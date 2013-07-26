Carol Moseley Braun Fast Facts

Breaking News

SAN FRANCISCO - JULY 31: Democratic presidential hopeful former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-IL) waves as she arrives at a debate with Rep. Dick Gephardt (D-MO), Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-OH), and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean in a forum on health care issues at the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Convention July 31, 2003, in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of former US Senator Carol Moseley Braun.

Personal:
Birth date: August 16, 1947
Birth place: Chicago, Illinois
Birth name: Carol Elizabeth Moseley
    Father: Joseph Moseley, policeman
    Mother: Edna (Davie) Moseley, medical assistant
    Marriage: Michael Braun (1973-1986, divorced)
    Children: Matthew, 1977
    Education: University of Illinois, B.A., 1969; University of Chicago, J.D., 1972
    Other Facts:
    First African-American woman elected to the US Senate.
    As a US senator, she was the first woman to ever serve on the Senate Finance Committee.
    Timeline:
    1973-1977 -     Serves as assistant US attorney.
    1978-1988 - Member of the Illinois House of Representatives. Becomes the first African-American woman to serve as assistant majority leader.
    1988-1992 - Recorder of deeds for Cook County, Illinois. Is the first woman and first African-American to hold an executive office in Cook County.
    1993-1999 - US senator from Illinois.
    1998 - Defeated in the 1998 Senate election.
    1999-2001 - American ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.
    February 18, 2003 - Officially announces that she will be running for the Democratic nomination for president.
    January 15, 2004 - Drops out of the race for president and endorses Howard Dean.
    2005 - Founds an organic products company, Good Food Organics, which is the parent company of Ambassador Organics.
    April 27, 2007 - Suffers a broken wrist after being attacked by a mugger outside her Chicago home.
    November 20, 2010 - Officially announces her candidacy for mayor of Chicago.
    February 22, 2011 - Loses to Rahm Emanuel in Chicago's mayoral race.
    September 2016 - Becomes a visiting professor of political science at Northwestern University.