September 11th Victim Aid and Compensation Fast Facts

Updated 10:00 AM ET, Thu August 31, 2017

Artifacts from ground zero get a preview at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York. Among them is a cross made out of steel from the World Trade Center in the 2001 attacks. The museum opens its doors Thursday, May 15, to the 9/11 community -- survivors, rescuers and families -- almost 13 years after terrorists hijacked and crashed four airliners into the towers, killing nearly 3,000 people. The museum will open to the public May 21.
Artifacts from ground zero get a preview at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York. Among them is a cross made out of steel from the World Trade Center in the 2001 attacks. The museum opens its doors Thursday, May 15, to the 9/11 community -- survivors, rescuers and families -- almost 13 years after terrorists hijacked and crashed four airliners into the towers, killing nearly 3,000 people. The museum will open to the public May 21.
A destroyed New York City Fire Department ambulance from ground zero is on display.
A destroyed New York City Fire Department ambulance from ground zero is on display.
Cards, patches and mementos of those killed at ground zero -- single objects convey the tragedy of that day, the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Cards, patches and mementos of those killed at ground zero -- single objects convey the tragedy of that day, the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Audio and visual panels tell the story of 9/11 during a press preview of the memorial.
Audio and visual panels tell the story of 9/11 during a press preview of the memorial.
An American flag was recovered from the World Trade Center site.
An American flag was recovered from the World Trade Center site.
Pieces of American Airlines Flight 11 are on display. The plane plowed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001.
Pieces of American Airlines Flight 11 are on display. The plane plowed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001.
The remains of a New York City Fire Department Ladder Company 3 truck are on display outside the historical exhibition area. Eleven members of Ladder 3 died when the North Tower crumbled.
The remains of a New York City Fire Department Ladder Company 3 truck are on display outside the historical exhibition area. Eleven members of Ladder 3 died when the North Tower crumbled.
Helmets worn by firefighters on September 11, including those of Christian Waugh, were donated by families.
Helmets worn by firefighters on September 11, including those of Christian Waugh, were donated by families.
A photograph at the memorial shows one of the World Trade Center towers collapsing after the attack.
A photograph at the memorial shows one of the World Trade Center towers collapsing after the attack.
The symbolic &quot;Last Column,&quot; right, a steel beam from one of the towers, stands near the &quot;slurry wall,&quot; left, which holds back the Hudson River waters.
The symbolic "Last Column," right, a steel beam from one of the towers, stands near the "slurry wall," left, which holds back the Hudson River waters.
A firefighter shirt from ground zero is on view.
A firefighter shirt from ground zero is on view.
Visitors peer through the windows of the museum on May 8.
Visitors peer through the windows of the museum on May 8.
Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial on September 8.
Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial on September 8.
The wedge-shaped pavilion entrance of the museum, center, is located between the square outlines of the memorial waterfalls at the World Trade Center.
The wedge-shaped pavilion entrance of the museum, center, is located between the square outlines of the memorial waterfalls at the World Trade Center.
A visitor to the National September 11 Memorial &amp;amp; Museum takes in the sight as he walks past on September 6.
A visitor to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum takes in the sight as he walks past on September 6.
A rose is placed next to the name of a victim of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the North Pool of the memorial.
A rose is placed next to the name of a victim of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the North Pool of the memorial.
9/11 Memorial President Joe Daniels, left, and Museum Director Alice Greenwald speak during a tour. Several large artifacts from the original World Trade Center have been installed in the museum.
9/11 Memorial President Joe Daniels, left, and Museum Director Alice Greenwald speak during a tour. Several large artifacts from the original World Trade Center have been installed in the museum.
Part of the World Trade Center&#39;s original foundation, left, and the last column removed from the WTC site, center, are covered in a protective wrap during construction of the museum.
Part of the World Trade Center's original foundation, left, and the last column removed from the WTC site, center, are covered in a protective wrap during construction of the museum.
The &quot;Cross,&quot; made of intersecting steel beams found in the rubble of 6 World Trade Center, and a fragment of a trident column, center, one of 84 that formed the exterior structure of each tower, are prepared for display.
The "Cross," made of intersecting steel beams found in the rubble of 6 World Trade Center, and a fragment of a trident column, center, one of 84 that formed the exterior structure of each tower, are prepared for display.
The original stairway from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, left, is seen at the museum.
The original stairway from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, left, is seen at the museum.
The New York City Fire Department Engine Company 21 truck is covered in a protective wrap as it is prepared for display.
The New York City Fire Department Engine Company 21 truck is covered in a protective wrap as it is prepared for display.
Contractors work to finish construction of the memorial and museum.
Contractors work to finish construction of the memorial and museum.
One World Trade Center rises above the lower Manhattan skyline in New York.
One World Trade Center rises above the lower Manhattan skyline in New York.
(CNN)Here is a look at the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) and the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010.

