, but he was probably just fine with starring in the best picture winner.
    Dustin Hoffman (1989)Awards came pouring in for "Rain Man" with Dustin Hoffman, left, as an autistic savant and Tom Cruise as his younger brother. Hoffman picked up his second best actor Oscar and received congratulations from Cruise at the 1989 ceremony. Cruise wasn't even nominated, but he was probably just fine with starring in the best picture winner.
    Before Daniel Day-Lewis became so revered he could strike fear in the hearts of Oscar competitors, the British performer proved his mettle with the biopic &quot;My Left Foot,&quot; earning his first best actor Oscar. It was no easy task: Day-Lewis was up against Morgan Freeman in &quot;Driving Miss Daisy,&quot; Kenneth Branagh in &quot;Henry V,&quot; Tom Cruise in &quot;Born on the Fourth of July&quot; and Robin Williams in &quot;Dead Poets Society.&quot;
    Daniel Day-Lewis (1990)Before Daniel Day-Lewis became so revered he could strike fear in the hearts of Oscar competitors, the British performer proved his mettle with the biopic "My Left Foot," earning his first best actor Oscar. It was no easy task: Day-Lewis was up against Morgan Freeman in "Driving Miss Daisy," Kenneth Branagh in "Henry V," Tom Cruise in "Born on the Fourth of July" and Robin Williams in "Dead Poets Society."
    We suppose the academy couldn&#39;t justify giving Kevin Costner the best director, best picture &lt;em&gt;and &lt;/em&gt;the best actor prize for &quot;Dances With Wolves,&quot; so Jeremy Irons took home the statuette for best actor for his role as Claus von Bülow in &quot;Reversal of Fortune.&quot;
    Jeremy Irons (1991)We suppose the academy couldn't justify giving Kevin Costner the best director, best picture and the best actor prize for "Dances With Wolves," so Jeremy Irons took home the statuette for best actor for his role as Claus von Bülow in "Reversal of Fortune."
    Anthony Hopkins absolutely killed as Hannibal Lecter in &quot;The Silence of the Lambs,&quot; so it wasn&#39;t surprising that he secured the best actor Oscar for the role.
    Anthony Hopkins (1992)Anthony Hopkins absolutely killed as Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs," so it wasn't surprising that he secured the best actor Oscar for the role.
    Before &quot;Scent of a Woman,&quot; Al Pacino had been nominated for best actor four times and best supporting actor twice without winning. But the star&#39;s moment to accept the best actor Oscar finally came at the 1993 ceremony. Pacino may have won for &quot;Scent of a Woman,&quot; but he also lost that year in the best supporting actor category for &quot;Glengarry Glen Ross.&quot;
    Al Pacino (1993) Before "Scent of a Woman," Al Pacino had been nominated for best actor four times and best supporting actor twice without winning. But the star's moment to accept the best actor Oscar finally came at the 1993 ceremony. Pacino may have won for "Scent of a Woman," but he also lost that year in the best supporting actor category for "Glengarry Glen Ross."
    Little did anyone know that when Tom Hanks won the best actor Oscar for the legal drama &quot;Philadelphia&quot; he&#39;d be back at the Oscars very soon, and in a very different role.
    Tom Hanks (1994) Little did anyone know that when Tom Hanks won the best actor Oscar for the legal drama "Philadelphia" he'd be back at the Oscars very soon, and in a very different role.
    Tom Hanks proved his versatility when he won the best actor Oscar for the second year in a row. His prize this time was for his performance as the mentally challenged but indefatigable &quot;Forrest Gump.&quot;
    Tom Hanks (1995)Tom Hanks proved his versatility when he won the best actor Oscar for the second year in a row. His prize this time was for his performance as the mentally challenged but indefatigable "Forrest Gump."
    Nicolas Cage may now be the butt of Internet jokes -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0Og4LaB1Zc&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;surely you&#39;ve seen him swing from a &quot;Wrecking Ball&quot;&lt;/a&gt;? -- but he was the man to beat at the 1996 Oscar ceremony. Cage won the best actor prize for &quot;Leaving Las Vegas,&quot; his first nomination and first win.
    Nicolas Cage (1996)Nicolas Cage may now be the butt of Internet jokes -- surely you've seen him swing from a "Wrecking Ball"? -- but he was the man to beat at the 1996 Oscar ceremony. Cage won the best actor prize for "Leaving Las Vegas," his first nomination and first win.
    Some actors languish as nominees for years before winning an Oscar, but Geoffrey Rush won the best actor prize on his first try with &quot;Shine.&quot;
    Geoffrey Rush (1997)Some actors languish as nominees for years before winning an Oscar, but Geoffrey Rush won the best actor prize on his first try with "Shine."
    By now, everyone knew what a powerhouse Jack Nicholson was, but he reminded moviegoers again with &quot;As Good as It Gets,&quot; picking up yet another best actor Oscar.
    Jack Nicholson (1998)By now, everyone knew what a powerhouse Jack Nicholson was, but he reminded moviegoers again with "As Good as It Gets," picking up yet another best actor Oscar.
    Italian actor Roberto Benigni was unknown to American audiences before &quot;Life Is Beautiful,&quot; but he stole the show at the 1999 Oscars ceremony. The academy gave him the best actor Oscar for &quot;Life Is Beautiful,&quot; which also won the prize for best foreign-language film.
