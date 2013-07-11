Mary Tyler Moore Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Mary Tyler Moore, Emmy and Tony award winning actress.
Personal:
Birth date: December 29, 1936
Birth place: Brooklyn, New York
Birth name: Mary Tyler Moore
Father: George Moore, a utilities company clerk
Mother: Marjorie (Hackett) Moore
Marriages: S. Robert Levine (1983-present); Grant Tinker (1962-1981, divorced); Richard Meeker (1955-1961, divorced)
Children: with Richard Meeker: Richard Meeker, Jr., 1956-1980
Other Facts:
15 Emmy nominations with seven wins.
One Tony Award nomination with one win.
One Academy Award nomination but did not win.
Moore suffers from Type 1 diabetes and is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Timeline:
October 3, 1961-June 1, 1966 - Plays Laura Petrie, the wife on "The Dick van Dyke Show."
1964 - Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for "The Dick van Dyke Show."
1966 - Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for "The Dick van Dyke Show."
1969 - Moore and her then-husband, television executive Grant Tinker, co-found MTM Enterprises, which produces numerous popular TV shows from the 1970s to the 1990s.
1970 - "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuts. Moore plays Mary Richards, a successful, single TV journalist.
1973 - Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
1974 - Winner of Actress of the Year - Series Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
1974 - Winner of Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
1976 - Winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
1980 - Winner, Special Tony Award for "Whose Life Is It Anyway?"
1980 - Moore's son Richard dies at the age of 24 of an accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound.
1993 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for "Stolen Babies."
May 8, 2002 - A bronze statue is unveiled in Minneapolis, where "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" takes place, depicting Moore's iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.
May 12, 2011 - Announces plans for elective brain surgery to remove a benign tumor.
January 29, 2012 - Receives the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.