Flight 93 National Memorial Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Fri September 1, 2017

A visitor walks along the Wall of Names during the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the crash of United Flight 93 at the Flight 93 National Memorial on September 11, 2011 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. An estimated crowd of 5,000 watched as the memorial wall was unveiled with the names of the 40 passengers who died when the plane crashed during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
(CNN)Here's a look at the Flight 93 National Memorial. It is a memorial to the 40 passengers and crew who died on United Flight 93 on September 11, 2001 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Facts:
The memorial site is managed by the National Park Service. When complete, the memorial will encompass 2,200 acres. One of the remaining features of the memorial to be completed is the "Tower of Voices," a 93-foot-tall tower with 40 wind chimes, which is scheduled to be ready in 2018.
The memorial has received about 309,000 visitors a year, on average, since the first features of the memorial were dedicated in 2011.
Upon completion, features of the memorial will include the Sacred Ground memorial plaza, the "Tower of Voices," 40 memorial groves and a field of honor.
    The design was modified in 2005 after some people complained that it contained "Islamic symbolism." The National Park Service addressed concerns.
    The &quot;Tribute in Light&quot; marks where the World Trade Center buildings stood to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on Tuesday, September 11. The 2001 attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
    The &quot;Tribute in Light&quot; marks where the World Trade Center buildings stood to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on Tuesday, September 11. The 2001 attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
    9/11 victims rememberedThe "Tribute in Light" marks where the World Trade Center buildings stood to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on Tuesday, September 11. The 2001 attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
    U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, left, and President Barack Obama stand during a memorial service at the Pentagon in Washington. Obama attended the memorial service, near where American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks.
    9/11 victims rememberedU.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, left, and President Barack Obama stand during a memorial service at the Pentagon in Washington. Obama attended the memorial service, near where American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks.
    A flag is held over the reflection pool during remembrance ceremonies on Tuesday.
    9/11 victims rememberedA flag is held over the reflection pool during remembrance ceremonies on Tuesday.
    The firefighters of New York City&#39;s Engine 33-Ladder 9 observe a moment of silence on Tuesday. The company lost 10 firefighters in the 9/11 attacks.
    9/11 victims rememberedThe firefighters of New York City's Engine 33-Ladder 9 observe a moment of silence on Tuesday. The company lost 10 firefighters in the 9/11 attacks.
    Khudeza Begum etches the name of her slain nephew from the memorial of the 9/11 attacks.
    9/11 victims rememberedKhudeza Begum etches the name of her slain nephew from the memorial of the 9/11 attacks.
    A woman cries as she stands over the reflecting pool at the World Trade Center site on Tuesday.
    9/11 victims rememberedA woman cries as she stands over the reflecting pool at the World Trade Center site on Tuesday.
    Jillian Suarez, left, consoles Eloy Suarez during observances of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Tuesday.
    9/11 victims rememberedJillian Suarez, left, consoles Eloy Suarez during observances of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Tuesday.
    A woman cries during the rememberance ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York on Tuesday.
    9/11 victims rememberedA woman cries during the rememberance ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York on Tuesday.
    Fire fighters pay their respects at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies on Tuesday.
    9/11 victims rememberedFire fighters pay their respects at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies on Tuesday.
    U.S. military platoons operating out of Lindsey-Forward Operating Base in Afghanistan stand in formation Tuesday during a brief ceremony.
    9/11 victims rememberedU.S. military platoons operating out of Lindsey-Forward Operating Base in Afghanistan stand in formation Tuesday during a brief ceremony.
    Scott Willens, who joined the U.S. Army three days after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, pauses at the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial on Tuesday.
    9/11 victims rememberedScott Willens, who joined the U.S. Army three days after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, pauses at the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial on Tuesday.
    People pause near the World Trade Center site on Tuesday during a memorial to the victims.
    9-11 memorial 16People pause near the World Trade Center site on Tuesday during a memorial to the victims.
    New Yorkers pause near the World Trade Center site on Tuesday.
    9-11 memorial 13 New Yorkers pause near the World Trade Center site on Tuesday.
    An honor guard carries an American flag Tuesday near the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial.
    9-11 memorial 14An honor guard carries an American flag Tuesday near the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial.
    David Peters displays his jacket depicting the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center site.