    Roberto Benigni (1999)Italian actor Roberto Benigni was unknown to American audiences before "Life Is Beautiful," but he stole the show at the 1999 Oscars ceremony. The academy gave him the best actor Oscar for "Life Is Beautiful," which also won the prize for best foreign-language film.
    &quot;American Beauty&quot; was a cynical look at American middle class life with a new century arriving. Star Kevin Spacey received the best actor award for his portrayal of a middle-aged man who lusts after his teenage daughter&#39;s friend. The film also won best picture, director (Sam Mendes) and original screenplay (Alan Ball).
    Kevin Spacey (2000)"American Beauty" was a cynical look at American middle class life with a new century arriving. Star Kevin Spacey received the best actor award for his portrayal of a middle-aged man who lusts after his teenage daughter's friend. The film also won best picture, director (Sam Mendes) and original screenplay (Alan Ball).
    The academy fawned over Russell Crowe&#39;s &quot;Gladiator,&quot; a sword and sandals epic that picked up honors for best picture, best costume design, best sound, best visual effects and best actor -- the first win for the Australian Crowe.
    Russell Crowe (2001)The academy fawned over Russell Crowe's "Gladiator," a sword and sandals epic that picked up honors for best picture, best costume design, best sound, best visual effects and best actor -- the first win for the Australian Crowe.
    Denzel Washington has a reputation as a nice guy in Hollywood, so his transformation into the monstrous detective Alonzo in &quot;Training Day&quot; was incredible to watch. After already winning a best supporting actor statuette for &quot;Glory,&quot; Washington took home the best actor award for &quot;Training Day,&quot; making him the first African-American to win both.
    Denzel Washington (2002)Denzel Washington has a reputation as a nice guy in Hollywood, so his transformation into the monstrous detective Alonzo in "Training Day" was incredible to watch. After already winning a best supporting actor statuette for "Glory," Washington took home the best actor award for "Training Day," making him the first African-American to win both.
    Adrien Brody appeared so thrilled when he won best actor award for &quot;The Pianist&quot; he even got Oscar presenter Halle Berry caught up in the moment with a passionate kiss at the 2003 ceremony. &quot;I bet they didn&#39;t tell you that was in the gift bag,&quot; he joked when he finished. It was his first nomination and win.
    Adrien Brody (2003)Adrien Brody appeared so thrilled when he won best actor award for "The Pianist" he even got Oscar presenter Halle Berry caught up in the moment with a passionate kiss at the 2003 ceremony. "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag," he joked when he finished. It was his first nomination and win.
    The Oscar race for best actor was a tough one when Sean Penn faced off with Jude Law for &quot;Cold Mountain&quot; and Bill Murray for &quot;Lost in Translation,&quot; among others. In the end, it was Penn&#39;s work in &quot;Mystic River&quot; that earned him his first Academy Award.
    Sean Penn (2004)The Oscar race for best actor was a tough one when Sean Penn faced off with Jude Law for "Cold Mountain" and Bill Murray for "Lost in Translation," among others. In the end, it was Penn's work in "Mystic River" that earned him his first Academy Award.
    Before &quot;Ray,&quot; Jamie Foxx was known primarily as a comedian -- the kind who would star in a popcorn flick like &quot;Booty Call.&quot; But after his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in a musical biography, people realized he had been underestimated as an actor. The academy started paying attention, too, and gave Foxx two nominations for the 2005 ceremony: one for best actor for &quot;Ray&quot; and another for best supporting actor for &quot;Collateral.&quot; He didn&#39;t win in the best supporting category, but we bet he&#39;s been able to live with that loss.
    Jamie Foxx (2005)Before "Ray," Jamie Foxx was known primarily as a comedian -- the kind who would star in a popcorn flick like "Booty Call." But after his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in a musical biography, people realized he had been underestimated as an actor. The academy started paying attention, too, and gave Foxx two nominations for the 2005 ceremony: one for best actor for "Ray" and another for best supporting actor for "Collateral." He didn't win in the best supporting category, but we bet he's been able to live with that loss.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/02/showbiz/philip-seymour-hoffman-appreciation/&quot;&gt;Philip Seymour Hoffman&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s portrayal of writer Truman Capote in &quot;Capote&quot; was the kind of rock-solid immersion audiences had come to expect from the actor. He got his due with the best actor award -- his only Oscar.
    Philip Seymour Hoffman (2006)Philip Seymour Hoffman's portrayal of writer Truman Capote in "Capote" was the kind of rock-solid immersion audiences had come to expect from the actor. He got his due with the best actor award -- his only Oscar.
    Until &quot;The Last King of Scotland,&quot; Forest Whitaker had been completely overlooked by the academy. But after he turned in a masterful portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, academy voters handed him the Oscar.
    Forest Whitaker (2007)Until "The Last King of Scotland," Forest Whitaker had been completely overlooked by the academy. But after he turned in a masterful portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, academy voters handed him the Oscar.
    If Daniel Day-Lewis is in the running, chances are there will be an award for him. The actor won his second best actor Oscar for &quot;There Will Be Blood.&quot; He receives the award from Helen Mirren at the 2008 ceremony.
    Daniel Day-Lewis (2008)If Daniel Day-Lewis is in the running, chances are there will be an award for him. The actor won his second best actor Oscar for "There Will Be Blood." He receives the award from Helen Mirren at the 2008 ceremony.
