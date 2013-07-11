Breaking News

Mary Tyler Moore Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:12 PM ET, Tue December 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The ladies of &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; will appear together again on a September episode of TV Land&#39;s &quot;Hot in Cleveland.&quot; Here&#39;s a look at what the stars of the beloved CBS series are up to now, more than three decades after the show went off the air:
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?The ladies of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" will appear together again on a September episode of TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland." Here's a look at what the stars of the beloved CBS series are up to now, more than three decades after the show went off the air:
Hide Caption
1 of 9
After playing Mary Richards on &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show,&quot; Moore appeared in a number of films, TV movies and series, such as &quot;Mary&quot; and &quot;Annie McGuire.&quot; She recently guest-starred as Diane on a 2011 episode of Betty White&#39;s &quot;Hot in Cleveland.&quot;
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?After playing Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Moore appeared in a number of films, TV movies and series, such as "Mary" and "Annie McGuire." She recently guest-starred as Diane on a 2011 episode of Betty White's "Hot in Cleveland."
Hide Caption
2 of 9
After playing Murray Slaughter on &quot;Mary Tyler Moore,&quot; Gavin MacLeod hopped aboard &quot;The Love Boat&quot; as Capt. Merrill Stubing. He has since guest-starred on &quot;That &#39;70s Show&quot; and &quot;The Suite Life on Deck.&quot;
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?After playing Murray Slaughter on "Mary Tyler Moore," Gavin MacLeod hopped aboard "The Love Boat" as Capt. Merrill Stubing. He has since guest-starred on "That '70s Show" and "The Suite Life on Deck."
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Valerie Harper has appeared on programs such as &quot;Desperate Housewives&quot; and &quot;Drop Dead Diva&quot; since her days as Rhoda. She opened up to &lt;a href=&quot;http://piersmorgan.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/13/valerie-harper-on-her-terminal-cancer-diagnosis-people-are-sending-me-all-kinds-of-wishes-and-love-and-heart-and-i-accept-it/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Piers Morgan&lt;/a&gt; about facing terminal cancer in March, saying, &quot;I want folks to know where I am now, and how much I have just been touched to the bone marrow by their concern, their love, their offers of care. ... People are sending me all kinds of wishes and love and heart. And I accept it.&quot;
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?Valerie Harper has appeared on programs such as "Desperate Housewives" and "Drop Dead Diva" since her days as Rhoda. She opened up to Piers Morgan about facing terminal cancer in March, saying, "I want folks to know where I am now, and how much I have just been touched to the bone marrow by their concern, their love, their offers of care. ... People are sending me all kinds of wishes and love and heart. And I accept it."
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Since playing Lou Grant, Edward Asner has lent his voice to several projects, such as &quot;The Cleveland Show.&quot; He also has appeared in sitcoms like &quot;The Middle&quot; and &quot;Hot in Cleveland.&quot; He guest-starred on a February episode of &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order: Special Victims Unit&quot; as coach Martin Schultz.
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?Since playing Lou Grant, Edward Asner has lent his voice to several projects, such as "The Cleveland Show." He also has appeared in sitcoms like "The Middle" and "Hot in Cleveland." He guest-starred on a February episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as coach Martin Schultz.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Since Georgette Franklin, Georgia Engel has appeared in films like &quot;The Sweetest Thing,&quot; lent her voice to animated features like &quot;Open Season and guest-starred on series like &quot;Passions.&quot; She recently played Mamie on &quot;Hot in Cleveland.&quot;
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?Since Georgette Franklin, Georgia Engel has appeared in films like "The Sweetest Thing," lent her voice to animated features like "Open Season and guest-starred on series like "Passions." She recently played Mamie on "Hot in Cleveland."
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Ted Knight, who played Ted Baxter on &quot;Mary Tyler Moore,&quot; was one of the stars of the classic film comedy &quot;Caddyshack&quot; and went on to play Henry Rush on TV&#39;s &quot;Too Close for Comfort.&quot; He died in 1986 at 62.
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?Ted Knight, who played Ted Baxter on "Mary Tyler Moore," was one of the stars of the classic film comedy "Caddyshack" and went on to play Henry Rush on TV's "Too Close for Comfort." He died in 1986 at 62.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Cloris Leachman played &quot;The Facts of Life&#39;s&quot; Beverly Ann Stickle after her days on &quot;Mary Tyler Moore.&quot; After many TV guest spots and appearances in films, the comedian now plays Maw Maw on &quot;Raising Hope.&quot; She also competed on the seventh season of &quot;Dancing with the Stars.&quot;
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?Cloris Leachman played "The Facts of Life's" Beverly Ann Stickle after her days on "Mary Tyler Moore." After many TV guest spots and appearances in films, the comedian now plays Maw Maw on "Raising Hope." She also competed on the seventh season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Hide Caption
8 of 9
After &quot;Mary Tyler Moore&quot; and &quot;The Golden Girls,&quot; Betty White went on to appear in a number of projects. She recently lent her voice to &quot;The Lorax&quot; and she hosts &quot;Betty White&#39;s Off Their Rockers.&quot; As for her role as Elka Ostrovsky on &quot;Hot in Cleveland,&quot; White recently said: &quot;After &#39;The Mary Tyler Moore&#39; group and &#39;The Golden Girls&#39; group, to again get a group of women who all aren&#39;t just making it work, we adore each other! And if you wind up with these kinds of friendships that are life-long, there&#39;s nothing like it.&quot;
Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now
'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now?After "Mary Tyler Moore" and "The Golden Girls," Betty White went on to appear in a number of projects. She recently lent her voice to "The Lorax" and she hosts "Betty White's Off Their Rockers." As for her role as Elka Ostrovsky on "Hot in Cleveland," White recently said: "After 'The Mary Tyler Moore' group and 'The Golden Girls' group, to again get a group of women who all aren't just making it work, we adore each other! And if you wind up with these kinds of friendships that are life-long, there's nothing like it."
Hide Caption
9 of 9
mary tyler moore hot in clevelandMTM Mary Tyler MooreMTM Gavin MacLeodMTM Valerie HarperMTM Edward AsnerMTM Georgia EngelMTM Ted KnightMTM Cloris LeachmanMTM Betty White

