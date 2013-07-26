Cleveland Kidnappings Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is background information on the case of Ariel Castro and the kidnapping of three women in Cleveland.

Facts:

Former school bus driver Ariel Castro agrees to a plea deal relating to the kidnapping, rape and assault of three young women kidnapped in Cleveland between 2002 and 2004. Under the deal, Castro agrees to plead guilty and be sentenced to life in prison without parole, and the prosecution agrees not to pursue the death penalty. A month after sentencing, Castro commits suicide in his prison cell.

The women and a 6-year-old girl are rescued from Castro's home by neighbors in May 2013.

Michelle Knight: 1 year after her rescue

Victims:

Michelle Knight

-- Knight disappeared at the age of 21 in August 2002 from Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

-- Her family believed Knight had run away after losing custody of her son.

Amanda Berry and her 6-year-old daughter

-- Berry disappeared at the age of 16 in April 2003 from Lorain Avenue.

-- DNA tests have confirmed that Ariel Castro is the father of Berry's daughter.