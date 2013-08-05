John Major Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Sir John Major, former prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Personal:
Birth date: March 29, 1943
Birth place: Carshalton, Surrey
Birth name: John Major
Father: Abraham Thomas Ball, stage name - Tom Major, performer
Mother: Gwen (Coates) Major, dancer
Marriage: Norma (Johnson) Major (1970-present)
Children: James and Elizabeth
Other Facts:
Left school at age 16.
Worked at a bank prior to entering politics.
Was appointed financial guardian of Prince William and Prince Harry after Princess Diana's death.
As of 2016, Major is the chairman of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, also known as Chatham House.
Timeline:
1968-1971 - Member of the Lambeth Borough Council.
1974 - Unsuccessfully runs for a seat in parliament.
1979 - Wins a seat in parliament, representing Huntingdonshire.
1983 - Becomes assistant government whip.
1984 - Becomes treasury whip.
1985-1986 - Serves as undersecretary state for social security.
1986 - Is appointed minister of state for social security.
1987-1989 - Serves as chief secretary to the Treasury.
July 1989 - Is appointed foreign secretary.
October 1989 - Is appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.
November 28, 1990 - Becomes prime minister of the United Kingdom.
1990-1997 - Serves as prime minister of the United Kingdom.
June 1995 - Resigns as the head of the Conservative Party and calls for a parliamentary election to establish leadership of the party. He wins the election.
May 1, 1997 - Loses election to the Labor Party and Tony Blair.
1999 - "John Major: The Autobiography" is released.
2001 - Retires from Parliament.
2002 - Admits to having a four-year affair with Edwina Currie, a fellow MP, during the 1980s.
2005 - Is made a Knight of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II.
2007 - Major's book "More Than A Game: The Story of Cricket's Early Years" is released.
2012 - Major's book "My Old Man: A Personal History of Music Hall" is released.
December 2015 - According to the BBC, Major states that "flirting with leaving the European Union at a time when the whole world is coming together is very dangerous and against our national interests."
February 27, 2017 - During a speech at Chatham House, Major encourages the UK to avoid what he calls a "hard Brexit" as people in the UK "have been led to expect a future that seems to be unreal and over-optimistic."