Amr Moussa Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Amr Moussa, Egyptian diplomat, ambassador, and former minister of foreign affairs.

Personal:

Birth date: October 3, 1936

Father: Muhammad Moussa

Marriage: Laila (Badawy) Moussa, 1968-present

Children: Hazem Moussa; Hania Moussa

Education: Cairo University, L.L.B., 1957

Timeline:

1958 - Begins career as a civil servant with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1958-1972 - Works in several different governmental departments including Egypt's missions to the United Nations.

1974-1977 - Assistant to the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

1977-1981 - Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1981-1983 - Alternate Egyptian representative to the Alternate Egyptian representative to the United Nations

1983-1986 - Egyptian Ambassador to India.

1986-1990 - Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1990-1991 - Permanent representative of Egypt to the Permanent representative of Egypt to the United Nations.

1991-2001 - Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

2001-2011 - Sixth Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

June 13, 2010 - Moussa meets with Hamas leader Moussa meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Gaza, the first senior Arab leader to visit Gaza since 2006.

February 4, 2011 - Moussa participates in demonstrations in Cairo seeking to oust Moussa participates in demonstrations in Cairo seeking to oust President Hosni Mubarak . On a French radio station, he hints at presidential aspirations, "I am available to my country. I am ready to serve as a citizen who is entitled to be a candidate."

February 27, 2011 - Announces that he will run for president.

May 23-24, 2012 - Loses the presidential election as the majority of votes for president are cast for Loses the presidential election as the majority of votes for president are cast for Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsy and former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik, forcing a runoff election between the two in June.

June 24, 2012 - Egypt's national elections commission announces that Morsy has defeated former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq in presidential run-off elections with 51.7% of the vote. Moussa asks the president "to head an emergency government of technocrats" for six to 12 months, according to state-run news agency MENA.

December 2012 - CNN reports on the recent formation of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of several liberal parties and prominent political figures including Amr Moussa, Hamdeen Sabbahi, CNN reports on the recent formation of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of several liberal parties and prominent political figures including Amr Moussa, Hamdeen Sabbahi, Mohamed ElBaradei and Usama Ghazali Harb.