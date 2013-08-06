Arnold Schwarzenegger Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.
Personal:
Birth date: July 30, 1947
Birth place: Thal, Austria
Birth name: Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger
Father: Gustav Schwarzenegger, police officer
Mother: Aurelia Jadrny
Marriage: Maria Shriver (April 26, 1986-present, separated)
Children: with Maria Shriver: Christopher, September 27, 1997; Patrick, September 18, 1993; Christina, July 23, 1991; Katherine, December 13, 1989; with Mildred Baena: Joseph, October 2, 1997
Education: University of Wisconsin - Superior, B.A., 1980
Military: Austrian Army, 1965
Other Facts:
Five time Mr. Universe winner.
Seven time Mr. Olympia winner.
Admitted to taking steroids while body building in his youth.
His father belonged to the Nazi Party.
Timeline:
1967 - Wins his first Mr. Universe competition.
1968 - Moves to the United States.
1970 - Wins Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia, and Mr. World competitions.
1977 - Wins a Golden Globe award for New Star of the Year for the movie "Stay Hungry."
1982 - Stars in the movie "Conan the Barbarian."
1983 - Becomes a U.S. citizen.
1984 - Stars in the movie "The Terminator."
1990-1993 - Serves as chair of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, appointed by George H.W. Bush.
1997 - Undergoes surgery to replace a congenitally defective heart valve.
August 6, 2003 - Announces, on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, that he will run for governor of California in the Gray Davis recall election.
August 2003 - A 1977 interview with "Oui" magazine is posted online, in which Schwarzenegger talks about group sex and drugs.
October 2, 2003 - The Los Angeles Times publishes a story in which six women say that Schwarzenegger made unwelcome advances towards them in incidents dating from the 1970s to 2000. In the following days, nine more women come forward with accusations.
November 17, 2003 - Is sworn in as governor of California.
December 08, 2003 - A Hollywood stuntwoman, Rhonda Miller, accuses Schwarzenegger of sexual harassment and files a lawsuit alleging defamation by the governor and his campaign staff. The suit is later dismissed by a judge.
March 2004 - Announces he has accepted the position of executive editor for the fitness magazines, "Muscle & Fitness" and "Flex."
July 15, 2005 - Announces that he will terminate his contract with "Muscle & Fitness" and "Flex" after complaints of a conflict of interest are lodged.
November 7, 2006 - Is re-elected governor of California.
January 3, 2011 - Last day in office as governor of California.
May 16, 2011 - Confirms he fathered a child outside of marriage with his family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Baena gave birth to a boy less than a week after Schwarzenegger and Shriver's fourth child arrived.
July 1, 2011 - Shriver files for divorce.
October 1, 2012 - His autobiography, "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story", is released.
September 14, 2015 - Schwarzenegger is announced as the host of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice," for the 2016-2017 season.