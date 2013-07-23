Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke.
Personal:
Birth date: December 13, 1925
Birthplace: West Plains, Missouri
Birth name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke
Father: Loren "Cookie" Van Dyke, a traveling salesman, Sunshine Biscuit Company
Mother: Hazel (McCord) Van Dyke
Marriages: Arlene (Silver) Van Dyke (February 29, 2012-present); Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke (February 12, 1948-May 4, 1984, divorced)
Children: with Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke: Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie
Military Service: US Army Air Corps, during World War II
Other Facts:
Married his childhood sweetheart, Marjorie, with a ceremony on a radio show, "Bride and Groom."
Is the older brother of comedian Jerry Van Dyke.
Has been a recovering alcoholic since the 1970s.
Performs with an a cappella group, "The Vantastix."
Radio announcer in the Army during World War II.
Nine Emmy nominations with four wins.
One Grammy nomination with one win.
One Tony nomination with one win.
Timeline:
1940s - Opens and closes an advertising agency.
1947-1953 - Tours the country with Philip Erickson, as the Merry Mutes and later Eric and Van. Their act is comedy-pantomime.
1953-1955 - Daytime television emcee in Atlanta for the shows "The Merry Mutes" and "The Music Shop."
1955 - "The Dick Van Dyke Show" airs locally in New Orleans.
June 1955 - Accepts a seven-year CBS contract as an emcee.
1958 - Is released from CBS' seven-year contract.
November 2, 1959 - Broadway debut in a musical revue, "The Boys Against the Girls."
April 14, 1960 - Stars in the Broadway musical "Bye Bye Birdie" as Albert Peterson. He reprises the role in the 1963 movie.
1961 - Wins a Tony Award for Best Actor, Supporting or Featured (Musical) for "Bye Bye Birdie."
October 3, 1961-June 1, 1966 - "The Dick Van Dyke Show" airs. He stars as Rob Petrie, a TV comedy writer balancing his career and family life in the suburbs. Mary Tyler Moore plays his wife, Laura.
1964 - Grammy winner, shared with Julie Andrews, for Best Recording for Children for "Mary Poppins."
1965 - Emmy winner for Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment for "The Dick Van Dyke Show."
1966 - Emmy winner for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for "The Dick Van Dyke Show."
September 18, 1971-March 11, 1974 - "The New Dick Van Dyke Show" airs.
September 2, 1976 and October 7, 1976 - The only airings of "Van Dyke and Company," a TV variety special.
1977 - Emmy winner, as executive producer of the Outstanding Comedy-variety or Music Series for "Van Dyke and Company."
October 26, 1988 - "The Van Dyke Show" premieres and runs for 10 episodes. Van Dyke's son, Barry, is a series regular.
October 29, 1993-May 11, 2001 - "Diagnosis: Murder" airs. Son Barry is a series regular.
2006 - Begins a series of made-for-TV movies, "Murder 101," based on the character Dr. Jonathan Maxwell. The series also stars his son, Barry.
May 3, 2011 - Memoir, "My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business," is released.
February 29, 2012 - At the age of 86, he marries makeup artist Arlene Silver, 40.
2013 - The Screen Actors Guild presents Van Dyke with the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award.
October 13, 2015 - Memoir, "Keep Moving: And Other Tips About Aging," is released.