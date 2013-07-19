World Youth Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about World Youth Day , a day when Catholic youth and young adults between ages 16-35 gather to celebrate their faith.

July 25-31, 2016 - World Youth Day is scheduled to be held in Krakow, Poland.

World Youth Day has been held every year since 1986.

It is celebrated every two to three years with a large international gathering, and on off years, there is a smaller celebration in Rome.

Attendees spend time visiting the host country, performing community service, visiting dioceses, and participating in festival events.

Papal Mass is held on the closing Sunday of the event.

The official song of World Youth Day is "Light of the World."

The light of the world

The salt of the earth,

We scatter the darkness

When love becomes our way.

The light of the world

Christ is our light.

We shine with his brightness,

The reflection of his light

From day to day!

Past World Youth Festivals:

July 23-28, 2013

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

3 million attend the final Mass.

August 16-21, 2011

Madrid, Spain

1,400,000-2,000,000 attendees

Spain is the first country besides Italy to host WYD for a second time.

July 15-20, 2008

Sydney, Australia. Pope Benedict XVI makes his first trip to Australia to deliver the final Mass at the gathering.

500,000 attend

August 16-21, 2005

Cologne, Germany

400,000 attend

July 23-28, 2002

Toronto, Canada

800,000 attended mass presided by the Pope.

August 15-20, 2000

Rome, Italy

Over 2 million attendees

Dubbed the "Catholic Woodstock"

Featured concerts and prayer services.

300 portable confessionals were set up around the Colosseum and Circus Maximus arena.

2000 priests were on hand to hear confessions in over 30 languages.

August 21-24, 1997

Paris, France

Over 500,000 attendees

Over 1 million attended mass at Longchamps Race Track

Pope at mass: "there is more to life than films and pop music."

January 14-16, 1995

Manila, Philippines

450,000 attendees

Up to 5 million attended mass.

Pope had to use a helicopter to get to the stage.

1993 - Denver, Colorado

1991 - Czestochowa, Poland

1989 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain

1987 - Buenos Aries, Argentina

1986 - Rome, Italy