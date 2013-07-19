World Youth Day Fast Facts

Breaking News

Updated 1:49 PM ET, Mon April 17, 2017

Pope Francis arrives on the popemobile at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beachfront on July 25, 2013 for his welcome to World Youth Day ceremonies. On the fourth day of his visit to Brazil and borne along by adoring crowds, Pope Francis waded into the country's ramshackle slums and onto the front line of its fierce national battle over poverty and corruption, before going to the much wealthier district of Copacabana for his welcome by the youth.

(CNN)Here's some background information about World Youth Day, a day when Catholic youth and young adults between ages 16-35 gather to celebrate their faith.

July 25-31, 2016 - World Youth Day is scheduled to be held in Krakow, Poland.
Facts:
World Youth Day was created by Pope John Paul II after large turnouts at the 1984 Jubilee of Young People and the 1985 gathering for the International Year of Youth in Rome.
World Youth Day has been held every year since 1986.
    It is celebrated every two to three years with a large international gathering, and on off years, there is a smaller celebration in Rome.
    Attendees spend time visiting the host country, performing community service, visiting dioceses, and participating in festival events.
    Papal Mass is held on the closing Sunday of the event.
    The official song of World Youth Day is "Light of the World."
    The light of the world
    The salt of the earth,
    We scatter the darkness
    When love becomes our way.
    The light of the world
    Christ is our light.
    We shine with his brightness,
    The reflection of his light
    From day to day!
    Past World Youth Festivals:
    July 23-28, 2013
    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    3 million attend the final Mass.
    August 16-21, 2011
    Madrid, Spain
    1,400,000-2,000,000 attendees
    Spain is the first country besides Italy to host WYD for a second time.
    July 15-20, 2008
    Sydney, Australia. Pope Benedict XVI makes his first trip to Australia to deliver the final Mass at the gathering.
    500,000 attend
    August 16-21, 2005
    Cologne, Germany
    400,000 attend
    July 23-28, 2002
    Toronto, Canada
    800,000 attended mass presided by the Pope.
    August 15-20, 2000
    Rome, Italy
    Over 2 million attendees
    Dubbed the "Catholic Woodstock"
    Featured concerts and prayer services.
    300 portable confessionals were set up around the Colosseum and Circus Maximus arena.
    2000 priests were on hand to hear confessions in over 30 languages.
    August 21-24, 1997
    Paris, France
    Over 500,000 attendees
    Over 1 million attended mass at Longchamps Race Track
    Pope at mass: "there is more to life than films and pop music."
    January 14-16, 1995
    Manila, Philippines
    450,000 attendees
    Up to 5 million attended mass.
    Pope had to use a helicopter to get to the stage.
    1993 - Denver, Colorado
    1991 - Czestochowa, Poland
    1989 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain
    1987 - Buenos Aries, Argentina
    1986 - Rome, Italy