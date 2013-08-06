Stephen Hadley Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Stephen J. Hadley, former national security adviser to President George W. Bush.

Personal:

Birth date: February 13, 1947

Birth place: Toledo, Ohio

Birth name: Stephen John Hadley

Father: Robert Hadley, Jr.

Mother: Suzanne (Bentley) Hadley

Marriage: Ann (Simon) Hadley

Children: Kate and Caroline

Education: Cornell University, B.A., 1969; Yale Law School, J.D., 1972

Other Facts:

Has served on many corporate and advisory boards, including Raytheon, the Bessemer Group, RAND's Center for Middle East Public Policy (as chair) and the State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

Timeline:

1972-1974 - Analyst for the comptroller of the Department of Defense.

1974-1977 - Member of the National Security Council under Member of the National Security Council under President Gerald Ford

1993-2001 - Partner in the law firm of Shea & Gardner.

1986-1987 - Works as counsel to the Tower Commission, which investigates US arms sales to Works as counsel to the Tower Commission, which investigates US arms sales to Iran

1989-1993 - Serves as the assistant secretary of defense for international security policy.

1999-2001 - Serves on the board of directors of the US Institute of Peace (USIP).

2001-2005 - Assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser.

2005-2009 - Assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.

April 25, 2012 - The RiceHadley Group announces that former The RiceHadley Group announces that former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates is joining the firm and the company will now be called RiceHadleyGates LLC.

January 24, 2014 - Elected the chairman of the board of the USIP. Elected the chairman of the board of the USIP.