September 11th Hijackers Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the 19 hijackers of September 11, 2001.

-- 8:46 a.m. ET (approx.) - American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. The plane is piloted by plot leader Mohamed Atta.

-- 9:03 a.m. ET (approx.) - United Airlines Flight 175 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. The plane is piloted by hijacker Marwan al Shehhi.

-- 9:37 a.m. ET (approx.) - American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles) strikes the Pentagon Building in Washington, DC. The plane is piloted by hijacker Hani Hanjour.

