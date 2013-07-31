US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts

Breaking News

Updated 9:12 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

(CNN)Here's some background information about the US Open Tennis Tournament.

It is held annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
August 28, 2017-September 10, 2017 - The US Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place.
    August 29, 2016-September 11, 2016 - The US Open Tennis Tournament takes place.
    Karolina Pliskova, left, faced Angelique Kerber in the US Open final. Pliskova played in her first grand slam final while it was the third major final for the German this year.
    Kerber quickly grabbed a 2-0 lead against the player with the most aces on the women&#39;s tour this year.
    Pliskova was getting her chances but couldn&#39;t break through on the big points.
    Until, that is, late in the second set. She struck a lob volley to break for 4-3.
    The crowd -- wanting more tennis -- got behind Pliskova on Arthur Ashe stadium and she duly took the second. She even led the decider 3-1.
    But Kerber rallied and won when Pliskova&#39;s forehand went long and wide.
    Kerber claimed her second major of 2016 and will be the world No. 1 in the rankings Monday, replacing Serena Williams.
    Novak Djokovic, right, led Stan Wawrinka 19-4 in their duels prior to the US Open final. But Wawrinka had won two of the last five at majors.
    Djokovic made the better start, up 4-1. He looked very sharp.
    Wawrinka was struggling with his game, including his serve.
    But Djokovic needed a tiebreak to win the first, a backhand down the line the key point.
    Wawrinka rallied, though. He broke early in the second when Djokovic hit two double faults in one game.
    Djokovic was now in difficulty. He dropped serve to end the second set. Then he dropped serve to end the third.
    Wawrinka sensed he was getting closer to victory. His attacking game was proving too much for Djokovic.
    Djokovic began to wilt physically, needing a pair of medical timeouts in the fourth set. There was no coming back.
    And Wawrinka would later be lifting the trophy.
    2016 Results:
    September 10, 2016 -     Angelique Kerber wins the women's title, defeating Karolina Pliskova.
    September 11, 2016 - Stan Wawrinka defeats Novak Djokovic for the men's singles title.
    Other Facts:
    The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the French Open.
    Matches are in five categories: men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.
    Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with "DecoTurf" artificial grass.
    The total base prize purse for 2016 was $46.3 million, the biggest in history, and a record $3.5 million went to both the men's and women's singles champions. In 2015, the total base prize purse was $42,253,400, with a top prize of $3.3 million for both the men's and women's singles champions.
    Most singles finals without losing:
    Richard Sears (men's) - 7 - (1881-87)
    Alice Marble (women's) - 4 - (1936, 1938-40)
    Most singles finals (win or lose):
    Bill Tilden (men's) - 10 - (1918-25, 1927, 1929)
    Molla B. Mallory (women's) - 10 - (1915-18, 1920-24, 1926)
    Most tournaments played (entire US Open, not just finals):
    Vic Seixas (men's) - 28 - (1940-42, 1944, 1946-69)
    Martina Navratilova (women's) - 21 - (1973-93)
    Winner of Most Men's Singles Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Richard Sears, William Tilden, Bill Larned (tied with 7)
    Post-1968 - Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer (tied with 5)
    Winner of Most Women's Singles Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory (8)
    Post-1968 - Chris Evert, Serena Williams (tied with 6)
    Winner of Most Consecutive Men's Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Richard Sears (7)
    Post-1968 - Roger Federer (5)
    Winner of Most Consecutive Women's Titles:
    Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory, Helen Jacobs (4)
    Post-1968 - Chris Evert (4)
    Timeline:
    1881 -     Begins as a singles men's tournament, for entertainment purposes only. The United States Championship is held at The Casino in Newport, Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion.
    1887 - Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner.
    1915-1920 - The tournaments are held at West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York.
    1968 - The 'Open Era' starts. Professionals are now allowed to compete with amateurs. Name changes to the US Open. Arthur Ashe is the first winner of the newly named tournament.
    1973 - The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.
    1978 - The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open.
    1997 - The stadium used for the tournament inside the USTA National Tennis Center is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.
    2006 - The USTA National Tennis Center facility, home of the US Open, is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
    2016 - A retractable roof is added to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new grandstand stadium is built at the USTA National Tennis Center for the 2016 tournament. The additions are part of ongoing renovations announced in 2013. They are scheduled to be completed by by 2018.