Mike Huckabee Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 4:42 PM ET, Mon August 14, 2017

Republican Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee gestures during the under card Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox Business and the Republican National Committee at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina on January 14, 2016.
Republican Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee gestures during the under card Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox Business and the Republican National Committee at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina on January 14, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas.

Personal:
Birth date: August 24, 1955
Birth place: Hope, Arkansas
Birth name: Michael Dale Huckabee
    Father: Dorsey Huckabee, a fireman and mechanic
    Mother: Mae (Elder) Huckabee, an office worker
    Marriage: Janet (McCain) Huckabee (May 25, 1974-present)
    Children: John Mark; David; Sarah
    Education: Ouachita Baptist University, B.A., 1976; Attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
    Religion: Southern Baptist
    Other Facts:
    Born in the same Arkansas town as former President Bill Clinton.
    Is an ordained Baptist minister.
    After being diagnosed in 2002 with Type 2 diabetes, Huckabee lost more than 100 lbs. He has completed several marathons.
    Plays bass guitar with his band Capitol Offense. The rock group has opened for Willie Nelson, .38 Special and Grand Funk Railroad.
    As governor, Huckabee launched a Medicaid expansion called ARKids First, providing health coverage to thousands of children.
    His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, became the White House Press Secretary for the President Donald Trump administration.
    Timeline:
    1980 -     Becomes pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church, Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
    1983-1986 - President of ACTS-TV, a religious TV channel.
    1986 - Becomes pastor at Beech Street First Baptist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas.
    1989-1991 - President of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.
    1987-1992 - President of KBSC-TV, a Christian television station in Texarkana.
    1992 - Unsuccessfully runs for the U.S. Senate (R-AR).
    1992-1996 - President of Cambridge Communications in Texarkana.
    November 20, 1993 - Wins a special election for lieutenant governor; is elected in 1994 to a full four-year term.
    July 15, 1996-January 9, 2007 - Serves as governor of Arkansas after Jim Guy Tucker resigns post-Whitewater fraud conviction. He wins the gubernatorial election in 1998 and is reelected in 2002.
    January 29, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the FEC to run for president.
    March 4, 2008 - Drops out of the presidential race after John McCain accumulates enough delegates to win the Republican nomination.
    September 27, 2008 - Debuts a weekend show on Fox News titled "Huckabee."
    November 13, 2008 - ABC Radio Networks announces that Huckabee has signed a deal to do a radio show called "The Huckabee Report," debuting January 5, 2009.
    August 2009 - Travels to Israel and makes controversial statements in support of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
    April 9, 2012 - Huckabee's new radio show, "The Mike Huckabee Show," debuts with Mitt Romney as the first guest. The show ends its run in 2013 after Huckabee has a contract dispute with Cumulus Media Networks, which syndicates the program.
    January 2015 - Announces he is ending his weekend program on Fox News as he contemplates another run for president.
    May 5, 2015 - Huckabee launches his second presidential bid, in his hometown of Hope, Arkansas.
    August 2015 - Tells CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" that his opposition to abortion rights in any circumstances remains steadfast. When asked about the Paraguay case in which a 10-year-old rape victim was denied access to the procedure, he says: "Let's not compound a tragedy by taking yet another life."
    February 2016 - Suspends his presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses.
    May 4, 2016 - Huckabee announces that he is "all in" for Donald Trump, endorsing the real estate mogul with an announcement on his website and social media.
    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kick Off on April 25, 2015, in Waukee.
    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kick Off on April 25, 2015, in Waukee.
    Huckabee was born in the same Arkansas town as former President Bill Clinton. He is an ordained Baptist minister.
    Huckabee was born in the same Arkansas town as former President Bill Clinton. He is an ordained Baptist minister.
    Huckabee, here at a the Iowa Ag Summit in March 2015, served two terms as governor.
    Huckabee, here at a the Iowa Ag Summit in March 2015, served two terms as governor.
    Huckabee, center, visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem on February 1, 2010.
    Huckabee, center, visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem on February 1, 2010.
    In 2008, he debuted a weekend show for Fox News titled "Huckabee." He ended the program in early 2015.
    In 2008, he debuted a weekend show for Fox News titled "Huckabee." He ended the program in early 2015.
    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Nashville, Tennessee, in April 2015.
    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Nashville, Tennessee, in April 2015.
    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee delivers remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park on February 10, 2012.
    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee delivers remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park on February 10, 2012.
    Huckabee is surrounded by supporters and members of the news media after talking about his new book, 'A Simple Government: Twelve Things We Really Need from Washington (and a Trillion that We Don't!),' at the National Press Club on February 24, 2011, in Washington, D.C.
    Huckabee is surrounded by supporters and members of the news media after talking about his new book, 'A Simple Government: Twelve Things We Really Need from Washington (and a Trillion that We Don't!),' at the National Press Club on February 24, 2011, in Washington, D.C.
    Former Gov. Mike Huckabee signs a copy of his new book, 'A Simple Government: Twelve Things We Really Need from Washington (and a Trillion that We Don't!),' at the National Press Club on February 24, 2011.
    Former Gov. Mike Huckabee signs a copy of his new book, 'A Simple Government: Twelve Things We Really Need from Washington (and a Trillion that We Don't!),' at the National Press Club on February 24, 2011.
    Huckabee attends a corner stone dedication ceremony for a new Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem on January 31, 2011.
    Huckabee attends a corner stone dedication ceremony for a new Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem on January 31, 2011.
    Mike Huckabee speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Mike Huckabee speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    The politician plays bass guitar with his band Capitol Offense.
    The politician plays bass guitar with his band Capitol Offense.
    The band has opened for Willie Nelson and the Charlie Daniels Band and has played for two presidential inauguration balls.
    The band has opened for Willie Nelson and the Charlie Daniels Band and has played for two presidential inauguration balls.
    Huckabee (second from right), students and others attend the May 14, 2010, NAMM Foundation Wanna Play Fund event at Fox News studios in New York. The initiative, in conjunction with the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, includes instrument donations.
    Huckabee (second from right), students and others attend the May 14, 2010, NAMM Foundation Wanna Play Fund event at Fox News studios in New York. The initiative, in conjunction with the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, includes instrument donations.
    Huckabee visits the West Bank settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, on August 18, 2009. He issued controversial statements in support of Israeli settlements.
    Huckabee visits the West Bank settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, on August 18, 2009. He issued controversial statements in support of Israeli settlements.
