Flight 93 National Memorial Fast Facts

The "Tribute in Light" marks where the World Trade Center buildings stood to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on Tuesday, September 11. The 2001 attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, left, and President Barack Obama stand during a memorial service at the Pentagon in Washington. Obama attended the memorial service, near where American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks.

A flag is held over the reflection pool during remembrance ceremonies on Tuesday.

The firefighters of New York City's Engine 33-Ladder 9 observe a moment of silence on Tuesday. The company lost 10 firefighters in the 9/11 attacks.

Khudeza Begum etches the name of her slain nephew from the memorial of the 9/11 attacks.

A woman cries as she stands over the reflecting pool at the World Trade Center site on Tuesday.

Jillian Suarez, left, consoles Eloy Suarez during observances of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Tuesday.

A woman cries during the rememberance ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York on Tuesday.

Fire fighters pay their respects at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies on Tuesday.

U.S. military platoons operating out of Lindsey-Forward Operating Base in Afghanistan stand in formation Tuesday during a brief ceremony.

Scott Willens, who joined the U.S. Army three days after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, pauses at the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial on Tuesday.

People pause near the World Trade Center site on Tuesday during a memorial to the victims.

New Yorkers pause near the World Trade Center site on Tuesday.

An honor guard carries an American flag Tuesday near the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial.

David Peters displays his jacket depicting the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center site.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence with White House staff on Monday.

A New York City police officer salutes a flag hanging from One World Trade on Monday.

A flag sits in a name on the 9/11 Memorial on Monday.

New York City's "Tribute In Light," a memorial to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, shines from One World Trade into the sky over Manhattan on Monday, September 10, as they are tested for ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary.

Pictures of loved ones killed in the attacks are displayed at a preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum's memorial exhibition on Monday in New York.

Soldiers with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force pray during a memorial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 11.

Flowers are left Monday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, prior to ceremonies commemorating the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, right, participates in a wreath-laying ceremony in Shanksville.

Family members left messages to loved ones killed in attacks.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta speaks during the wreath-laying ceremonies in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.