    Sean Penn, here with best actress Kate Winslet, left, and best supporting actress Penelope Cruz, gave the performance of a lifetime as openly gay politician and activist Harvey Milk in &quot;Milk.&quot; The academy rewarded Penn with his second best actor Oscar at the 2009 ceremony.
    Sean Penn (2009) Sean Penn, here with best actress Kate Winslet, left, and best supporting actress Penelope Cruz, gave the performance of a lifetime as openly gay politician and activist Harvey Milk in "Milk." The academy rewarded Penn with his second best actor Oscar at the 2009 ceremony.
    Jeff Bridges was understandably ecstatic when he won the best actor Oscar for &quot;Crazy Heart.&quot; Bridges had been nominated four times before, and, with competition from George Clooney in &quot;Up in the Air&quot; and Jeremy Renner in &quot;The Hurt Locker,&quot; his wasn&#39;t an obvious win. So when his name was called at the 2010 ceremony, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/SHOWBIZ/Movies/03/07/&quot;&gt;Bridges relished the moment in his acceptance speech&lt;/a&gt;: &quot;Thank you, mom and dad, for turning me on to such a groovy profession,&quot; he said.
    Jeff Bridges (2010)Jeff Bridges was understandably ecstatic when he won the best actor Oscar for "Crazy Heart." Bridges had been nominated four times before, and, with competition from George Clooney in "Up in the Air" and Jeremy Renner in "The Hurt Locker," his wasn't an obvious win. So when his name was called at the 2010 ceremony, Bridges relished the moment in his acceptance speech: "Thank you, mom and dad, for turning me on to such a groovy profession," he said.
    Colin Firth&#39;s portrayal of King George VI&#39;s fight to overcome a speech impediment beat out Jesse Eisenberg (&quot;The Social Network&quot;) and James Franco (&quot;127 Hours&quot;), among others, to win the best actor Oscar.
    Colin Firth (2011)Colin Firth's portrayal of King George VI's fight to overcome a speech impediment beat out Jesse Eisenberg ("The Social Network") and James Franco ("127 Hours"), among others, to win the best actor Oscar.
    &quot;The Artist,&quot; a silent, black-and-white movie, was a celebration of old-school film. Its star, French actor Jean Dujardin, seemed to have a virtual lock on the best actor Oscar, even though he was competing against the likes of George Clooney and Brad Pitt. When awards night arrived in 2012, Dujardin walked away with the prize.
    Jean Dujardin (2012)"The Artist," a silent, black-and-white movie, was a celebration of old-school film. Its star, French actor Jean Dujardin, seemed to have a virtual lock on the best actor Oscar, even though he was competing against the likes of George Clooney and Brad Pitt. When awards night arrived in 2012, Dujardin walked away with the prize.
    Once again, the Oscar race for best actor was jam-packed with amazing performances, from Bradley Cooper in &quot;Silver Linings Playbook&quot; to Denzel Washington in &quot;Flight.&quot; But Daniel Day-Lewis completely transformed himself into the 16th U.S. president for Steven Spielberg&#39;s &quot;Lincoln,&quot; and he walked away with the honors at the 2013 ceremony, becoming the first three-time best actor winner.
    Daniel Day-Lewis (2013)Once again, the Oscar race for best actor was jam-packed with amazing performances, from Bradley Cooper in "Silver Linings Playbook" to Denzel Washington in "Flight." But Daniel Day-Lewis completely transformed himself into the 16th U.S. president for Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln," and he walked away with the honors at the 2013 ceremony, becoming the first three-time best actor winner.
    Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar in 2014 for his role in &quot;Dallas Buyers Club&quot; as Ron Woodroof, an HIV-positive man who smuggles drugs to AIDS patients. Co-star Jared Leto was named best supporting actor.
    Matthew McConaughey (2014)Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" as Ron Woodroof, an HIV-positive man who smuggles drugs to AIDS patients. Co-star Jared Leto was named best supporting actor.
    Eddie Redmayne wins best actor for his performance as Stephen Hawking in &quot;The Theory of Everything&quot; at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015.
    Eddie Redmayne wins best actor for his performance as Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015.
    2016 Winners (selected):
    Best Picture:     "Spotlight"
    Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Revenant"
    Best Supporting Actor: Mark Rylance in "Bridge of Spies"
    Best Actress: Brie Larson in "Room"
    Best Supporting Actress: Alicia Vikander in "The Danish Girl"
    Best Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu for "The Revenant"
    The full list of winners and nominees.
    Oscar-winning best actresses
    Brie Larson accepts the best actress award at the 88th annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016. Larson won for her role in &quot;Room.&quot; Here are all the other actresses who have captured the prize over the years:
    Brie Larson accepts the best actress award at the 88th annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016. Larson won for her role in "Room." Here are all the other actresses who have captured the prize over the years:
    Douglas Fairbanks Sr. hands Janet Gaynor her best actress Oscar in 1929 for Gaynor&#39;s performance in the 1927 film &#39;&#39;Sunrise.&quot; It was the first best actress Oscar ever awarded.
    Janet Gaynor (1929)Douglas Fairbanks Sr. hands Janet Gaynor her best actress Oscar in 1929 for Gaynor's performance in the 1927 film ''Sunrise." It was the first best actress Oscar ever awarded.
    In 1930, there were actually two Oscar ceremonies. Actress Mary Pickford, seen here, receives her best actress Oscar in April 1930 for her performance in the 1929 film &quot;Coquette.&quot;
    Mary Pickford (1930)In 1930, there were actually two Oscar ceremonies. Actress Mary Pickford, seen here, receives her best actress Oscar in April 1930 for her performance in the 1929 film "Coquette."