Facts:
From 2001 to 2003, the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) processed claims relating to injuries and deaths caused by the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
In 2011, the fund was re-opened to compensate first responders and individuals who later experienced health problems related to 9/11.
The WTC Health Registry monitors the health of registrants who were directly exposed to the disaster.
    Statistics for VCF 2001-2003:
    The fund received 7,408 claim submissions from 75 countries. Awards were made in 5,560 of those cases and totaled over $7 billion.
    Read More
    The fund received 2,963 death claims. This accounted for more than 98% of eligible families. Funds were distributed in 2,880 of these cases. The average award was $2,082,128 and went as high as $7.1 million.
    The fund received 4,445 personal injury claims. Funds were distributed in 2,680 of these cases. The awards ranged from $500.00 to $8.6 million.
    The money was tax-free.
    Statistics for Re-opened VCF (as of June 30, 2017):
    Annual update.
    Since its re-opening in 2011, the VCF has received 28,609 total eligibility forms. Of the 21,448 eligibility claims that can be decided, 16,942 have been approved and 4,885 are still processing.
    Over $2.8 billion in compensation has been rendered. Personal Injury claims represent more than $2.7 of the $2.8 billion dollars in compensation.
    The lowest dollar value of a compensation decision was $86.07.
    Timeline:
    November 26, 2001 -     Kenneth R. Feinberg is appointed the Special Master in charge of the federal Victim Compensation Fund.
    June 15, 2004 - The September 11th Victims Compensation Fund finishes its work processing death and injury claims from families and relatives of 9/11 victims. Families of those killed had until December 22, 2003, to apply for compensation. Families who agree to get compensation from the federal fund agree not to sue the airlines.
    November 8, 2004 - A report by the Rand Institute for Civil Justice finds that victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks received an average of $3.1 million per person, totaling $8.7 billion. About $38 billion in all is paid out by the government, charities and insurance companies. Insurance companies pay the most, covering 51%. The majority of the money goes to New York businesses.
    January 2, 2011 - President Barack Obama signs the First Responders Bill, also known as the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, reactivating the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund that ran from 2001-2003. The act expands health coverage and compensation to first responders and individuals who have developed 9/11-related health problems, setting aside $2.775 billion to compensate claimants for lost wages and other damages related to the illnesses.
    May 18, 2011 - Attorney General Eric Holder names Sheila L. Birnbaum as Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. She administers the fund created by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.
    September 30, 2011 - The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund re-opens to serve those eligible for claims under the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.
    October 31, 2011 - The re-opened 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund begins taking applications, and will continue through October 2016. Final payments will be made 2016-2017.
    August 15, 2012 - Sheila Birnbaum announces that award distribution is on hold until the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health makes a decision about adding cancer to the list of illnesses covered by the Zadroga Act.
    September 12, 2012 - The final rule adding 58 types of cancer to "the List of WTC-Related Health Conditions" is published in the Federal Register.
    December 18, 2015 - President Barack Obama signs a bill reauthorizing the Zadroga Act, which also extends the VCF. The bill extends the deadline for filing claims through December 2020.
    July 21, 2016 - Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch names Rupa Bhattacharyya as the new Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Bhattacharyya will take over when Sheila L. Birnbaum steps down later in the month.

