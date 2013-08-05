Ismail Haniya Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at Ismail Haniya, Hamas leader in Gaza.

Personal:

Birth date: 1962

Birth place: Shati refugee camp, near Gaza City

Father: Father was a fisherman

Marriage: Amal Haniya

Children: 11 or 12

Education: Islamic University of Gaza, 1987

Religion: Muslim

Timeline:

1987-1988 - Joins Hamas, during the first intifada.

1988 - Imprisoned for six months.

1989 - Sentenced to three years in prison.

1992 - Released from prison and deported to Lebanon.

December 1993 - Returns to Gaza and is appointed dean of the Islamic University.

1997 - Becomes an assistant to Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, leader of Hamas.

September 2003 - Haniya and Yassin are slightly injured when an Israeli airstrike targets them in Gaza City.

April 2004 - After the deaths of Hamas's two previous leaders, Haniya is appointed part of a secret "collective leadership" with Mahmoud Zahhar and Said al-Siyam.

January 26, 2006 - Hamas wins a landslide victory in the Palestinian legislative elections. Hamas wins 76 seats, and Fatah 43 seats in the 132-seat Palestinian Legislative Council, giving Hamas a majority.

February 21, 2006 - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas asks Haniya to assemble a government.

March 29, 2006-June 14, 2007 - Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority.

December 14, 2006 - Haniya survives an assassination attempt at the border between Egypt and Gaza. However, one bodyguard is killed and one of Haniya's sons is wounded. Hamas blames Fatah for the attack.

Early June 2007 - After a week of battles between Hamas and Fatah, Hamas seizes control of the Gaza Strip.

June 14, 2007 - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dissolves the government and dismisses Haniya as prime minister. Haniya rejects this and remains the de facto leader in the Gaza Strip.

June 2009 - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter meets with Haniya in Gaza to discuss the Middle East peace process.

June 13, 2010 - Haniya meets with Arab League Secretary Amr Moussa in Gaza. Moussa is the first senior Arab leader to visit Gaza since 2006.

May 2, 2011 - Condemns the assassination of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, referring to him as a Muslim holy warrior and the victim of American oppression.

October 23, 2012 - Meets with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the first official head of state to visit since Egypt and Israel instituted a blockade in 2007.