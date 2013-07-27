2011 Africa and Middle East Unrest Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at Arab Spring , anti-government protests that began in Tunisia in December 2010 and spread quickly throughout the Middle East and Africa in 2011.

Algeria:

January 4, 2011 - Protests begin, sparked by an increase in food prices.

Bahrain:

February 14, 2011 - During a street protest in the village of Daih, a demonstrator is shot by police and dies the following day. During a street protest in the village of Daih, a demonstrator is shot by police and dies the following day.

February 15, 2011 - Thousands of demonstrators gain control of the Pearl Square roundabout in Manama. Thousands of demonstrators gain control of the Pearl Square roundabout in Manama.

February 17, 2011 - In the early morning hours, riot police move into the Pearl Square area and disperse the crowd. Several people are killed. In the early morning hours, riot police move into the Pearl Square area and disperse the crowd. Several people are killed.

February 19, 2011 - On the order of the government, security forces withdraw from the Pearl Square. Protestors retake the area. On the order of the government, security forces withdraw from the Pearl Square. Protestors retake the area.

February 26, 2011 - Opposition leader Hassan Mushaimaa returns from exile. Opposition leader Hassan Mushaimaa returns from exile.

March 18, 2011 - Security forces demolish the Pearl Monument amid arrests of prominent opposition figures. Security forces demolish the Pearl Monument amid arrests of prominent opposition figures.

June 1, 2011 - The government lifts the emergency laws imposed on March 15.

June 13, 2011 - The trial of 47 doctors and nurses begins in Manama. They are accused of taking control of a hospital during protests. The trial of 47 doctors and nurses begins in Manama. They are accused of taking control of a hospital during protests.

September 29, 2011 - Twenty doctors are convicted of trying to overthrow the government and are sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 15 years.

November 23, 2011 - An independent commission set up by the King concludes that Bahrain's police used excessive force and torture against civilians in the crackdown against protesters. Days after the report is released, An independent commission set up by the King concludes that Bahrain's police used excessive force and torture against civilians in the crackdown against protesters. Days after the report is released, the King says the country will establish a committee to carry out the reforms recommended by the commission.

February 1, 2011 - Mubarak announces he will not seek re-election in September. Protests continue, calling for Mubarak's immediate resignation. Mubarak announces he will not seek re-election in September. Protests continue, calling for Mubarak's immediate resignation.

February 10, 2011 - Mubarak announces he is delegating power to Vice President Omar Suleiman but will remain in office. Mubarak announces he is delegating power to Vice President Omar Suleiman but will remain in office.

February 11, 2011 - Suleiman announces that Mubarak has stepped down. The Armed Forces Supreme Council is assigned to run the affairs of the country. Suleiman announces that Mubarak has stepped down. The Armed Forces Supreme Council is assigned to run the affairs of the country.

February 13, 2011 - The Armed Forces Supreme Council dissolves Egypt's parliament and suspends the constitution. The Armed Forces Supreme Council dissolves Egypt's parliament and suspends the constitution.

For developments in Egypt after February 2011, see Egypt Fast Facts

Jordan:

January 2011 - Demonstrations begin in cities throughout the country.

February 18, 2011 - Pro and anti-government protesters clash, resulting in injuries. Pro and anti-government protesters clash, resulting in injuries.

March 25, 2011 - More than 100 people are injured during clashes between pro and anti-government protesters in Amman. More than 100 people are injured during clashes between pro and anti-government protesters in Amman.

March 28, 2011 - Prime Minister Marouf Bakhit announces that security forces will arrest anyone who tries to prevent another from expressing his/her views in a non-violent, legal way.

June 12, 2011 - King Abdullah II announces sweeping reforms in a televised speech. He announces that the country will establish a parliamentary majority government. King Abdullah II announces sweeping reforms in a televised speech. He announces that the country will establish a parliamentary majority government.

March 31, 2011 - State run media reports that government ministers from the cabinet have resigned to help restore unity and security in the country. State run media reports that government ministers from the cabinet have resigned to help restore unity and security in the country.

November 16, 2011 - Opposition protesters force their way into the legislature to demand the prime minister step down.

November 28, 2011 - The state run news agency KUNA reports that the emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the prime minister. The state run news agency KUNA reports that the emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the prime minister.

December 6, 2011 - The emir dissolves the country's parliament in a further effort to restore stability. The emir dissolves the country's parliament in a further effort to restore stability.

