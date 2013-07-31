US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the US Open Tennis Tournament.

August 28, 2017-September 10, 2017 - The US Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place.

August 29, 2016-September 11, 2016 - The US Open Tennis Tournament takes place.

Kerber claimed her second major of 2016 and will be the world No. 1 in the rankings Monday, replacing Serena Williams.

But Kerber rallied and won when Pliskova's forehand went long and wide.

The crowd -- wanting more tennis -- got behind Pliskova on Arthur Ashe stadium and she duly took the second. She even led the decider 3-1.

Until, that is, late in the second set. She struck a lob volley to break for 4-3.

Pliskova was getting her chances but couldn't break through on the big points.

Kerber quickly grabbed a 2-0 lead against the player with the most aces on the women's tour this year.

Karolina Pliskova, left, faced Angelique Kerber in the US Open final. Pliskova played in her first grand slam final while it was the third major final for the German this year.

And Wawrinka would later be lifting the trophy.

Djokovic began to wilt physically, needing a pair of medical timeouts in the fourth set. There was no coming back.

Wawrinka sensed he was getting closer to victory. His attacking game was proving too much for Djokovic.

Djokovic was now in difficulty. He dropped serve to end the second set. Then he dropped serve to end the third.

Wawrinka rallied, though. He broke early in the second when Djokovic hit two double faults in one game.

But Djokovic needed a tiebreak to win the first, a backhand down the line the key point.

Wawrinka was struggling with his game, including his serve.

Djokovic made the better start, up 4-1. He looked very sharp.

Novak Djokovic, right, led Stan Wawrinka 19-4 in their duels prior to the US Open final. But Wawrinka had won two of the last five at majors.

September 11, 2016 - Stan Wawrinka defeats Novak Djokovic for the men's singles title. Stan Wawrinka defeats Novak Djokovic for the men's singles title.

Other Facts:

The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the Australian Open Wimbledon , and the French Open

Matches are in five categories: men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with "DecoTurf" artificial grass.

Most singles finals without losing:

Richard Sears (men's) - 7 - (1881-87)

Alice Marble (women's) - 4 - (1936, 1938-40)

Most singles finals (win or lose):

Bill Tilden (men's) - 10 - (1918-25, 1927, 1929)

Molla B. Mallory (women's) - 10 - (1915-18, 1920-24, 1926)

Most tournaments played (entire US Open, not just finals):

Vic Seixas (men's) - 28 - (1940-42, 1944, 1946-69)

Winner of Most Men's Singles Titles:

Pre-1968 - Richard Sears, William Tilden, Bill Larned (tied with 7)

Post-1968 - Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer (tied with 5)

Winner of Most Women's Singles Titles:

Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory (8)

Winner of Most Consecutive Men's Titles:

Pre-1968 - Richard Sears (7)

Post-1968 - Roger Federer (5)

Winner of Most Consecutive Women's Titles:

Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory, Helen Jacobs (4)

Post-1968 - Chris Evert (4)

Timeline:

1881 - Begins as a men's tournament open only to members of the US National Lawn Tennis Association. The competition is held at the Newport Casino in Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion.

1887 - Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner.

1968 - The "Open Era" begins, as professionals are allowed to compete with amateurs. The name of the competition changes from the US Championships to the US Open. The first US Open singles champions are Arthur Ashe and Virginia Wade.

1973 - The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.

1978 - The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open.

1997 - The stadium used for the tournament inside the USTA National Tennis Center is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.

2006 - The USTA National Tennis Center facility, home of the US Open, is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.