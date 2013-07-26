Courtney Love Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Courtney Love, singer, songwriter and actress.

Personal:

Birth date: July 9, 1964

Birth place: San Francisco, California

Birth name: Love Michelle Harrison

Father: Hank Harrison

Mother: Linda Carroll

Marriages: Kurt Cobain (1992-1994, his death); James Moreland (1989-1989, divorced)

Children: with Kurt Cobain: Frances Bean

Other Facts:

Widow of Kurt Cobain, former lead singer of Nirvana.

Has made news for her multiple drug arrests and stints in rehabilitation programs.

Nominated for four Grammy awards.

Timeline:

1965 - After her parents' divorce, Love's mother takes her to live in New Zealand.

1970s-1980s - Returns to the United States and lives in Oregon and California. Is arrested for shoplifting and is sent to reform school.

1980 - Declares herself an emancipated minor.

1980s - Travels to Taiwan, Japan, England, and Alaska on her trust fund. Finds work as a stripper and sings with various rock bands. Forms her own group, Sugar Baby Dolls, with singer Kat Bjelland.

1986 - Appears in a small role in the film "Sid & Nancy" as Nancy Spungen's friend.

1989 - Forms the rock group "Hole" in Minneapolis with Kat Bjelland.

1990 - Hole's album "Rat Bastard" is released.

1991 - Begins dating musician Kurt Cobain.

1991 - Hole's album "Pretty on the Inside" is released.

February 1992 - Marries Cobain in Hawaii.

September 1992 - A Vanity Fair profile alleges Love took heroin while pregnant. Love first denies the charges, then later admits she took heroin early on in her pregnancy.

April 5, 1994 - Cobain commits suicide in their Seattle home.

April 12, 1994 - Hole's album "Live Through This" is released.

1996 - Plays Larry Flynt's wife, Althea, in the film "The People vs. Larry Flynt."

1997 - Is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for "The People vs. Larry Flynt."

February 27, 1998 - "Kurt and Courtney," a documentary that raises questions about Love's potential involvement in Cobain's death, is released.

1999 - Stars in the film "Man on the Moon" with Jim Carrey.

December 2000 - Files a lawsuit for stalking and harassment against Lesley Barber, the ex-wife of Jim Barber, Love's manager and ex-boyfriend. The case is eventually settled out of court.

February 2001 - Sues her record label, Universal Music Group, accusing them of unfair accounting practices.

May 2002 - Hole breaks up.

October 2002 - Settles the lawsuit with Universal.

February 4, 2003 - Is Is arrested at Heathrow Airport in London for disruptive and abusive behavior aboard a Virgin Airlines flight.

October 2, 2003 - Is arrested for disorderly conduct outside Jim Barber's house after smashing his windows. After a possible drug overdose, she is arrested on two counts of felony drug possession. Temporary custody of daughter, Frances Bean, is given to Cobain's mother.

February 10, 2004 - Releases her first solo album "America's Sweetheart."

March 17, 2004 - Bares her chest on The Late Show with David Letterman.

April 2004 - Max Wallace and Ian Halperin's book, "Love and Death," supports the conspiracy theory that Love was involved in and responsible for Cobain's death.

May 13, 2004 - Pleads not guilty to charges of assault and reckless endangerment for a March 18th incident at a concert where she allegedly threw a microphone stand that hit a fan on the head.

May 25, 2004 - Pleads guilty to a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance and agrees to enter a drug rehabilitation program.

June 9, 2004 - Is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for an April 2004 incident in which Love allegedly attacked a female with a bottle and metal flashlight at Jim Barber's house.

October 1, 2004 - Love is sued by New Act Travel, a travel agency that claims she ordered nearly $50,000 in airline tickets, but wouldn't pay.

October 20, 2004 - Pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for the microphone stand incident in March. She is fined and ordered into a drug rehabilitation program.

November 10, 2004 - Pleads not guilty to the assault charges for the April 2004 incident at Barber's home.

January 11, 2005 - Is granted full custody of her daughter.

February 10, 2005 - Love enters plea deals with prosecutors for the assault and drug charges. She must take anger management classes and is sentenced to three years probation.

September 16, 2005 - Is sentenced to 180 days in a live-in drug treatment center for violating her probation.

November 19, 2005 - Judge Rand Rubin permits Love to enroll in an outpatient rehabilitation facility, orders her to undergo drug testing, and extends her probation to March 2007.

April 13, 2006 - Sells interest in the music publishing rights of her late husband for $50 million.

December 11, 2006 - Judge ends Love's probation early in the drug and assault case.

March 1, 2007 - A lawsuit is filed by Beau Monde, the drug rehabilitation center where Love stayed in 2005, claiming Love has not paid her $181,000 bill for treatment. A year later the case is settled out of court.

March 8, 2008 - Love reports the loss of millions of dollars in an identity theft scam where thieves used her late husband's identity to purchase a multi-million dollar home in New Jersey.

March 2009 - Fashion designer Dawn Simorangkir sues Love for libel, accusing the singer of posting disparaging remarks about her on Twitter and MySpace.

December 11, 2009 - Temporary guardianship of her daughter is given to Cobain's mother and sister.

March 3, 2011 - As part of a legal settlement for the 2009 Twitter defamation case, Love agrees to pay fashion designer Simorangkir $430,000.