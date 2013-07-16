Saif al-Islam Gadhafi Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Saif al-Islam Gadhafi , son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Personal:

Birth date: June 25, 1972

Birth name: Saif al-Islam Gadhafi

Father: Moammar Gadhafi, former leader of Libya for 42 years

Mother: Safia (Farkash) Gadhafi

Education: El-Fateh University, Libya, Degree in architectural engineering, 1994; Imadec University, Vienna, Austria, M.B.A., 2000; London School of Economics, Ph.D., 2008

Military service: Libyan military, November 1994-November 1995

Other Facts:

Second son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi and once considered his heir apparent.

Wrote his Ph.D. thesis on "The Role of Civil Society in the Democratization of Global Governance Institutions." There are allegations that parts of the thesis were plagiarized.

Has been described as having close relationships with British politicians and aristocracy.

Prior to the 2011 Libyan civil war , he was believed to be a moderate in comparison to his father.

A NATO strike in May 2011 killed his younger brother who had a similar name, Saif al-Arab Gadhafi.

Was held in the Libyan city of Zintan by a militia group from November 2011 to June 2017.

Is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity.

Timeline:

August 2008 - Announces in a speech on state television that he is withdrawing from politics, "I have decided not to intervene in state affairs."

August 2009 - Gadhafi escorts released Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed al Megrahi on a private plane back to Libya.

February 27, 2011 - Tells ABC's Christiane Amanpour that his father, Moammar Gadhafi, has no plans to step down.

August 21, 2011 - Along with Saadi Gadhafi, another of Moammar Gadhafi's sons, Gadhafi is reportedly detained by opposition forces.

August 23, 2011 - Gadhafi shows up at the Rixos Hotel, quashing the rebels' claim that he and two brothers were in their custody. In a brief interview with CNN's Matthew Chance, he says his father and several of his sisters are safe in Tripoli.

October 28, 2011 - Luis Moreno-Ocampo, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, confirms that the ICC is having "informal conversations" about the surrender of Gadhafi.

November 19, 2011 - Gadhafi is captured after a firefight in southern Libya.

January 23, 2012 - Libyan authorities have decided that they want his trial to be held in Tripoli. The ICC has not yet decided where the trial will be held.

April 5, 2012 - ICC announces Libya must hand over Gadhafi immediately to be tried at The Hague on an outstanding warrant for crimes against humanity. Libya appeals the ICC order on April 10, saying it should be given more time to make its own case.

June 8, 2012 - A delegation of four from the International Criminal Court (ICC) is detained in Libya for attempting to get documents to Gadhafi. The ICC staff members are freed on July 2, 2012.

October 9, 2012 - The Libyan government argues that it should not have to hand over Gadhafi to the International Criminal Court because the court in The Hague, Netherlands, does not have jurisdiction in the case. The Libyan government argues that it should not have to hand over Gadhafi to the International Criminal Court because the court in The Hague, Netherlands, does not have jurisdiction in the case.

May 31, 2013 - The The ICC rejects Libya's bid to try Gadhafi and asks the nation to hand him over.

April 27, 2014 - Gadhafi appears via video link from a courtroom in the Libyan city of Zintan to his trial in a court in Tripoli. The militiamen who captured Gadhafi in Zintan in 2011 refuse to hand him over to the central government, citing security concerns. Gadhafi and dozens of former senior regime officials face charges in Tripoli of attempting to suppress the 2011 uprising, including the killing of protesters, a crime punishable by death. Gadhafi appears via video link from a courtroom in the Libyan city of Zintan to his trial in a court in Tripoli. The militiamen who captured Gadhafi in Zintan in 2011 refuse to hand him over to the central government, citing security concerns. Gadhafi and dozens of former senior regime officials face charges in Tripoli of attempting to suppress the 2011 uprising, including the killing of protesters, a crime punishable by death.

May 21, 2014 - The ICC Appeals Chamber rejects all four of Libya's appeals and upholds an earlier decision that Libya hand over Gadhafi to The Hague.

May 25, 2014 - The fourth session of Gadhafi's trial in Tripoli, Libya, takes place despite the ICC's recent ruling that Gadhafi should be tried by the ICC at The Hague in the Netherlands. The fourth session of Gadhafi's trial in Tripoli, Libya, takes place despite the ICC's recent ruling that Gadhafi should be tried by the ICC at The Hague in the Netherlands.

July 28, 2015 - A court in Tripoli A court in Tripoli sentences Gadhafi to death in absentia. Gadhafi is not at the trial; he was last known to be held by a militia group in the northwestern city of Zintan.