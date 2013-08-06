Donald Rumsfeld Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld .

Personal:

Birth date: July 9, 1932

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Donald Harold Rumsfeld

Father: George Donald Rumsfeld, a real estate salesman

Mother: Jeannette (Huster) Rumsfeld

Marriage: Joyce (Pierson) Rumsfeld (1954-present)

Children: Nick, Marcy and Valerie

Education: Princeton University, B.A. Political Science, 1954

Military service: US Navy pilot and flight instructor, 1954-1957; US Navy Reserves, 1957-1989, retired as a captain

Other Facts:

Rumsfeld has won the Presidential Medal of Freedom (1977) and the Woodrow Wilson Award from Princeton University (1985).

Was captain of the football and wrestling teams at Princeton.

Timeline:

1957-1959 - Administrative assistant to Ohio Congressman David Dennison. Administrative assistant to Ohio Congressman David Dennison.

1959 - Joins the staff of Michigan Congressman Robert Griffin.

1960-1962 - Works at investment banking company, A.G. Becker in Chicago.

1962 - Is elected to the House of Representatives from Illinois' 13th District. During Rumsfeld's years in Congress he supports the war in Vietnam and the 1964 Civil Rights Act, while opposing many of President Johnson's "Great Society" programs.

1964, 1966 and 1968 - Is re-elected to the House.

1969 - Is appointed director of the Office of Economic Opportunity by Is appointed director of the Office of Economic Opportunity by President Richard Nixon

1971-1972 - Counselor to President Nixon and Director of the Economic Stabilization Program.

1973-1974 - Ambassador to Ambassador to NATO.

1974-1975 - Chief of staff for Chief of staff for President Gerald Ford.

1975-1977 - Secretary of defense under President Ford.

1977 - Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

1977-1985 - Returns to private life, as president and CEO of G.D. Searle & Co., a pharmaceutical firm.

1983 - Visits the Middle East on a diplomatic mission as a special representative of Visits the Middle East on a diplomatic mission as a special representative of President Ronald Reagan.

1985 - Is appointed senior adviser to William Blair & Co., an investment bank based in Chicago.

1990-1993 - CEO of General Instrument Corp.

1996 - Economic adviser and national chairman for the presidential campaign of Economic adviser and national chairman for the presidential campaign of Bob Dole.

1997 - Is named Chairman of the Board of Gilead Sciences.

1998 - Chairs the bipartisan Commission to Assess the Ballistic Missile Threat to the United States.

December 28, 2000 - Nominated by President-elect Nominated by President-elect George W. Bush as secretary of defense.

January 20, 2001 - Rumsfeld becomes the secretary of defense. At the time, he is the oldest person appointed as defense secretary. When Rumsfeld served as secretary of defense in the Ford Administration, he was the youngest person to hold that post. Rumsfeld becomes the secretary of defense. At the time, he is the oldest person appointed as defense secretary. When Rumsfeld served as secretary of defense in the Ford Administration, he was the youngest person to hold that post.

November 8, 2006 - President Bush announces that Rumsfeld is stepping down and will be replaced by Robert Gates.

December 11, 2008 - A Senate Armed Forces Committee report on detainee treatment is released. The committee concludes that Rumsfeld's authorization of harsh interrogation techniques at the detention center in Guantanamo Bay directly caused the abuse of prisoners there. A Senate Armed Forces Committee report on detainee treatment is released. The committee concludes that Rumsfeld's authorization of harsh interrogation techniques at the detention center in Guantanamo Bay directly caused the abuse of prisoners there.

February 2011 - Rumsfeld's book, "Known and Unknown: A Memoir" is published.

August 29, 2013 - "The Unknown Known," Errol Morris's documentary about Rumsfeld, premieres at the Telluride Film Festival.