Libya:

February 16, 2011 - Police crack down on protesters Police crack down on protesters as anti-government demonstrations take place in Benghazi. Within days, the protests spread to Tripoli and more than 200 people are killed amid the upheaval.

February 20, 2011 - President Moammar Gadhafi's son, President Moammar Gadhafi's son, Saif , appears on television and warns that protests may lead to civil war.

February 26, 2011 - The The United Nations Security Counci l imposes sanctions against Libya, including a freeze on Gadhafi's assets.

March 2-3, 2011 - The Libyan military carries out airstrikes against two towns as Gadhafi tries to take back control of an area seized by the opposition.

March 17, 2011 - The UN Security Council votes to impose a no-fly zone over Libya and take "all necessary measures" to protect civilians. The UN Security Council votes to impose a no-fly zone over Libya and take "all necessary measures" to protect civilians.

March 19, 2011 - French, British and American military forces begin the first phase of Operation Odyssey Dawn, French, British and American military forces begin the first phase of Operation Odyssey Dawn, aimed at enforcing the no-fly zone.

October 20, 2011 - Gadhafi dies of a gunshot wound to the head after being captured by rebel forces in his hometown of Sirte. Gadhafi dies of a gunshot wound to the head after being captured by rebel forces in his hometown of Sirte.

October 23, 2011 - Libya's interim leaders call on citizens to have "honesty, patience and tolerance" as the country moves towards reconciliation. Libya's interim leaders call on citizens to have "honesty, patience and tolerance" as the country moves towards reconciliation.

October 27, 2011 - The United Nations Security Council votes unanimously to end military operations in Libya. The United Nations Security Council votes unanimously to end military operations in Libya.

Syria:

March 18, 2011 - Security forces clash with protesters in Daraa, who are demonstrating for the release of children and teens detained for writing political graffiti, Security forces clash with protesters in Daraa, who are demonstrating for the release of children and teens detained for writing political graffiti, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

March 23-25, 2011 - Protests continue in Daraa. More than 30 protestors are killed by security forces.

March 29, 2011 - President Bashar al-Assad's cabinet President Bashar al-Assad's cabinet resigns.

March 30, 2011 - Assad delivers a 45-minute speech at the National Assembly. He acknowledges that the government has not met the people's needs but he does not offer any concrete changes. Assad delivers a 45-minute speech at the National Assembly. He acknowledges that the government has not met the people's needs but he does not offer any concrete changes.

April 1, 2011 - Nine people are killed in the Damascus suburb of Douma during protests. Demonstrations are held in other cities including Daraa, Homs and Al Sanameen Nine people are killed in the Damascus suburb of Douma during protests. Demonstrations are held in other cities including Daraa, Homs and Al Sanameen

April 3, 2011 - Assad appoints a new prime minister, Adel Safar. Assad appoints a new prime minister, Adel Safar.

April 8, 2011 - More than three dozen protestors are killed during demonstrations across Syria, according to an activist group, the National Organization for Human Rights in Syria. The government claims the unrest is being provoked by outside instigators. More than three dozen protestors are killed during demonstrations across Syria, according to an activist group, the National Organization for Human Rights in Syria. The government claims the unrest is being provoked by outside instigators.

April 21, 2011 - Assad lifts the country's 48-year-old state of emergency. He also abolishes the Higher State Security Court and issues a decree "regulating the right to peaceful protest, as one of the basic human rights guaranteed by the Syrian Constitution."

April 25, 2011 - The government sends troops into Daraa to carry out what witnesses describe as a brutal crackdown. Between 4,000 and 5,000 members of the Army and security forces raid Daraa and shoot indiscriminately. At least seven people are killed, according to an activist with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The government sends troops into Daraa to carry out what witnesses describe as a brutal crackdown. Between 4,000 and 5,000 members of the Army and security forces raid Daraa and shoot indiscriminately. At least seven people are killed, according to an activist with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

May 31, 2011 - Assad issues a decree granting amnesty for political crimes but a report from the state run new agency suggests that protestors are not being offered amnesty, just reduced punishments for alleged crimes. Assad issues a decree granting amnesty for political crimes but a report from the state run new agency suggests that protestors are not being offered amnesty, just reduced punishments for alleged crimes.

June 6, 2011 - State TV reports that 120 security forces have been killed, including 82 in the city of Jisr Al-Shugar. The government blames the deaths on "armed gangs" in the city. State TV reports that 120 security forces have been killed, including 82 in the city of Jisr Al-Shugar. The government blames the deaths on "armed gangs" in the city.

