Breaking News

Cleveland Kidnappings Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:00 PM ET, Sun April 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ariel Castro listens during the sentencing phase of his trial on August 1 in Cleveland alongside defense attorneys Craig Weintraub, left, and Jaye Schlachet. Castro held three women captive for years inside his Ohio home until their escape in May 2013. He pleaded guilty to 937 counts, including murder and kidnapping. On September 4, Castro was found dead inside his prison cell in Orient, Ohio.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterAriel Castro listens during the sentencing phase of his trial on August 1 in Cleveland alongside defense attorneys Craig Weintraub, left, and Jaye Schlachet. Castro held three women captive for years inside his Ohio home until their escape in May 2013. He pleaded guilty to 937 counts, including murder and kidnapping. On September 4, Castro was found dead inside his prison cell in Orient, Ohio.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
Former captive Michelle Knight, center, talks with reporters on August 7 outside convicted kidnapper Ariel Castro&#39;s house. Knight was on hand as workers began tearing down the structure.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterFormer captive Michelle Knight, center, talks with reporters on August 7 outside convicted kidnapper Ariel Castro's house. Knight was on hand as workers began tearing down the structure.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
A crane demolishes the Cleveland house of Castro on August 7. Plans call for the house to be torn down and the lot cleared in a single day.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterA crane demolishes the Cleveland house of Castro on August 7. Plans call for the house to be torn down and the lot cleared in a single day.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
Here is a view of the house where Castro held the three women captive. He forfeited the house as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that took the death penalty off the table in exchange for a life sentence, plus 1,000 years in prison.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterHere is a view of the house where Castro held the three women captive. He forfeited the house as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that took the death penalty off the table in exchange for a life sentence, plus 1,000 years in prison.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
Michelle Knight speaks during the sentencing phase for Ariel Castro on August 1 in Cleveland. &quot;I will live on,&quot; Knight said in her statement to Castro. &quot;You will die a little every day.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Photos: Kidnapped teens found decade laterMichelle Knight speaks during the sentencing phase for Ariel Castro on August 1 in Cleveland. "I will live on," Knight said in her statement to Castro. "You will die a little every day."
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Amanda Berry vanished a few blocks from her Cleveland home on April 21, 2003. She was 16. She spoke in a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG0WePdZoxg&amp;feature=youtu.be&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;video released on YouTube&lt;/a&gt; on July 8, thanking people for support and privacy. Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight escaped from a Cleveland home on May 6, 2013, after being held captive for nearly a decade.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Photos: Kidnapped teens found decade laterAmanda Berry vanished a few blocks from her Cleveland home on April 21, 2003. She was 16. She spoke in a video released on YouTube on July 8, thanking people for support and privacy. Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight escaped from a Cleveland home on May 6, 2013, after being held captive for nearly a decade.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
Georgina &quot;Gina&quot; DeJesus was last seen in Cleveland on April 2, 2004, on her way home from school. She was 14 when she went missing.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Photos: Kidnapped teens found decade laterGeorgina "Gina" DeJesus was last seen in Cleveland on April 2, 2004, on her way home from school. She was 14 when she went missing.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
Knight was last seen on August 22, 2002, when she was 21.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Photos: Kidnapped teens found decade laterKnight was last seen on August 22, 2002, when she was 21.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
FBI agents and other law enforcement officers stand outside Castro&#39;s home in Cleveland on May 9, 2013.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterFBI agents and other law enforcement officers stand outside Castro's home in Cleveland on May 9, 2013.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
Castro hangs his head while talking with his public defender, Kathleen DeMetz, during his arraignment on May 9, 2013.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterCastro hangs his head while talking with his public defender, Kathleen DeMetz, during his arraignment on May 9, 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
Ariel Castro was charged on May 8, 2013, with kidnapping the three women.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterAriel Castro was charged on May 8, 2013, with kidnapping the three women.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Investigators remove evidence from the house on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland where the three women were held.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterInvestigators remove evidence from the house on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland where the three women were held.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
An FBI forensics team meets outside the house where three women were held as they investigate the property.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterAn FBI forensics team meets outside the house where three women were held as they investigate the property.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Cleveland Deputy Chief of Police Ed Tomba, center, speaks at a news conference to address details of the developments.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterCleveland Deputy Chief of Police Ed Tomba, center, speaks at a news conference to address details of the developments.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
FBI agents remove evidence from the house May 7, 2013.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterFBI agents remove evidence from the house May 7, 2013.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
A police officer stands in front of the broken front door of the house on May 7, 2013, where the kidnapped women escaped.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterA police officer stands in front of the broken front door of the house on May 7, 2013, where the kidnapped women escaped.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
Neighbor Charles Ramsey talks to media as people congratulate him on helping the kidnapped women escape on May 6, 2013. He helped knock down the door after he heard screaming inside.
Photos: Photos: Kidnapped teens rescued
Kidnapped teens found decade laterNeighbor Charles Ramsey talks to media as people congratulate him on helping the kidnapped women escape on May 6, 2013. He helped knock down the door after he heard screaming inside.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
02 ariel castro 0801 RESTRICTED01 michelle knight 080701 castro house 080709 ohio kidnapped 050702 michelle knight court castro 0801berry before after splitdejesus before and afterknight before after split02 ohio kidnapped 050903 ohio kidnapped 0509ariel castro mugshot 050813 ohio kidnapped 050714 ohio kidnapped 050708 ohio kidnapped 050702 ohio kidnapped 050703 ohio kidnapped 0507Charles Ramsey

(CNN)Here is background information on the case of Ariel Castro and the kidnapping of three women in Cleveland.

