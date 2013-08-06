Stephen Hadley Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Stephen J. Hadley, former national security adviser to President George W. Bush.
Personal:
Birth date: February 13, 1947
Birth place: Toledo, Ohio
Birth name: Stephen John Hadley
Father: Robert Hadley, Jr.
Mother: Suzanne (Bentley) Hadley
Marriage: Ann (Simon) Hadley
Children: Kate and Caroline
Education: Cornell University, B.A., 1969; Yale Law School, J.D., 1972
Other Facts:
Has served on many corporate and advisory boards, including Raytheon, the Bessemer Group, RAND's Center for Middle East Public Policy (as chair) and the State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.
Timeline:
1972-1974 - Analyst for the comptroller of the Department of Defense.
1974-1977 - Member of the National Security Council under President Gerald Ford.
1993-2001 - Partner in the law firm of Shea & Gardner.
1986-1987 - Works as counsel to the Tower Commission, which investigates US arms sales to Iran.
1989-1993 - Serves as the assistant secretary of defense for international security policy.
1999-2001 - Serves on the board of directors of the US Institute of Peace (USIP).
2001-2005 - Assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser.
2005-2009 - Assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.
2009 - Along with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, forms the RiceHadley Group, a consulting firm. Also becomes a senior adviser for international affairs at the USIP.
April 25, 2012 - The RiceHadley Group announces that former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates is joining the firm and the company will now be called RiceHadleyGates LLC.
June 2015 - Hadley and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright launch an initiative called the Atlantic Council Middle East Strategy Task Force, a bipartisan effort to engage the international community in discussions about Middle East peace.