Barry Bonds Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of retired baseball player Barry Bonds, holder of Major League Baseball's all time home run record .

Personal:

Birth date: July 24, 1964

Birth place: Riverside, California

Birth name: Barry Lamar Bonds

Father: Bobby Bonds, former major league baseball player and coach

Mother: Patricia (Howard) Bonds

Marriages: Elizabeth (Watson) Bonds (January 10, 1998-2010, divorced); Susann (Branco) Bonds (February 6, 1988-1995, divorced - annulled in 1997)

Children: with Elizabeth (Watson) Bonds: Aisha Lynn, February 5, 1999; with Susann (Branco) Bonds: Shikari, March 1991; Nikolai, December 18, 1989

Education: Attended Arizona State University, 1982-1985

Other Facts:

Holds the major league baseball career home run record with 762.

Seven-time National League Most Valuable Player (a record) and 14-time All-Star.

Has broken multiple records in Major League Baseball including winning 12 Silver Slugger awards, most career walks, and most intentional walks.

Former MLB player Willie Mays is his godfather.

Timeline:

May 30, 1986 - Makes his Major League debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1993 - First season with the San Francisco Giants.

1993 - Founds the Founds the Bonds Family Foundation , whose mission is to "encourage, promote and fund programs designed to improve the educational achievements, standard of living and quality of life conditions for African-American youth within the Bay Area community."

1994 - ESPY award for "Male Athlete of the Year."

1999 - Awarded the Philanthropist of the Year Award by the National Conference on Black Philanthropy.

2001 - Finishes the season with 73 home runs, a new MLB record.

2002 - Bonds carries the torch for the Bonds carries the torch for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

December 4, 2003 - Bonds testifies to a grand jury that he had used a substance given to him by a trainer accused of distributing steroids, but that he (Bonds) did not know they were steroids.

July 4, 2004 - Becomes the all time leader in walks with 2,191.

September 17, 2004 - Hits his 700th home run.

November 15, 2004 - Is voted National League MVP for the seventh time, a record.

2005 - Bonds misses the entire 2005 MLB season recovering from knee surgery.

March 7, 2006 - The book, " The book, " Game of Shadows ," alleges extensive steroid use by Barry Bonds beginning in 1998. Bonds denies the accusations.

March 24, 2006 - Bonds sues the authors of "Game of Shadows" to try to block them from making any money on the book, which his attorneys say is based on illegally obtained grand jury transcripts.

May 20, 2006 - Bonds hits his 714th home run, tying Babe Ruth for second place on the all time home run list.

May 28, 2006 - Bonds hits his 715th home run, passing Babe Ruth.

June 2, 2006 - Bonds requests and is granted dismissal of his lawsuit against the authors of the book, "Game of Shadows," as the authors have been subpoenaed to testify before by a federal grand jury regarding the 2003 Bonds requests and is granted dismissal of his lawsuit against the authors of the book, "Game of Shadows," as the authors have been subpoenaed to testify before by a federal grand jury regarding the 2003 BALCO court case documents they obtained.

September 23, 2006 - Bonds hits his 734th home run, beating Bonds hits his 734th home run, beating Hank Aaron's National League home run record.

August 4, 2007 - Bonds hits his 755th home run, tying with Hank Aaron as the all time home run leader.

August 7, 2007 - Bonds hits his 756th home run, surpassing Hank Aaron as the all time home run leader.

September 21, 2007 - The San Francisco Giants announce they will not re-sign Bonds for the 2008 season.

December 7, 2007 - Bonds pleads not guilty to the charges of perjury and obstruction of justice and is released on $500,000 bond.

May 12, 2008 - Federal prosecutors file a superseding indictment against Bonds, charging him with 14 counts of lying to a grand jury and one count of obstruction when he denied knowingly using performance-enhancing drugs.

June 6, 2008 - Bonds is arraigned and pleads not guilty to all charges.

July 1, 2008 - Bonds 756th home run ball is received by the Hall of Fame with the addition of a carved asterisk from ball owner, Marc Ecko. Bonds is reported as saying he will not allow himself to be inducted if the asterisk ball is allowed to be put on display.

November 25, 2008 - A judge dismisses three of the perjury counts against Bonds.

January 21, 2011 - A federal judge announces that former teammates and retired baseball players will have to testify in Bond's upcoming perjury trial.

February 10, 2011 - Barry Bonds has the number of felony charges brought against him by federal prosecutors reduced from 11 to five.

March 21, 2011 - Bonds trial on perjury charges begins.

April 13, 2011 - Bonds is Bonds is convicted of one count of obstruction of justice . A mistrial is declared on three counts of perjury after jurors report they can't reach an agreement.

June 15, 2011 - Attorneys for Bonds file appeal motions to overturn his conviction, in US District Court in San Francisco.

June 23, 2011 - US District Court Judge Susan Illston grants the prosecution's request to delay sentencing while it decides to retry Bonds on perjury charges.

August 26, 2011 - A judge rejects Bonds' bid to dismiss his conviction for obstruction of justice.

August 31, 2011 - Prosecutors decline to retry Bonds on perjury charges.

December 8, 2011 - Federal prosecutors recommend 15 months in prison for his obstruction of justice conviction.

May 3, 2012 - Bonds files a brief with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals urging the court to overturn his obstruction of justice conviction.

September 13, 2013 - The appeals court upholds Bonds' conviction.

April 22, 2015 - The court overturns Bond's 2011 conviction for obstruction of justice.

July 21, 2015 - Federal prosecutors drop the case against Bonds.

December 2015-October 2016 - Spends one season with the Miami Marlins as a hitting coach.