    Norma Shearer receives a best actress Oscar in October 1930 for her role in &quot;The Divorcee.&quot; Giving her the award is Conrad Nagel, who starred with her in the film released earlier that year.
    Norma Shearer (1930) Norma Shearer receives a best actress Oscar in October 1930 for her role in "The Divorcee." Giving her the award is Conrad Nagel, who starred with her in the film released earlier that year.
    Marie Dressler and Lionel Barrymore collect their best actress and best actor Oscars in 1931. Dressler won for &quot;Min and Bill&quot; and Barrymore won for &quot;A Free Soul.&quot;
    Marie Dressler (1931)Marie Dressler and Lionel Barrymore collect their best actress and best actor Oscars in 1931. Dressler won for "Min and Bill" and Barrymore won for "A Free Soul."
    Film producer Louis B. Mayer presents the best actress Oscar to Helen Hayes for her role in &quot;The Sin of Madelon Claudet.&quot;
    Helen Hayes (1932)Film producer Louis B. Mayer presents the best actress Oscar to Helen Hayes for her role in "The Sin of Madelon Claudet."
    Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Katharine Hepburn appear in the 1933 film &quot;Morning Glory.&quot; Hepburn&#39;s performance earned her the best actress Oscar in 1934. There was no Academy Awards ceremony in 1933; films from that year and the last half of 1932 were eligible to win at the 1934 ceremony.
    Katharine Hepburn (1934)Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Katharine Hepburn appear in the 1933 film "Morning Glory." Hepburn's performance earned her the best actress Oscar in 1934. There was no Academy Awards ceremony in 1933; films from that year and the last half of 1932 were eligible to win at the 1934 ceremony.
    Claudette Colbert won the best actress Oscar in 1935 for &quot;It Happened One Night,&quot; a film that was the first to win all five of the major Academy Award categories -- best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and best screenplay.
    Claudette Colbert (1935)Claudette Colbert won the best actress Oscar in 1935 for "It Happened One Night," a film that was the first to win all five of the major Academy Award categories -- best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and best screenplay.
    Bette Davis and film producer Jack L. Warner hold Davis&#39; best actress Oscar at the ceremony held in 1936. Davis won her first Oscar for her role in the film &quot;Dangerous.&quot;
    Bette Davis (1936)Bette Davis and film producer Jack L. Warner hold Davis' best actress Oscar at the ceremony held in 1936. Davis won her first Oscar for her role in the film "Dangerous."
    Luise Rainer, second from left, is seen at the 1937 ceremony with, from left, Louis B. Mayer, Louise Tracy and Frank Capra. Rainer won for &quot;The Great Ziegfeld.&quot;
    Luise Rainer (1937)Luise Rainer, second from left, is seen at the 1937 ceremony with, from left, Louis B. Mayer, Louise Tracy and Frank Capra. Rainer won for "The Great Ziegfeld."
    For her performance in &quot;The Good Earth,&quot; Luise Rainer won the best actress Oscar for the second consecutive year.
    Luise Rainer (1938)For her performance in "The Good Earth," Luise Rainer won the best actress Oscar for the second consecutive year.
    Bette Davis won her second Oscar in 1939, this time for &quot;Jezebel.&quot;
    Bette Davis (1939) Bette Davis won her second Oscar in 1939, this time for "Jezebel."
    Vivien Leigh accepts her Oscar in 1940 for her performance in &quot;Gone With the Wind.&quot;
    Vivien Leigh (1940)Vivien Leigh accepts her Oscar in 1940 for her performance in "Gone With the Wind."
    Actors James Stewart and Ginger Rogers smile after winning Oscars in 1941. Stewart won best actor for his performance in &quot;The Philadelphia Story,&quot; while Rogers won best actress for her performance in &quot;Kitty Foyle: The Natural History of a Woman.&quot;
    Ginger Rogers (1941)Actors James Stewart and Ginger Rogers smile after winning Oscars in 1941. Stewart won best actor for his performance in "The Philadelphia Story," while Rogers won best actress for her performance in "Kitty Foyle: The Natural History of a Woman."
    Joan Fontaine looks at the best actress Oscar she won for her role in the film &quot;Suspicion.&quot;
    Joan Fontaine (1942)Joan Fontaine looks at the best actress Oscar she won for her role in the film "Suspicion."
    After winning the best actress Oscar in 1943, Greer Garson gets a congratulatory kiss from her &quot;Mrs. Miniver&quot; co-star Walter Pidgeon.
    Greer Garson (1943)After winning the best actress Oscar in 1943, Greer Garson gets a congratulatory kiss from her "Mrs. Miniver" co-star Walter Pidgeon.
    Jennifer Jones holds the best actress Oscar she won in 1944 for her performance in &quot;Song of Bernadette.&quot; To her right is actress Ingrid Bergman.
    Jennifer Jones (1944) Jennifer Jones holds the best actress Oscar she won in 1944 for her performance in "Song of Bernadette." To her right is actress Ingrid Bergman.
    Ingrid Bergman didn&#39;t have to wait long to hold her own best actress award. Here, she poses with the Oscar she earned for her role in the film &quot;Gaslight.&quot;
    Ingrid Bergman (1945)Ingrid Bergman didn't have to wait long to hold her own best actress award. Here, she poses with the Oscar she earned for her role in the film "Gaslight."
