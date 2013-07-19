World Youth Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about World Youth Day, a day when Catholic youth and young adults between ages 16-35 gather to celebrate their faith.

July 22-27, 2019 - World Youth Day is scheduled to be held in Panama City, Panama.

It is celebrated every two to three years with a large international gathering, and on off years, there is a smaller celebration in Rome.

Attendees spend time visiting the host country, performing community service, visiting dioceses, and participating in festival events.

Read More