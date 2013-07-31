US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's some background information about the US Open Tennis Tournament.
It is held annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
August 28, 2017-September 10, 2017 - The US Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place.
August 29, 2016-September 11, 2016 - The US Open Tennis Tournament takes place.
2016 Results:
September 10, 2016 - Angelique Kerber wins the women's title, defeating Karolina Pliskova.
Other Facts:
The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the French Open.
Matches are in five categories: men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.
Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with "DecoTurf" artificial grass.
The total prize money compensation for 2016 was $46.3 million, the biggest in history. A record $3.5 million went to the men's and women's singles champions.
Most singles finals without losing:
Richard Sears (men's) - 7 - (1881-87)
Alice Marble (women's) - 4 - (1936, 1938-40)
Most singles finals (win or lose):
Bill Tilden (men's) - 10 - (1918-25, 1927, 1929)
Molla B. Mallory (women's) - 10 - (1915-18, 1920-24, 1926)
Most tournaments played (entire US Open, not just finals):
Vic Seixas (men's) - 28 - (1940-42, 1944, 1946-69)
Martina Navratilova (women's) - 21 - (1973-93)
Winner of Most Men's Singles Titles:
Pre-1968 - Richard Sears, William Tilden, Bill Larned (tied with 7)
Post-1968 - Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer (tied with 5)
Winner of Most Women's Singles Titles:
Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory (8)
Post-1968 - Chris Evert, Serena Williams (tied with 6)
Winner of Most Consecutive Men's Titles:
Pre-1968 - Richard Sears (7)
Post-1968 - Roger Federer (5)
Winner of Most Consecutive Women's Titles:
Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory, Helen Jacobs (4)
Post-1968 - Chris Evert (4)
Timeline:
1881 - Begins as a men's tournament open only to members of the US National Lawn Tennis Association. The competition is held at the Newport Casino in Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion.
1887 - Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner.
1968 - The "Open Era" begins, as professionals are allowed to compete with amateurs. The name of the competition changes from the US Championships to the US Open. The first US Open singles champions are Arthur Ashe and Virginia Wade.
1973 - The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.
1978 - The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open.
1997 - The stadium used for the tournament inside the USTA National Tennis Center is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.
2006 - The USTA National Tennis Center facility, home of the US Open, is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.