    Joan Crawford receives her Academy Award in bed because of an illness. She was recognized for her performance in the 1945 film &quot;Mildred Pierce.&quot;
    Joan Crawford (1946)Joan Crawford receives her Academy Award in bed because of an illness. She was recognized for her performance in the 1945 film "Mildred Pierce."
    Olivia de Havilland receives her best actress Oscar from actor Ray Milland for her performance in &quot;To Each His Own.&quot;
    Olivia de Havilland (1947)Olivia de Havilland receives her best actress Oscar from actor Ray Milland for her performance in "To Each His Own."
    Loretta Young, second from left, won the best actress Oscar in 1948 for her role in &quot;Farmer&#39;s Daughter.&quot;
    Loretta Young (1948)Loretta Young, second from left, won the best actress Oscar in 1948 for her role in "Farmer's Daughter."
    Jane Wyman stands by a doorway backstage at the Academy Awards. She won her best actress Oscar for the film &quot;Johnny Belinda.&quot;
    Jane Wyman (1949)Jane Wyman stands by a doorway backstage at the Academy Awards. She won her best actress Oscar for the film "Johnny Belinda."
    Olivia de Havilland looks at her two best actress Oscars. She won her second in 1950 for her role in &quot;The Heiress.&quot;
    Olivia de Havilland (1950)Olivia de Havilland looks at her two best actress Oscars. She won her second in 1950 for her role in "The Heiress."
    Judy Holliday bursts into tears in 1951 after winning the best actress Oscar for her performance in &quot;Born Yesterday.&quot;
    Judy Holliday (1951)Judy Holliday bursts into tears in 1951 after winning the best actress Oscar for her performance in "Born Yesterday."
    Vivien Leigh appears with Karl Malden in &quot;A Streetcar Named Desire.&quot; Her performance in the film earned her a second Oscar.
    Vivien Leigh (1952)Vivien Leigh appears with Karl Malden in "A Streetcar Named Desire." Her performance in the film earned her a second Oscar.
    Shirley Booth wins the best actress Oscar for &quot;Come Back, Little Sheba&quot; in 1953.
    Shirley Booth (1953)Shirley Booth wins the best actress Oscar for "Come Back, Little Sheba" in 1953.
    Audrey Hepburn is surrounded by reporters as she holds her best actress Oscar for &quot;Roman Holiday.&quot;
    Audrey Hepburn (1954)Audrey Hepburn is surrounded by reporters as she holds her best actress Oscar for "Roman Holiday."
    Grace Kelly poses with her Oscar after the Academy Awards ceremony in 1955. She won the statuette for her role in &quot;The Country Girl.&quot;
    Grace Kelly (1955)Grace Kelly poses with her Oscar after the Academy Awards ceremony in 1955. She won the statuette for her role in "The Country Girl."
    Anna Magnani enthusiastically holds the Oscar she won for &quot;Rose Tattoo.&quot; The award was presented to her by U.S. Ambassador Clare Luce at the Villa Taverna in Rome.
    Anna Magnani (1956)Anna Magnani enthusiastically holds the Oscar she won for "Rose Tattoo." The award was presented to her by U.S. Ambassador Clare Luce at the Villa Taverna in Rome.
    Ingrid Bergman, right, appears with Helen Hayes in a scene from the movie &quot;Anastasia.&quot; Her performance earned her a second Oscar for best actress.
    Ingrid Bergman (1957)Ingrid Bergman, right, appears with Helen Hayes in a scene from the movie "Anastasia." Her performance earned her a second Oscar for best actress.
    Joanne Woodward smiles while holding her best actress Oscar (and a cigarette). She received the award for her role in the film &quot;Three Faces of Eve.&quot;
    Joanne Woodward (1958)Joanne Woodward smiles while holding her best actress Oscar (and a cigarette). She received the award for her role in the film "Three Faces of Eve."
    From left, actor Burl Ives, actress Susan Hayward and actor David Niven pose with their Oscars in 1959. Hayward won for her role in &quot;I Want to Live!&quot;
    Susan Hayward (1959)From left, actor Burl Ives, actress Susan Hayward and actor David Niven pose with their Oscars in 1959. Hayward won for her role in "I Want to Live!"
    Actress Simone Signoret, seen here next to actor Rock Hudson at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1960, won the best actress Oscar for her role in &quot;Room at the Top.&quot;
    Simone Signoret (1960)Actress Simone Signoret, seen here next to actor Rock Hudson at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1960, won the best actress Oscar for her role in "Room at the Top."
    Elizabeth Taylor is seen with her Oscar after being named best actress for her part in &quot;Butterfield 8.&quot;
    Elizabeth Taylor (1961)Elizabeth Taylor is seen with her Oscar after being named best actress for her part in "Butterfield 8."
    Sophia Loren reacts after winning best actress for the film &quot;La Ciociara.&quot;
    Sophia Loren (1962)Sophia Loren reacts after winning best actress for the film "La Ciociara."
    Anne Bancroft cries in her New York apartment as she accepts a congratulatory phone call following her win for &quot;The Miracle Worker.&quot;
    Anne Bancroft (1963)Anne Bancroft cries in her New York apartment as she accepts a congratulatory phone call following her win for "The Miracle Worker."
    Patricia Neal and her three children look at her Oscar statuette, which she won in 1964 for her role in &quot;Hud.&quot;
    Patricia Neal (1964)Patricia Neal and her three children look at her Oscar statuette, which she won in 1964 for her role in "Hud."
