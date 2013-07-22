What is CNN 10?

Explaining global news to a global audience: This is the mission of CNN 10, a new, 10-minute news show that appears as a daily digital video on CNN.com. CNN 10 replaces CNN Student News, the network's longest-running show that first aired in 1989. CNN 10 more effectively serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society. Viewers will learn from every story on CNN 10. The show maintains a neutral position on controversial topics. It seeks to provide multiple viewpoints, clear illustrations, and general overviews over graphic descriptions.

Where can I find CNN 10?

You can see it as a streamed video or download it as a free podcast, both available on our website. The show is available Monday through Friday and is available free of charge. There is no sign-up or subscription required.

How do I get advance information about each day's show?

Read More