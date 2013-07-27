Flight 93 National Memorial Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Flight 93 National Memorial. It is a memorial to the 40 passengers and crew who died on United Flight 93 on September 11, 2001 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Facts:

When complete, the memorial will encompass 2,200 acres. It is managed by the National Park Service. One of the remaining features of the memorial is the "Tower of Voices," a 93-foot-tall tower with 40 wind chimes, which is planned for completion in 2017.

The memorial has received an average of about 300,000 visitors a year since the first features of the memorial were dedicated in 2011.

Upon completion, features of the memorial will include the Sacred Ground memorial plaza, the "Tower of Voices," 40 memorial groves and a field of honor.

The design was modified in 2005 after some people complained that it contained "Islamic symbolism." The National Park Service addressed concerns.