    Julie Andrews looks at the Academy Award she won for &quot;Mary Poppins&#39;&quot; in 1965. The role was her film debut.
    Julie Andrews (1965)Julie Andrews looks at the Academy Award she won for "Mary Poppins'" in 1965. The role was her film debut.
    Julie Christie is seen with her Academy Award, which she won for her role in &quot;Darling.&quot;
    Julie Christie (1966)Julie Christie is seen with her Academy Award, which she won for her role in "Darling."
    Elizabeth Taylor holds up her second Oscar, this one for the film &quot;Who&#39;s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.&quot;
    Elizabeth Taylor (1967)Elizabeth Taylor holds up her second Oscar, this one for the film "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf."
    Katharine Hepburn and Cecil Kellaway appear in a scene from &quot;Guess Who&#39;s Coming to Dinner.&quot; Hepburn won her second Oscar more than 30 years after her first.
    Katharine Hepburn (1968)Katharine Hepburn and Cecil Kellaway appear in a scene from "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner." Hepburn won her second Oscar more than 30 years after her first.
    Barbra Streisand gazes at the best actress statuette she won for &quot;Funny Girl.&quot; There was a tie for the award in 1969, with the other winner being Katharine Hepburn.
    Barbra Streisand (1969)Barbra Streisand gazes at the best actress statuette she won for "Funny Girl." There was a tie for the award in 1969, with the other winner being Katharine Hepburn.
    Katharine Hepburn and Peter O&#39;Toole appear in &quot;The Lion in Winter.&quot; The film earned Hepburn her third Oscar for best actress.
    Katharine Hepburn (1969)Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole appear in "The Lion in Winter." The film earned Hepburn her third Oscar for best actress.
    Maggie Smith, who won for &quot;The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,&quot; celebrates with her husband at the time, Robert Stephens.
    Maggie Smith (1970)Maggie Smith, who won for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," celebrates with her husband at the time, Robert Stephens.
    Glenda Jackson won the best actress Oscar for her part in &quot;Women In Love.&quot;
    Glenda Jackson (1971)Glenda Jackson won the best actress Oscar for her part in "Women In Love."
    Jane Fonda cradles the best actress Oscar she received for &quot;Klute.&quot;
    Jane Fonda (1972) Jane Fonda cradles the best actress Oscar she received for "Klute."
    Liza Minnelli holds the Oscar she won for &quot;Cabaret.&quot;
    Liza Minnelli (1973)Liza Minnelli holds the Oscar she won for "Cabaret."
    George Segal and Glenda Jackson appear in a scene from &quot;A Touch of Class,&quot; which snagged Jackson the best actress Oscar in 1974.
    Glenda Jackson (1974)George Segal and Glenda Jackson appear in a scene from "A Touch of Class," which snagged Jackson the best actress Oscar in 1974.
    Ellen Burstyn, left, appears in &quot;Alice Doesn&#39;t Live Here Anymore,&quot; which won her the best actress Oscar in 1975.
    Ellen Burstyn (1975)Ellen Burstyn, left, appears in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," which won her the best actress Oscar in 1975.
    From left, producer Saul Zaentz, actor Jack Nicholson, actress Louise Fletcher and producer Michael Douglas pose with their Oscars at the 1976 Academy Awards ceremony. They all won for the film &quot;One Flew Over the Cuckoo&#39;s Nest,&quot; which swept the major categories that year.
    Louise Fletcher (1976) From left, producer Saul Zaentz, actor Jack Nicholson, actress Louise Fletcher and producer Michael Douglas pose with their Oscars at the 1976 Academy Awards ceremony. They all won for the film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," which swept the major categories that year.
    Faye Dunaway rests by the Beverly Hills Hotel swimming pool the morning after she received the best actress Oscar for &quot;Network.&quot;
    Faye Dunaway (1977)Faye Dunaway rests by the Beverly Hills Hotel swimming pool the morning after she received the best actress Oscar for "Network."
    Diane Keaton places her Oscar on a restaurant table after the Academy Awards ceremony in 1978. She received the award for her role in &quot;Annie Hall.&quot;
    Diane Keaton (1978)Diane Keaton places her Oscar on a restaurant table after the Academy Awards ceremony in 1978. She received the award for her role in "Annie Hall."
    Jane Fonda is ecstatic about winning her second Academy Award, this one for &quot;Coming Home.&quot;
    Jane Fonda (1979)Jane Fonda is ecstatic about winning her second Academy Award, this one for "Coming Home."
    Sally Field accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in &quot;Norma Rae.&quot;
    Sally Field (1980)Sally Field accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in "Norma Rae."
    Sissy Spacek accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in the film &quot;Coal Miner&#39;s Daughter.&quot;
    Sissy Spacek (1981)Sissy Spacek accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in the film "Coal Miner's Daughter."
    Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn appear in a scene from &quot;On Golden Pond,&quot; which won Hepburn her fourth Oscar for best actress.
    Katharine Hepburn (1982)Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn appear in a scene from "On Golden Pond," which won Hepburn her fourth Oscar for best actress.
    Meryl Streep holds her best actress Oscar for &quot;Sophie&#39;s Choice.&quot;
    Meryl Streep (1983)Meryl Streep holds her best actress Oscar for "Sophie's Choice."
