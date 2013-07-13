Peabody Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Peabody Awards , which is considered the most prestigious award in electronic media.

Facts:

May 20, 2017 - The 76th Peabody Awards is scheduled to take place.

The awards are named after George Foster Peabody, a major benefactor of the University of Georgia.

Award submissions are designated as documentary, entertainment, news, children's, educational, and public service, but there are no categories for the awards themselves.

The entries are from the year before the date of the actual awards.

The winners are chosen after review and face-to-face deliberations by the Peabody Board of Jurors, a "distinguished" 18-member panel of TV critics, industry heavyweights and other arts and culture experts.

There is no set number of awards given out every year.

Timeline:

1938 - The National Association of Broadcasters forms a committee to create awards for radio similar to the The National Association of Broadcasters forms a committee to create awards for radio similar to the Pulitzer Prizes for print materials.

1939-1940 - Committee member and manager of WSB-Radio in Atlanta, Lambdin Kay asks the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism to sponsor the awards.

March 29, 1941 - First Peabody Awards ceremony takes place at a banquet at the Commodore Hotel in New York - the awards are for radio broadcasts from 1940.

1948 - Television programs are included for the first time.

1981 - Cable television is added.

1993 - Christiane Amanpour wins a Peabody Award for her reporting on the war in Bosnia. She also wins the award in 1998 for International Reporting.

August 23, 2000 - The award presentation ceremony is aired on television for the first time on Georgia Public Television. A record-setting 36 awards are presented for programs broadcast in 1999.

2001 - Webcast entries are now accepted.

George Foster Peabody:

Lived July 27, 1852-March 4, 1938

Birth Place: Columbus, Georgia; grew up in Brooklyn, New York.

Banker and philanthropist.

Introduced President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the restorative waters of his Warm Springs, Georgia, resort.