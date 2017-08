September 11th Victim Aid and Compensation Fast Facts

Facts:

From 2001 to 2003, the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) processed claims relating to injuries and deaths caused by the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

In 2011, the fund was re-opened to compensate first responders and individuals who later experienced health problems related to 9/11.

The WTC Health Registry monitors the health of registrants who were directly exposed to the disaster.

Statistics for VCF 2001-2003:

The fund received 7,408 claim submissions from 75 countries. Awards were made in 5,560 of those cases and totaled over $7 billion.