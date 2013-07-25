Volcanoes Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about volcanoes, mountains that open downward to a reservoir of molten rock.

Volcano also refers to a vent in the Earth's crust from which molten rock, ash and gas emanate.

Facts:

More than 80% of the Earth's surface, both above and below sea level, was formed by volcanoes.

Lava is molten rock from a volcano that has reached the Earth's surface.

Molten rock below the Earth's surface is referred to as magma.

