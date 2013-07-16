Ibrahim al-Jaafari Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Ibrahim al-Jaafari , current foreign minister and former prime minister of Iraq .

Personal:

Birth date: 1947

Birth place: Karbala, Iraq

Education: Mosul University

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Other Facts:

Is a trained physician.

Has five children.

Timeline:

1968 - Joins the Islamic Dawa Party.

1980 - Flees to Flees to Iran in order to escape Saddam Hussein's crack-down on members of the Dawa Party.

1990-2003 - Leader of the London branch of the Dawa Party.

2003 - Returns to Iraq.

August 2003 - Becomes a member of the Iraqi Governing Council and serves as the Council's first rotating chairman.

2004-2005 - One of two vice presidents in Iraq's interim government.

May 3, 2005 - Sworn in as Iraq's interim prime minister.

May 2006 - Is replaced as prime minister by Is replaced as prime minister by Nuri al-Maliki

2008 - Is expelled from the Dawa Party after forming a new political movement, the National Reform Movement.

August 2009 - Shiite political leaders announce the Shiite political leaders announce the formation of the Iraqi National Alliance . Al-Jaafari is a member of the coalition.

September 2014 - Becomes foreign minister.