Gerald Ford Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Gerald R. Ford, the 38th president of the United States

Personal:

Birth date: July 14, 1913

Death date: December 26, 2006

Birth place: Omaha, Nebraska (grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Birth name: Leslie Lynch King Jr.; adopted by his mother's second husband; name legally changed to Gerald Rudolph Ford Jr.

Father: Leslie Lynch King Sr.

Mother: Dorothy Ayer (Gardner) King

Marriage: Betty (Bloomer) Ford (October 15, 1948-December 26, 2006, his death)

Children: Susan Ford Bales, July 6, 1957; Steven Meigs Ford, May 19, 1956; Michael Gerald Ford, March 14, 1950

Education: University of Michigan, B.A., 1935, Economics and Political Science; Yale Law School, L.L.B., 1941

Military: US Navy, 1942-1946; US Naval Reserves, 1946-1963

Religion: Episcopal

Other Facts:

The only person to serve as both president and vice president of the United States who was never elected to either office.

On November 13, 2006, he became the longest living U.S. president, at 93 years and 121 days, passing Ronald Reagan 's record.

First Eagle Scout to be president.

Strong supporter of Boys Scouts of America and adoption.

Timeline:

1935-1941 - After graduating from the University of Michigan, Ford receives two offers from professional football teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Instead, he works at Yale University as a boxing coach and assistant football coach and finishes law school there.

November 2, 1948 - Elected to the US House of Representatives for Michigan's Fifth Congressional District.

January 3, 1949-December 6, 1973 - Serves in the House of Representatives.

1949 - Serves on the House Committee for Public Works.

1951 - Transfers to the House Appropriations Committee; later a member of the military spending, CIA, and foreign aid subcommittees.

1963 - Chairman of the House Republican Conference.

1963-1964 - Serves on the Warren Commission.

1965 - 1973 - House Minority Leader.

1968 - Chairman of the Republican National Convention.

1972 - Chairman of the Republican National Convention.

October 12, 1973 - Is named vice president under Richard Nixon after Vice President Spiro T. Agnew resigns.

October 13, 1973 - Declares, "I emphatically and as strongly as I can, I have no intention of being a candidate for any office - president, vice president or anything else - in 1976."

December 6, 1973 - Is sworn in as the 40th vice president of the United States.

August 8, 1974 - Richard Nixon submits his resignation as president to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

August 9, 1974 - Ford is sworn in as the 38th president of the United States by Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger, in the East Room of the White House.

August 20, 1974 - Names Nelson A. Rockefeller as his vice president.

September 16, 1974 - Announces conditional amnesty for Vietnam War draft evaders and deserters.

October 17, 1974 - Testifies, not under oath, before the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee regarding his pardoning Nixon; was the first sitting president to formally testify before a Congressional committee.

March 1975 - Orders an airlift of about 237,000 anti-Communist Vietnamese refugees from Da Nang; most are taken to the United States.

May 1975 - Cambodia seizes the American ship Mayaguez; Ford sends in the Navy, Marines and Air Force. The ship is retaken and the crew of 39 is rescued, although 41 Americans are killed completing operation.

July 8, 1975 - Formally announces he will seek the Republican nomination for the presidency in 1976.

September 5, 1975 - Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, a follower of Charles Manson , is arrested after aiming a .45-caliber pistol at Ford on the grounds of the California State Capitol in Sacramento.

September 22, 1975 - Sara Jane Moore, a political activist, fires a revolver at him in San Francisco.

August 1976 - Narrowly wins Republican nomination for president over Ronald Reagan.

November 1, 1976 - Jimmy Carter defeats Ford in the presidential election.

1980 - Is offered the vice presidential nomination from Reagan, but declines.

1982 - Establishes the AEI World Forum ; held annually in Vail/Beaver Creek, Colorado.

August, 1999 - Receives the Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton

October 27, 1999 - Receives the Congressional Gold Medal.

1999 - The University of Michigan renames its School of Public Policy the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy

August 2, 2000 - Suffers a mild stroke and is admitted to the neurological intensive care unit of Hahnemann University Hospital.

August 6, 2000 - Undergoes successful surgery in a Philadelphia hospital to relieve swelling in his tongue from a rare bacterial infection.

May 22, 2001 - Receives the Profiles in Courage Award from the John F. Kennedy Library.

May 17, 2003 - Suffers dizziness while playing golf in California. Spends one night in the hospital.

December 12, 2005 - Ford is admitted to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, for routine tests, and is released the next day.

January 14, 2006 - Ford is admitted to Eisenhower Medical Center and is treated for pneumonia; he is released on January 25, 2006.

July 26, 2006 - Is admitted to Vail Valley Medical Center in Vail, Colorado, for shortness of breath, and is released the same day.

August 15, 2006 - Is admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for testing and evaluation. No details are disclosed about the treatment he is receiving or his condition.

August 25, 2006 - Undergoes an angioplasty procedure.

August 28, 2006 - Is discharged from the Mayo Clinic and returns home to Rancho Mirage, California.

October 12, 2006 - Is admitted to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, for tests.

October 16, 2006 - Is released from the hospital.

December 26, 2006 - Ford dies at the age of 93.