    Shirley MacLaine accepts her Oscar in 1984. She won for her performance in &quot;Terms of Endearment.&quot;
    Shirley MacLaine (1984)Shirley MacLaine accepts her Oscar in 1984. She won for her performance in "Terms of Endearment."
    Sally Field holds the best actress Oscar in the press room at the Academy Awards. She won the award, her second, for her role in &quot;Places in the Heart.&quot;
    Sally Field (1985)Sally Field holds the best actress Oscar in the press room at the Academy Awards. She won the award, her second, for her role in "Places in the Heart."
    Geraldine Page wins best actress for &quot;The Trip to Bountiful.&quot;
    Geraldine Page (1986)Geraldine Page wins best actress for "The Trip to Bountiful."
    Hearing-impaired actress Marlee Matlin uses sign language while holding the Academy Award she won for &quot;Children of a Lesser God.&quot;
    Marlee Matlin (1987)Hearing-impaired actress Marlee Matlin uses sign language while holding the Academy Award she won for "Children of a Lesser God."
    Cher wears &lt;em&gt;that&lt;/em&gt; dress in 1988, when she won the Academy Award for &quot;Moonstruck.&quot;
    Cher (1988) Cher wears that dress in 1988, when she won the Academy Award for "Moonstruck."
    Jodie Foster holds her Oscar in the press room after winning for her role in &quot;The Accused.&quot;
    Jodie Foster (1989)Jodie Foster holds her Oscar in the press room after winning for her role in "The Accused."
    Jessica Tandy acknowledges applause after receiving the Oscar for her role in &quot;Driving Miss Daisy.&quot;
    Jessica Tandy (1990)Jessica Tandy acknowledges applause after receiving the Oscar for her role in "Driving Miss Daisy."
    Kathy Bates, far left, clutches the best actress award for her role in &quot;Misery.&quot; To her left are fellow Oscar winners Jeremy Irons, Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Pesci.
    Kathy Bates (1991)Kathy Bates, far left, clutches the best actress award for her role in "Misery." To her left are fellow Oscar winners Jeremy Irons, Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Pesci.
    Jodie Foster holds up her second Oscar, this one for her role in &quot;The Silence of the Lambs.&quot;
    Jodie Foster (1992) Jodie Foster holds up her second Oscar, this one for her role in "The Silence of the Lambs."
    Emma Thompson poses with her Oscar after winning best actress for her role in &quot;Howards End.&quot;
    Emma Thompson (1993)Emma Thompson poses with her Oscar after winning best actress for her role in "Howards End."
    Holly Hunter poses in the press room after being awarded the best actress Oscar for her performance in &quot;The Piano.&quot;
    Holly Hunter (1994) Holly Hunter poses in the press room after being awarded the best actress Oscar for her performance in "The Piano."
    Jessica Lange holds the Oscar she won for her role in the film &quot;Blue Sky.&quot;
    Jessica Lange (1995)Jessica Lange holds the Oscar she won for her role in the film "Blue Sky."
    Susan Sarandon accepts the Oscar for her role in &quot;Dead Man Walking.&quot;
    Susan Sarandon (1996)Susan Sarandon accepts the Oscar for her role in "Dead Man Walking."
    Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her role in &quot;Fargo,&quot; poses with Geoffrey Rush, who won best actor that year.
    Frances McDormand (1997)Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her role in "Fargo," poses with Geoffrey Rush, who won best actor that year.
    Helen Hunt holds her Oscar after winning for &quot;As Good As It Gets.&quot;
    Helen Hunt (1998)Helen Hunt holds her Oscar after winning for "As Good As It Gets."
    Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she receives the best actress Oscar for &quot;Shakespeare in Love.&quot;
    Gwyneth Paltrow (1999)Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she receives the best actress Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love."
    Actor Roberto Benigni presents Hilary Swank, who won the best actress Oscar for the film &quot;Boys Don&#39;t Cry.&quot;
    Hilary Swank (2000)Actor Roberto Benigni presents Hilary Swank, who won the best actress Oscar for the film "Boys Don't Cry."
    Julia Roberts holds her Oscar for her role in &quot;Erin Brockovich.&quot;
    Julia Roberts (2001)Julia Roberts holds her Oscar for her role in "Erin Brockovich."
    Halle Berry celebrates as she holds her Oscar for &quot;Monster&#39;s Ball.&quot; Berry is the only African-American to win the Oscar for best actress.
    Halle Berry (2002)Halle Berry celebrates as she holds her Oscar for "Monster's Ball." Berry is the only African-American to win the Oscar for best actress.
    Nicole Kidman accepts her award for her role in &quot;The Hours.&quot;
    Nicole Kidman (2003)Nicole Kidman accepts her award for her role in "The Hours."
    Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar after winning for the film &quot;Monster.&quot;
    Charlize Theron (2004)Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar after winning for the film "Monster."
    Hilary Swank grabbed her second Academy Award in 2005 for the film &quot;Million Dollar Baby.&quot;
    Hilary Swank (2005)Hilary Swank grabbed her second Academy Award in 2005 for the film "Million Dollar Baby."
    Reese Witherspoon kisses then-husband Ryan Phillippe before going on stage to accept the best actress award for &quot;Walk the Line.&quot;
    Reese Witherspoon (2006)Reese Witherspoon kisses then-husband Ryan Phillippe before going on stage to accept the best actress award for "Walk the Line."
