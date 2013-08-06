Arnold Schwarzenegger Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.

Personal:

Birth date: July 30, 1947

Birth place: Thal, Austria

Birth name: Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger

Father: Gustav Schwarzenegger, police officer

Mother: Aurelia Jadrny

Marriage: Maria Shriver (April 26, 1986-present, separated)

Children: with Maria Shriver: Christopher, September 27, 1997; Patrick, September 18, 1993; Christina, July 23, 1991; Katherine, December 13, 1989; with Mildred Baena: Joseph, October 2, 1997

Education: University of Wisconsin - Superior, B.A., 1980

Military: Austrian Army, 1965

Other Facts:

Five time Mr. Universe winner.

Seven time Mr. Olympia winner.

Admitted to taking steroids while body building in his youth.

His father belonged to the Nazi Party.

Timeline:

1967 - Wins his first Mr. Universe competition.

1968 - Moves to the United States.

1970 - Wins Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia, and Mr. World competitions.

1977 - Wins a Golden Globe award for New Star of the Year for the movie "Stay Hungry."

1982 - Stars in the movie "Conan the Barbarian."

1983 - Becomes a U.S. citizen.

1984 - Stars in the movie "The Terminator."

1990-1993 - Serves as chair of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, appointed by Serves as chair of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, appointed by George H.W. Bush

1997 - Undergoes surgery to replace a congenitally defective heart valve.

August 6, 2003 - Announces, on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, that he will run for governor of California in the Gray Davis recall election. Announces, on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, that he will run for governor of California in the Gray Davis recall election.

August 2003 - A 1977 interview with "Oui" magazine is posted online, in which Schwarzenegger talks about group sex and drugs.

October 2, 2003 - The Los Angeles Times publishes a story in which six women say that Schwarzenegger made unwelcome advances towards them in incidents dating from the 1970s to 2000. In the following days, nine more women come forward with accusations.

October 7, 2003 - Is elected governor of California. Is elected governor of California.

November 17, 2003 - Is sworn in as governor of California.

March 2004 - Announces he has accepted the position of executive editor for the fitness magazines, "Muscle & Fitness" and "Flex."

July 15, 2005 - Announces that he will terminate his contract with "Muscle & Fitness" and "Flex" after complaints of a conflict of interest are lodged.

November 7, 2006 - Is re-elected governor of California.

January 3, 2011 - Last day in office as governor of California.

May 9, 2011 - Schwarzenegger and Shriver announce they are separating. Schwarzenegger and Shriver announce they are separating.

May 16, 2011 - Confirms he fathered a child outside of marriage with his family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Baena gave birth to a boy less than a week after Schwarzenegger and Shriver's fourth child arrived. Confirms he fathered a child outside of marriage with his family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Baena gave birth to a boy less than a week after Schwarzenegger and Shriver's fourth child arrived.

July 1, 2011 - Shriver files for divorce.

October 1, 2012 - His autobiography, "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story", is released.