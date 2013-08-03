Enrico Letta Fast Facts

Breaking News

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta gives a press conference to present a document called ' Italy commitment' with his proposals in Rome's Palazzo Chigi Palace government office on February 12, 2014.

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Personal:
Birth date: August 20, 1966
Birth place: Pisa, Italy
Father: Giorgio Letta, a mathematics professor
    Mother: Anna (Banchi) Letta
    Marriage: Gianna Fregonara
    Children: Giacomo, Lorenzo, Francesco
    Education: University of Pisa, International Law, 1994; Scuola Superiore "S.Anna," European Community Law, Ph.D., 2007
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    His uncle, Gianni Letta, was former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's chief of staff.
    Center-left Democrat.
    Timeline:
    1991-1995 -     President, European Young Christian Democrats.
    1993 - Chief of staff for Foreign Affairs Minister Beniamino Andreatta.
    January 1997-November 1998 - Deputy Secretary of the Italian People's Party.
    1998-1999 - Minister of European Affairs for Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema.
    1999-2001 - Minister of Industry and Commerce.
    2001 - Is elected to Italy's Parliament.
    January 2002-May 2006 - Head of the Department of National Economy.
    2004 - Elected to the European Parliament.
    2006-2008 - Secretary to the Council of Ministers for Prime Minister Romano Prodi.
    October 2007-February 2009 - Minister of Welfare.
    February 2009-October 2009 - Head of the National Department of Welfare.
    November 2009-April 2013 - Deputy National Secretary for the Democratic Party.
    April 28, 2013 - Is sworn in as Italy's prime minister.
    October 2, 2013 - Letta's coalition government survives a confidence vote by a healthy margin, with 235 senators voting in favor to 70 against.
    February 14, 2014 - Resigns as prime minister.
    September 1, 2015-present - Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po.