    Director Taylor Hackford kisses his wife, Helen Mirren, after Mirren won the best actress Oscar for her role in &quot;The Queen.&quot;
    Helen Mirren (2007)Director Taylor Hackford kisses his wife, Helen Mirren, after Mirren won the best actress Oscar for her role in "The Queen."
    Marion Cotillard accepts the Oscar for her role in &quot;La Vie en Rose.&quot;
    Marion Cotillard (2008)Marion Cotillard accepts the Oscar for her role in "La Vie en Rose."
    Kate Winslet reacts after winning the best actress Oscar for &quot;The Reader.&quot;
    Kate Winslet (2009)Kate Winslet reacts after winning the best actress Oscar for "The Reader."
    Best actress Sandra Bullock gives her acceptance speech after winning for &quot;The Blind Side.&quot;
    Sandra Bullock (2010)Best actress Sandra Bullock gives her acceptance speech after winning for "The Blind Side."
    Natalie Portman poses in the press room after winning the best actress Oscar for &quot;Black Swan.&quot;
    Natalie Portman (2011)Natalie Portman poses in the press room after winning the best actress Oscar for "Black Swan."
    Meryl Streep, right, laughs with Sandra Bullock after Streep&#39;s win for her role in &quot;The Iron Lady.&quot;
    Meryl Streep (2012)Meryl Streep, right, laughs with Sandra Bullock after Streep's win for her role in "The Iron Lady."
    Jennifer Lawrence charms the audience in 2013 as she accepts the best actress Oscar for her performance in &quot;Silver Linings Playbook.&quot;
    Jennifer Lawrence (2013)Jennifer Lawrence charms the audience in 2013 as she accepts the best actress Oscar for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook."
    Cate Blanchett won an Oscar in 2014 for her turn as a modern-day Blanche DuBois in the Woody Allen film &quot;Blue Jasmine.&quot;
    Cate Blanchett (2014)Cate Blanchett won an Oscar in 2014 for her turn as a modern-day Blanche DuBois in the Woody Allen film "Blue Jasmine."
    Matthew McConaughey presents Julianne Moore with the Oscar for best actress at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015. She won for her role in &quot;Still Alice.&quot;
    Matthew McConaughey presents Julianne Moore with the Oscar for best actress at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015. She won for her role in "Still Alice."
    2015 Winners (selected):
    Best Picture:     "Birdman"
    Best Actor: Eddie Redmayne in "The Theory of Everything"
    Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons in "Whiplash"
    Best Actress: Julianne Moore in "Still Alice"
    Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette in "Boyhood" will
    Best Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu for "Birdman"
    The full list of winners and nominees.
    Other Facts:
    PricewaterhouseCoopers accounting firm has tallied the ballots since 1934. Newspaper headlines announced the winners before the ceremony until 1941 when the sealed envelope system was put in place. Now only two partners of the firm know the results until the envelopes are opened.
    Walt Disney is the most honored person in Oscar history. He received 59 nominations and 26 competitive awards throughout his career.
    Composer John Williams is the most nominated living person-50 nominations (including 5 wins).
    Meryl Streep is the most nominated performer in Academy history with 19 nominations.
    Jack Nicholson is the most nominated male performer in Academy history with 12 nominations.
    Katharine Hepburn had the most Oscar wins for a performer, with four.
    Daniel Day-Lewis is the only person to have three Best Actor Oscars.
    Tatum O'Neal is the youngest person to ever win an Oscar at 10 years, 148 days old.
    Only three films have won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Writing: in 1934, "It Happened One Night"; in 1975, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"; and in 1991, "The Silence of the Lambs."
    No one film has ever taken home all six top prizes, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress.
    Scientific and Technical Awards are given out in a separate ceremony for methods, discoveries or inventions that contribute to the arts and sciences of motion pictures.
    Timeline:
    May 16, 1929 -     The first Academy Awards are held in the Blossom Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Tickets cost $5.
    1929 - The first Best Picture award goes to "Wings."
    1929 - The first statuette ever presented is to Emil Jannings, for his Best Actor performance in "The Last Command."
    1937 - The first presentation of the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award is given to Darryl F. Zanuck.
    1938 - Due to extensive flooding in Los Angeles, the ceremony is delayed for one week.
    March 19, 1953 - First televised ceremony is from the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.
    1966 - The awards are first broadcast in color.
    1968 - Due to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the ceremony is moved forward two days as the original date is the day of King's funeral.
    1976-present - ABC broadcasts the Oscars.
    1981 - Due to the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, the ceremony is postponed 24 hours.
    2001 - The Best Animated Feature Film category is added.
    June 23, 2009 - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces that beginning in 2010, 10 films will receive nominations in the Best Picture category, instead of five.
    June 26, 2009 - The Academy announces that beginning in 2010, new rules governing the Best Song category may eliminate that category in any given year. Also, the Thalberg and Hersholt honorary awards will be given at a separate ceremony in November.
    June 14, 2011 - The Academy announces new rules governing the Best Picture category, the number of movies nominated may vary from 5 - 10 in any given year and will not be known until the nominees are announced. The new rule goes into effect in 2012.
    November 9, 2011 - Eddie Murphy drops out as host of the Oscars in February 2012, one day after producer Brett Ratner quit the show, because of a remark he made that was considered homophobic.
    January 18, 2016 - Following criticism two years in a row about the lack of diversity with Oscar nominees, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, issues a statement saying that "in the coming days and weeks we will conduct a review of our membership recruitment in order to bring about much-needed diversity in our 2016 class and beyond."