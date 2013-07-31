Breaking News

US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:01 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Novak Djokovic gives the trophy a kiss after defeating Roger Federer in the U.S. Open men&#39;s final on September 13, 2015 in New York.
Novak Djokovic gives the trophy a kiss after defeating Roger Federer in the U.S. Open men's final on September 13, 2015 in New York.
Djokovic (right) and Federer, ranked first and second in the world, met in the final at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2007.
Djokovic (right) and Federer, ranked first and second in the world, met in the final at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2007.
Djokovic shakes hands with Federer after winning his 10th grand slam title, avenging his defeat to the Swiss eight years ago.
Djokovic shakes hands with Federer after winning his 10th grand slam title, avenging his defeat to the Swiss eight years ago.
The Serbian triumphed in four sets, winning 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4.
The Serbian triumphed in four sets, winning 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4.
Federer, seeking his 18th grand slam title and sixth U.S. Open crown, had not dropped a set during the tournament before the final.
Federer, seeking his 18th grand slam title and sixth U.S. Open crown, had not dropped a set during the tournament before the final.
Djokovic was able to nullify Federer&#39;s recent adoption of aggressive tactics to attack his opponents&#39; service game.
Djokovic was able to nullify Federer's recent adoption of aggressive tactics to attack his opponents' service game.
Actor Gerard Butler watched the final in Djokovic&#39;s box. He starred in the film &quot;300,&quot; which Djokovic said he watched the previous night and said inspired him to win his third grand slam title this season.
Actor Gerard Butler watched the final in Djokovic's box. He starred in the film "300," which Djokovic said he watched the previous night and said inspired him to win his third grand slam title this season.
(CNN)Here's some background information about the US Open Tennis Tournament.

It is held annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
August 29, 2016-September 11, 2016 - The US Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place.
    2015 Results:
    August 12, 2015 -     Flavia Pennetta wins the women's title, defeating fellow Italian Roberta Vinci. At 34, Pennetta is the oldest first-time winner in tournament history.
    August 13, 2015 - Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer for the men's singles title.
    Other Facts:
    The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the French Open.
    Matches are in five categories: men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.
    Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with "DecoTurf" artificial grass.
    The total base prize purse for 2016 will be $46.3 million, the biggest in history, and a record $3.5 million will go to both the men's and women's single champions. In 2015, the total base prize purse was $42,253,400, with a top prize of $3.3 million for both the men's and women's singles champions.
    Most singles finals without losing:
    Richard Sears (men's) - 7 - (1881-87)
    Alice Marble (women's) - 4 - (1936, 1938-40)
    Most singles finals (win or lose):
    Bill Tilden (men's) - 10 - (1918-25, 1927, 1929)
    Molla B. Mallory (women's) - 10 - (1915-18, 1920-24, 1926)
    Most tournaments played (entire U.S. Open, not just finals):
    Vic Seixas (men's) - 28 - (1940-42, 1944, 1946-69)
    Martina Navratilova (women's) - 21 - (1973-93)
    Winner of Most Men's Singles Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Richard Sears, William Tilden, Bill Larned (tied with 7)
    Post-1968 - Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer (tied with 5)
    Winner of Most Women's Singles Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory (8)
    Post-1968 - Chris Evert, Serena Williams (tied with 6)
    Winner of Most Consecutive Men's Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Richard Sears (7)
    Post-1968 - Roger Federer (5)
    Winner of Most Consecutive Women's Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory, Helen Jacobs (4)
    Post-1968 - Chris Evert (4)
    Timeline:
    1881 -     Begins as a singles men's tournament, for entertainment purposes only. The United States Championship is held at The Casino in Newport, Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion.
    1887 - Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner.
    1915-1920 - The tournaments are held at West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York.
    1968 - The 'Open Era' starts. Professionals are now allowed to compete with amateurs. Name changes to the US Open. Arthur Ashe is the first winner of the newly named tournament.
    1973 - The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.
    1978 - The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open.
    1997 - The stadium used for the tournament inside the USTA National Tennis Center is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.
    2006 - The USTA National Tennis Center facility, home of the US Open, is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
    2016 - A retractable roof is added to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new grandstand stadium is built at the USTA National Tennis Center for the 2016 tournament. The additions are part of ongoing renovations announced in 2013. They are scheduled to be completed by by 2018.