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Mary Tyler Moore, Emmy and Tony award winning actress.

Personal:
Birth date: December 29, 1936
Birth place: Brooklyn, New York
    Birth name: Mary Tyler Moore
    Father: George Moore, a utilities company clerk
    Read More
    Mother: Marjorie (Hackett) Moore
    Marriages: S. Robert Levine (1983-present); Grant Tinker (1962-1981, divorced); Richard Meeker (1955-1961, divorced)
    Children: with Richard Meeker: Richard Meeker, Jr., 1956-1980
    Other Facts:
    15 Emmy nominations with seven wins.
    One Tony Award nomination with one win.
    One Academy Award nomination but did not win.
    Moore suffers from Type 1 diabetes and is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
    Timeline:
    October 3, 1961-June 1, 1966 -     Plays Laura Petrie, the wife on "The Dick van Dyke Show."
    1964 - Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for "The Dick van Dyke Show."
    1966 - Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for "The Dick van Dyke Show."
    1969 - Moore and her then-husband, television executive Grant Tinker, co-found MTM Enterprises, which produces numerous popular TV shows from the 1970s to the 1990s.
    1970 - "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuts. Moore plays Mary Richards, a successful, single TV journalist.
    1973 - Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
    1974 - Winner of Actress of the Year - Series Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
    1974 - Winner of Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
    1976 - Winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
    1980 - Winner, Special Tony Award for "Whose Life Is It Anyway?"
    1980 - Moore's son Richard dies at the age of 24 of an accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound.
    1993 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for "Stolen Babies."
    May 8, 2002 - A bronze statue is unveiled in Minneapolis, where "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" takes place, depicting Moore's iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.
    May 12, 2011 - Announces plans for elective brain surgery to remove a benign tumor.
    January 29, 2012 - Receives the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.