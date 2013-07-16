Breaking News

Ibrahim al-Jaafari Fast Facts

Updated 1:14 PM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

Ankara, TURKEY: Iraqi Prime Minister Ibrahim Jaafari (C) shakes hands with officials upon his arrival at Ankara&#39;s airport, 28 February 2006. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Ibrahim al-Jaafari, current foreign minister and former prime minister of Iraq.

Personal:
Birth date: 1947
Birth place: Karbala, Iraq
    Education: Mosul University
    Religion: Shiite Muslim
    Other Facts:
    Is a trained physician.
    Has five children.
    Timeline:
    1968 -     Joins the Islamic Dawa Party.
    1980 - Flees to Iran in order to escape Saddam Hussein's crack-down on members of the Dawa Party.
    1990-2003 - Leader of the London branch of the Dawa Party.
    2003 - Returns to Iraq.
    August 2003 - Becomes a member of the Iraqi Governing Council and serves as the Council's first rotating chairman.
    2004-2005 - One of two vice presidents in Iraq's interim government.
    April 7, 2005 - Iraq's new president, Jalal Talabani, nominates al-Jaafari as prime minister.
    May 3, 2005 - Sworn in as Iraq's interim prime minister.
    May 2006 - Is replaced as prime minister by Nuri al-Maliki.
    2008 - Is expelled from the Dawa Party after forming a new political movement, the National Reform Movement.
    August 2009 - Shiite political leaders announce the formation of the Iraqi National Alliance. Al-Jaafari is a member of the coalition.
    September 2014 - Becomes foreign minister.