Political life and career of Robert Mugabe
Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2013 in Harare. He has been leader of the southern African country since 1980. Opposition protests have been growing against Mugabe in recent years.
Mugabe jokingly puts up his fists for the media in Geneva in 1974.
Joshua Nkomo, founder of the Zimbabwe African People's Union, shares a toast with Mugabe in 1978.
Mugabe speaks with his first wife, Sally Mugabe, during an event in Salisbury, Zimbabwe, in 1980.
NBC News moderator Bill Monroe, from left, Newsday's Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times' Robert Novak and NBC News' Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of "Meet the Press" in 1980.
Mugabe meets with French President Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982.
Mugabe is seen with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983.
Mugabe, in military uniform, speaks at an election rally at Tsholotsho in 1985.
Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke speaks with Mugabe in 1986.
Mugabe poses for a photo with other leaders at a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Pictured from left, back row: Rajiv Gandhi, Brian Mulroney, S.S. Ramphal, Robert Hawke and Mugabe. Front row, from left: Margaret Thatcher, Lynden Pindling and Kenneth Kaunda.
Mugabe and former Cuban President Fidel Castro are seen in September 2005 in Havana.
Mugabe addresses the 65th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York, in September 2010.
Mugabe cuts his birthday cake with his second wife, Grace Mugabe, and son Bellarmine Chatunga, during celebrations for his 87th birthday in February 2011 in Harare.
Robert and Grace Mugabe arrive at the John Paul II Beatification Ceremony at the Vatican in May 2011.
South African President Jacob Zuma meets with Mugabe in June 2011 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mugabe addresses world leaders at the UN General Assembly in September 2012 in New York.
Mugabe and his wife, Grace, attend the inauguration Mass for Pope Francis in March 2013 at the Vatican.
Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2014.
Abdelkader Bensalah, president of Algeria's Council of the Nation, welcomes Mugabe to his country's capital, Algiers, at the Houari Boumediene Airport in 2015.
Mugabe delivers his closing statement at a conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2015.
Mugabe speaks at the ruling ZANU-PF party's annual conference in December 2016 in Masvingo. The party endorsed Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 election.
Mugabe reviews the guard of honor during Zimbabwe's 37th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare in April 2017.
