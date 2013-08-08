Elvis, the King

Breaking News

Elvis Presley poses for a portrait in 1956. Celebrated as the king of rock &#39;n&#39; roll, Elvis&#39; legacy lives on through his fans and his home, Graceland. One of the most famous homes in America, it attracts scores of fans every year. Although Elvis has left the building, he has not left our public consciousness. Take a look back at this multitalented icon.
Elvis poses for a family portrait with his parents Gladys Presley and Vernon Presley in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1937.
The rock &#39;n&#39; roll singer performs on stage with his brand new Martin D-28 acoustic guitar at Fort Homer Hesterly Armory in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 1955.
Screaming teenage girls watching Elvis in concert.
Elvis performs in 1956.
Elvis rehearses for his performance on the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California, on June 4, 1956.
U.S. Army Pvt. Elvis Presley gets a shot from at his pre-induction physical at Kennedy Veterans Hospital on March 26, 1958.
Elvis performs in the 1957 movie &quot;Loving You.&quot; He starred in 31 feature films and two performance documentaries in his lifetime.
Then-wife Priscilla Presley poses with Elvis Presley in 1968.
Elvis performs during his 1968 Comeback Special on NBC.
Elvis performs in Burbank, California, as part of his 1968 Comeback Special.
Elvis walks the grounds of Graceland in 1957.
Elvis shows President Richard Nixon his cuff links at the White House, on December 21, 1970.
Elvis preforms onstage at the International Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on January 14, 1973.
Elvis Presley&#39;s funeral cortege in Memphis, Tennessee on August 18, 1977.
