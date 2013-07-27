September 11th Victim Aid and Compensation Fast Facts

Photos: 9/11 memorial and museum 9/11 memorial and museum – Artifacts from ground zero get a preview at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York. Among them is a cross made out of steel from the World Trade Center in the 2001 attacks. The museum opens its doors Thursday, May 15, to the 9/11 community -- survivors, rescuers and families -- almost 13 years after terrorists hijacked and crashed four airliners into the towers, killing nearly 3,000 people. The museum will open to the public May 21. Hide Caption 1 of 23

A destroyed New York City Fire Department ambulance from ground zero is on display.

Cards, patches and mementos of those killed at ground zero -- single objects convey the tragedy of that day, the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

Audio and visual panels tell the story of 9/11 during a press preview of the memorial.

An American flag was recovered from the World Trade Center site.

Pieces of American Airlines Flight 11 are on display. The plane plowed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001.

The remains of a New York City Fire Department Ladder Company 3 truck are on display outside the historical exhibition area. Eleven members of Ladder 3 died when the North Tower crumbled.

Helmets worn by firefighters on September 11, including those of Christian Waugh, were donated by families.

A photograph at the memorial shows one of the World Trade Center towers collapsing after the attack.

The symbolic "Last Column," right, a steel beam from one of the towers, stands near the "slurry wall," left, which holds back the Hudson River waters.

A firefighter shirt from ground zero is on view.

Visitors peer through the windows of the museum on May 8.

Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial on September 8.

The wedge-shaped pavilion entrance of the museum, center, is located between the square outlines of the memorial waterfalls at the World Trade Center.

A visitor to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum takes in the sight as he walks past on September 6.

A rose is placed next to the name of a victim of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the North Pool of the memorial.

9/11 Memorial President Joe Daniels, left, and Museum Director Alice Greenwald speak during a tour. Several large artifacts from the original World Trade Center have been installed in the museum.

Part of the World Trade Center's original foundation, left, and the last column removed from the WTC site, center, are covered in a protective wrap during construction of the museum.

The "Cross," made of intersecting steel beams found in the rubble of 6 World Trade Center, and a fragment of a trident column, center, one of 84 that formed the exterior structure of each tower, are prepared for display.

The original stairway from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, left, is seen at the museum.

The New York City Fire Department Engine Company 21 truck is covered in a protective wrap as it is prepared for display.

Contractors work to finish construction of the memorial and museum.