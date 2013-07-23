Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke .

Personal:

Birth date: December 13, 1925

Birthplace: West Plains, Missouri

Birth name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke

Father: Loren "Cookie" Van Dyke, a traveling salesman, Sunshine Biscuit Company

Mother: Hazel (McCord) Van Dyke

Marriages: Arlene (Silver) Van Dyke (February 29, 2012-present); Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke (February 12, 1948-May 4, 1984, divorced)

Children: with Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke: Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie

Military Service: US Army Air Corps, during US Army Air Corps, during World War II

Other Facts:

Married his childhood sweetheart, Marjorie, with a ceremony on a radio show, "Bride and Groom."

Is the older brother of comedian Jerry Van Dyke.

Has been a recovering alcoholic since the 1970s.

Radio announcer in the Army during World War II.

Timeline:

1940s - Opens and closes an advertising agency.

1947-1953 - Tours the country with Philip Erickson, as the Merry Mutes and later Eric and Van. Their act is comedy-pantomime.

1953-1955 - Daytime television emcee in Atlanta for the shows "The Merry Mutes" and "The Music Shop."

1955 - "The Dick Van Dyke Show" airs locally in New Orleans.

June 1955 - Accepts a seven-year CBS contract as an emcee.

1958 - Is released from CBS' seven-year contract.

November 2, 1959 - Broadway debut in a musical revue, "The Boys Against the Girls."

April 14, 1960 - Stars in the Broadway musical "Bye Bye Birdie" as Albert Peterson. He reprises the role in the 1963 movie.

1961 - Wins a Wins a Tony Award for Best Actor, Supporting or Featured (Musical) for "Bye Bye Birdie."

October 3, 1961-June 1, 1966 - "The Dick Van Dyke Show" airs. He stars as Rob Petrie, a TV comedy writer balancing his career and family life in the suburbs. "The Dick Van Dyke Show" airs. He stars as Rob Petrie, a TV comedy writer balancing his career and family life in the suburbs. Mary Tyler Moore plays his wife, Laura.

1964 - Emmy winner for Continued Performance by an Actor in a Series for "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Emmy winner for Continued Performance by an Actor in a Series for "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

1965 - Emmy winner for Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment for "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

1966 - Emmy winner for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

September 18, 1971-March 11, 1974 - "The New Dick Van Dyke Show" airs.

September 2, 1976 and October 7, 1976 - The only airings of "Van Dyke and Company," a TV variety special.

1977 - Emmy winner, as executive producer of the Outstanding Comedy-variety or Music Series for "Van Dyke and Company."

October 26, 1988 - "The Van Dyke Show" premieres and runs for 10 episodes. Van Dyke's son, Barry, is a series regular.

October 29, 1993-May 11, 2001 - "Diagnosis: Murder" airs. Son Barry is a series regular.

2006 - Begins a series of made-for-TV movies, "Murder 101," based on the character Dr. Jonathan Maxwell. The series also stars his son, Barry.

2013 - The Screen Actors Guild presents Van Dyke with the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award.