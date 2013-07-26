Japan Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at what you need to know about Japan , a country of islands located off the eastern coast of mainland Asia.

Population: 126,702,133 (July 2016 est.)

Median age: 46.9% (2016 est.)

Capital: Tokyo

Ethnic groups: Japanese 98.5%, Koreans 0.5%, Chinese 0.4%, other 0.6%

Religion: Shintoism 79.2%, Buddhism 66.8%, Christianity 1.5%, other 7.1% (Many practice both Shintoism and Buddhism)

GDP: $4.93 trillion (2016 est.)

GDP per capita: $38,900 (2016 est.)

Unemployment: 3.2% (2016 est.)

Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Signature – Tokyo's Mandarin Oriental Hotel has three Michelin-starred restaurants, including French eatery Signature, pictured. All of its Japanese chefs and staff have lived and worked in France. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital It's all about the produce – In Tokyo, fruit and vegetables are treated with huge respect and can command eye-watering prices for single specimens. Restaurateurs and shop owners alike have exacting standards and aren't shy about returning anything that doesn't meet them. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Sushi – Sushi's definitely the star of Tokyo's dining scene but there's so much more to the city's culinary landscape -- and we're not just talking Japanese. Many of Tokyo's Michelin-starred restaurants are European, including 50 French restaurants. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Ramen – For a lot of Tokyoites, ramen is the epitome of cheap, fast food -- a simple bowl of noodles to be slurped down in a matter of minutes during lunchtime or after a long night out. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Takazawa – At the opposite end of the price spectrum is Takazawa, a 10-seat restaurant owned by Tokyo chef Yoshiaki Takazawa . Each dish on the set menu tells a story with both unique techniques and unexpected tastes, making Takazawa's menu one of the most coveted in the world. In this dish, "Rock on the Seashore," Takazawa disguises bass with a black bread skin and fills it with potato puree to make it look like a stone. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Ritz-Carlton Tokyo – Ritz-Carlton Tokyo hosted the Asia-Pacific Food and Wine Festival earlier this month. World-renowned chefs in attendance included Peru's Virgilio Martinez, Paco Perez of Spain and Ryousuke Nakatani of Kitcho Tokyo. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Chef Hidetoki Sato, Ta Vie – Chef Hidetoki Sato worked at one of Tokyo's most renowned three-star restaurants, Ryugin, before opening its Hong Kong incarnation, where he quickly won two stars. He now helms French restaurant Ta Vie. "As one of many Japanese chefs, I know that we all share the same strong artistic spirit," he says. "We focus intensely on the quality and detail of what we do, in our case the food we serve." Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Tsukiji fish market – Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market handles approximately 3,000 tons of fish and other seafood per day. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital World's best sushi? – Sushi chef Jiro Ono and son Yoshikazu Ono. Jiro, 89, is the first sushi chef in the world to receive three Michelin stars. He was featured in a 2011 documentary, "Jiro Dreams of Sushi," and last year welcomed President Barack Obama to his restaurant. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Inside the world's culinary capital Yoshiharu Kaji, Felix – Chef Yoshiharu Kaji of Hong Kong's Felix restaurant says the bar for perfection continues to rise. "Competition is strong in Tokyo, which makes all chefs work very hard to hone their cooking skills and think of new culinary concepts to grab people's attention," he says. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Other Facts:

Japan is a parliamentary democracy with a constitutional monarchy.

Four large islands: Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu, account for about 98% of the country's land area.

Japanese society dates back to the Joman period circa 300 BC.

Following an economic boom after World War II , Japan has been stuck in stagnation and deflation since the 1990s.

Timeline:

1185-mid-1800 - Japan is ruled under the feudal system of the shogun (military commanders); the emperors of Japan were figureheads.

1868 - The Meiji Restoration, when Japan returns to the direct imperial rule that began circa 660 BC.

1868-1890 - The modernization of Japan, the formation of political parties, the national assembly, the cabinet and the constitution.

1894-1895 - China and Japan fight a nine-month war. Japan wins, China gives up Taiwan.

1904 - Russia and Japan go to war. The war is over by 1905, Japan wins.

1914-1918 - During World War I , Japan enters on the side of the allies and gains territory in the Pacific at the end of the war.

July 1937 - Japan invades China. The conflict continues through World War II , ending with the Japanese defeat in 1945.

December 7, 1941 - Japan attacks Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, hoping to destroy the U.S. Pacific fleet.

August 6, 1945 - The first atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima.

August 9, 1945 - A second atomic bomb is dropped on Nagasaki.

August 14, 1945 - V-J Day. Japan agrees to end the war.

September 2, 1945 - Japan signs the formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

1945-1952 - The Occupation of Japan. The country is under the control of the Allied nations, the United States, Great Britain, China and the Soviet Union.

1964 - Tokyo hosts the Summer Olympics.

1972 - The Olympic Winter Games take place in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture, Japan.

January 7, 1989 - Akihito becomes emperor after the death of Hirohito.

1993 - Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono issues a statement that accepts Japan's responsibility for recruiting comfort women before and during World War II and extends "its sincere apologies and remorse."

January 1995 - The 6.9 magnitude Kobe earthquake occurs, where 5,502 people were killed and 36,896 people were injured.

March 1995 - A religious cult spreads sarin , a nerve gas, in the Tokyo subway. Twelve people are killed and more than 5,000 are sickened.

1998 - Nagano hosts the Winter Olympics.

2002 - Co-hosts the Co-hosts the World Cup with South Korea.

2006 - The first defense ministry since World War II is approved by the parliament.

April 2012 - Shintaro Ishihara, the governor of Tokyo, launches an online appeal fund to buy a group of islands in the East China Sea claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan. The uninhabited islands, known in Japan as Senkaku and in China as Diaoyu, are at the heart of a bitter diplomatic argument between Japan and China

December 14, 2014 - In Japan's snap parliamentary elections, exit polls show Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party winning in a landslide. The win gives Abe four more years to institute his policies aimed at reviving Japan's economy by flooding the market with cash, encouraging corporations to create more jobs and increasing government spending.

September 19, 2015 - Japan's upper chamber of Parliament approves controversial bills allowing the country's military to engage in overseas combat in limited circumstances -- a major shift after seven decades of pacifism. The 148-90 vote is the final hurdle for the measures, which will go into effect within roughly the next six months.

December 28, 2015 - Japan and South Korea announce that an agreement has been reached over the long-standing issue of "comfort women," a term that describes sex slaves used by the Japanese military during World War II. Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says his government will give 1 billion yen ($8.3 million) to a fund to help those who suffered.