June 24, 2011 - According to Turkish government officials, there are 11,739 Syrian refugees in Turkey. According to Turkish government officials, there are 11,739 Syrian refugees in Turkey.

November 12, 2011 - The Arab League suspends Syria's membership. The Arab League suspends Syria's membership.

December 26, 2011 - Members of an Arab League delegation arrive to look into conditions on the ground and whether Syria is upholding a commitment to end a violent crackdown. Members of an Arab League delegation arrive to look into conditions on the ground and whether Syria is upholding a commitment to end a violent crackdown.

January 15, 2011 - Parliamentary speaker Fouad Mebazaa is sworn in as acting president. He asks Ghannouchi to remain as interim prime minister. Parliamentary speaker Fouad Mebazaa is sworn in as acting president. He asks Ghannouchi to remain as interim prime minister.

January 21, 2011 - Ghannouchi announces that the country will hold its first national elections since the country gained independence from France in 1956.

February 26, 2011 - According to the Interior Ministry, three people are killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Tunis. More than 100 people are arrested. According to the Interior Ministry, three people are killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Tunis. More than 100 people are arrested.

February 27, 2011 - Ghannouchi resigns. Tunisia's interim president selects Al-Baji Qa'ed Al-Sebsi as the new prime minister. Ghannouchi resigns. Tunisia's interim president selects Al-Baji Qa'ed Al-Sebsi as the new prime minister.

March 9, 2011 - A Tunisian court issues a ruling dissolving the Rally for Constitutional Democracy, the party of ousted president, Ben Ali. A Tunisian court issues a ruling dissolving the Rally for Constitutional Democracy, the party of ousted president, Ben Ali.

June 20, 2011 - After a one-day trial, Ben Ali is convicted of corruption in absentia. After a one-day trial, Ben Ali is convicted of corruption in absentia.

October 23, 2011 - National elections are held for the first time. Candidates compete for 218 seats in the Constitutional Assembly. National elections are held for the first time. Candidates compete for 218 seats in the Constitutional Assembly.

Yemen:

January 27, 2011 - Protests begin. Protests begin.

February 21, 2011 - Amid protests, Saleh refuses to step down, comparing the protests to a virus spreading through the region. Amid protests, Saleh refuses to step down, comparing the protests to a virus spreading through the region.

February 28, 2011 - Yemen's main opposition bloc rejects Saleh's call to form a unity government. Yemen's main opposition bloc rejects Saleh's call to form a unity government.

March 18, 2011 - 52 people are killed in a crackdown on protesters.

March 23, 2011 - Saleh accepts opposition demands for a presidential election by the end of the year and other constitutional reforms.

April 8, 2011 - Tens of thousands of demonstrators gather in Sanaa and Taiz. Two people are killed and 300 are injured in Taiz when security forces open fire on the crowd with tear gas and live ammunition.

April 23, 2011 - Saleh tentatively agrees to a deal, arranged by the Gulf Cooperation Council, to leave office within 30 days. He later refuses to sign the deal and step down.

May 9, 2011 - Yemeni security forces kill six protestors and injured hundreds more in Taiz.

May 23, 2011 - More than three dozen people are killed when fighting breaks out in Sanaa after Saleh refuses to step down. More than three dozen people are killed when fighting breaks out in Sanaa after Saleh refuses to step down.

May 25, 2011 - Clashes between tribesmen and government forces lead to the closure of the Sanaa International Airport. Tribal forces also take control of government buildings including the Interior Ministry. Clashes between tribesmen and government forces lead to the closure of the Sanaa International Airport. Tribal forces also take control of government buildings including the Interior Ministry.

May 30, 2011 - Security forces use bulldozers and water cannons to try to disperse demonstrators in Freedom Square in Taiz. The protesters' tent encampment is burned down. Security forces use bulldozers and water cannons to try to disperse demonstrators in Freedom Square in Taiz. The protesters' tent encampment is burned down.

June 7, 2011 - Tribal fighters take control of the city of Taiz.

June 29, 2011 - Hadi tells CNN the government has lost control over five provinces.

September 23, 2011 - Saleh returns to Yemen, after more than three months of medical treatment in Saudi Arabia. Saleh returns to Yemen, after more than three months of medical treatment in Saudi Arabia.