    9-11 memorial 15David Peters displays his jacket depicting the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center site.
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence with White House staff on Monday.
    9/11 victims rememberedPresident Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence with White House staff on Monday.
    A New York City police officer salutes a flag hanging from One World Trade on Monday.
    9/11 victims rememberedA New York City police officer salutes a flag hanging from One World Trade on Monday.
    A flag sits in a name on the 9/11 Memorial on Monday.
    9/11 victims rememberedA flag sits in a name on the 9/11 Memorial on Monday.
    New York City&#39;s &quot;Tribute In Light,&quot; a memorial to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, shines from One World Trade into the sky over Manhattan on Monday, September 10, as they are tested for ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary.
    9/11 victims rememberedNew York City's "Tribute In Light," a memorial to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, shines from One World Trade into the sky over Manhattan on Monday, September 10, as they are tested for ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary.
    Pictures of loved ones killed in the attacks are displayed at a preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum&#39;s memorial exhibition on Monday in New York.
    9/11 victims rememberedPictures of loved ones killed in the attacks are displayed at a preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum's memorial exhibition on Monday in New York.
    Soldiers with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force pray during a memorial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 11.
    9/11 victims rememberedSoldiers with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force pray during a memorial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 11.
    Flowers are left Monday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, prior to ceremonies commemorating the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
    9/11 victims rememberedFlowers are left Monday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, prior to ceremonies commemorating the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
    U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, right, participates in a wreath-laying ceremony in Shanksville.
    9/11 victims rememberedU.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, right, participates in a wreath-laying ceremony in Shanksville.
    Family members left messages to loved ones killed in attacks.
    9/11 victims rememberedFamily members left messages to loved ones killed in attacks.
    Defense Secretary Leon Panetta speaks during the wreath-laying ceremonies in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
    9/11 victims rememberedDefense Secretary Leon Panetta speaks during the wreath-laying ceremonies in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
    Germano Riviera carries the Flag of Honor, which displays the names of the victims of the September 11 attacks, across ground zero on Monday.
    9/11 victims rememberedGermano Riviera carries the Flag of Honor, which displays the names of the victims of the September 11 attacks, across ground zero on Monday.
    Timeline:
    September 11, 2001     - United Airlines Flight 93, traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco, crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Hijackers were directing the plane towards an unknown location, but were disrupted by passengers. All 40 passengers and crew and four hijackers are killed.
    September 24, 2002 - The Flight 93 National Memorial Act is passed, creating the country's 386th national park.
    September 7, 2005 - A design by Paul Murdoch Architects of Los Angeles, "The Crescent of Embrace," is chosen for the memorial. A committee of 15 people, including family members of victims, chooses it out of more than 1,000 entries.
    August 31, 2009 - Interior Secretary Ken Salazar announces the National Park Service has reached agreements with seven of eight landowners to purchase the land necessary for the memorial, at an estimated $9.5 million. The eighth parcel, owned by Svonavec, Inc., will be taken by eminent domain after an agreement cannot be reached. This parcel includes most of the crash site.
    November 7, 2009 - The groundbreaking ceremony at the memorial site takes place.
    August 4, 2011 - The National Park Foundation announces it will match up to $2 million in donations.
    September 10, 2011 - The first features of the Flight 93 National Memorial are dedicated and opened to the public. Vice President Joe Biden attends the ceremony.
    September 11, 2011 - President Barack Obama participates in commemorations at the memorial site.
    May 30, 2012 - The National Park Service completes the planting of the 40 Memorial Groves.
    April 2013 - More than 500 volunteers plant 15,500 seedlings across 23 acres. Trees planted for reforestation in the area will serve as a windbreak for the trees in the Memorial Groves.
    October 3, 2014 - A fire breaks out at the memorial, destroying the headquarters complex. Although most of the 60,000 tribute items are stored off-site, important items, including the flag that flew over the US Capitol on September 11, 2001, are destroyed. No initial cause of the fire has been determined, but arson and foul play have been ruled out.
    February 6, 2016 - The National Park Service releases a report with the findings of its investigation into the blaze. Improperly discarded smoking material (possibly a cigarette), landscaping mulch too close to the building and flammable decking material may have fueled the fire but investigators were unable to determine exactly how the blaze started. More than 300 photographs and 25 personal mementos were lost in the fire.