Facts:
Former school bus driver Ariel Castro agrees to a plea deal relating to the kidnapping, rape and assault of three young women kidnapped in Cleveland between 2002 and 2004. Under the deal, Castro agrees to plead guilty and be sentenced to life in prison without parole, and the prosecution agrees not to pursue the death penalty. A month after sentencing, Castro commits suicide in his prison cell.
The women and a 6-year-old girl are rescued from Castro's home by neighbors in May 2013.
Michelle Knight: 1 year after her rescue
Michelle Knight: 1 year after her rescue

    JUST WATCHED

    Michelle Knight: 1 year after her rescue

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Michelle Knight: 1 year after her rescue 05:59
Victims:
Michelle Knight
-- Knight disappeared at the age of 21 in August 2002 from Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
-- Her family believed Knight had run away after losing custody of her son.
    Amanda Berry and her 6-year-old daughter
    -- Berry disappeared at the age of 16 in April 2003 from Lorain Avenue.
    -- DNA tests have confirmed that Ariel Castro is the father of Berry's daughter.
    Read More
    Georgina "Gina" DeJesus
    -- DeJesus disappeared at the age of 14 in April 2004 from Lorain Avenue.
    Timeline:
    August 22, 2002 -     Michelle Knight is last seen. The next day, she is reported missing.
    April 21, 2003 - Amanda Berry is last seen after finishing her shift at a Burger King restaurant.
    April 2, 2004 - Gina DeJesus stops at a pay phone with a friend around 3:00pm to ask the friend's mother if they can sleep over at DeJesus' house. The answer is no. It is the last time she is seen.
    April 2005 - "America's Most Wanted" features Berry's and DeJesus' stories, highlighting that they were taken from almost exactly the same spot on Lorain Avenue. One of the people interviewed is Arlene Castro, daughter of Ariel Castro. She is the friend who last saw DeJesus at a pay phone in April 2004.
    2009 - Members of Berry's and DeJesus' families appear on the Oprah Winfrey show.
    April 2012 - Grimilda Figueroa, former partner of Ariel Castro, dies. She had accused Castro of domestic violence and abducting their daughters. Charges were dismissed on a technicality.
    May 6, 2013 - Berry screams for help through a crack in the front door at 2207 Seymour Ave. Angel Cordero and neighbor Charles Ramsey kick open the door. Berry carries her 6-year-old daughter across the street and calls 911. Police arrive to find DeJesus and Knight in the house. Three brothers are detained in the women's disappearance - Ariel Castro, Pedro Castro and Onil Castro.
    May 8, 2013 - Victor Perez, chief assistant prosecutor for the city of Cleveland, announces that Ariel Castro's brothers Onil and Pedro, originally thought to be involved in the kidnappings, will not be charged.
    May 9, 2013 - Castro is charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. His bail is set at $8 million.
    June 7, 2013 - Castro is indicted on 329 counts: 139 counts of rape, 177 counts of kidnapping, seven counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated murder (for termination of another's pregnancy), and one count of possession of criminal tools.
    July 12, 2013 - A grand jury issues a fresh indictment charging Ariel Castro with 977 counts: 512 counts of kidnapping, 446 counts of rape, seven counts of gross sexual imposition, six counts of felonious assault, three counts of child endangerment, two counts of aggravated murder, in which Castro is accused of intentionally causing the termination of a pregnancy, and one count of possessing criminal tools.
    July 26, 2013 - Castro agrees to a plea deal, which recommends that he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Under the deal, he agrees to plead guilty to 937 counts.
    August 1, 2013 - Castro is sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years.
    September 3, 2013 - Castro commits suicide in his prison cell.
    October 10, 2013 - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction releases a report on Castro's death. The report states that "rounds were not properly completed (and) post log books were falsified." The report also raises the possibility that Castro died due to autoerotic asphyxiation rather than suicide. This claim is disputed by coroner Jan Gorniak, who performed Castro's autopsy.
    December 3, 2013 - Independent consultants, hired by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, release a report saying that Castro's death was suicide, not accidental autoerotic asphyxiation.
    May 2014 - Knight's memoir, "Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, A Life Reclaimed," is published. Knight also reveals that she is changing her name to Lillian Rose Lee.
    April 2015 - Berry and DeJesus' book, "Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland," is released.
    May 2, 2015 - The Lifetime Original Movie "Cleveland Abduction" premieres on television.
    February 6, 2017 - Fox 8 News in Cleveland announces that Berry is the new host of the station's missing persons segment.