Eiffel Tower Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Facts:

Almost 7 million people Almost 7 million people visit the Eiffel Tower annually.

Almost 250 million visitors have been to the tower since its opening.

Designer Gustave Eiffel had a small apartment cloistered away in the upper reaches of the tower. In 2016, a second (temporary) apartment was built inside the tower by a vacation rental company, HomeAway. The firm held a contest, selecting four winners to spend one night in the apartment each, with up to five guests.

The names of 72 French scientists are listed on the four sides of the tower.

