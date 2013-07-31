US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the US Open Tennis Tournament.

August 29, 2016-September 11, 2016 - The US Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place.

Flavia Pennetta wins the women's title, defeating fellow Italian Roberta Vinci. At 34, Pennetta is the oldest first-time winner in tournament history.

August 13, 2015 - Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer for the men's singles title.

Other Facts:

The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the Australian Open Wimbledon , and the French Open

Matches are in five categories: men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with "DecoTurf" artificial grass.

Most singles finals without losing:

Richard Sears (men's) - 7 - (1881-87)

Alice Marble (women's) - 4 - (1936, 1938-40)

Most singles finals (win or lose):

Bill Tilden (men's) - 10 - (1918-25, 1927, 1929)

Molla B. Mallory (women's) - 10 - (1915-18, 1920-24, 1926)

Most tournaments played (entire U . S. Open, not just finals):

Vic Seixas (men's) - 28 - (1940-42, 1944, 1946-69)

Winner of Most Men's Singles Titles:

Pre-1968 - Richard Sears, William Tilden, Bill Larned (tied with 7)

Post-1968 - Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer (tied with 5)

Winner of Most Women's Singles Titles:

Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory (8)

Winner of Most Consecutive Men's Titles:

Pre-1968 - Richard Sears (7)

Post-1968 - Roger Federer (5)

Winner of Most Consecutive Women's Titles:

Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory, Helen Jacobs (4)

Post-1968 - Chris Evert (4)

Timeline:

1881 - Begins as a singles men's tournament, for entertainment purposes only. The United States Championship is held at The Casino in Newport, Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion.

1887 - Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner.

1915-1920 - The tournaments are held at West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York.

1968 - The 'Open Era' starts. Professionals are now allowed to compete with amateurs. Name changes to the US Open. Arthur Ashe is the first winner of the newly named tournament.

1973 - The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.

1978 - The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open.

1997 - The stadium used for the tournament inside the USTA National Tennis Center is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.

2006 - The USTA National Tennis Center facility, home of the US Open, is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.