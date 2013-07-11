Mary Tyler Moore Fast Facts

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – The ladies of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" will appear together again on a September episode of TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland." Here's a look at what the stars of the beloved CBS series are up to now, more than three decades after the show went off the air: Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – After playing Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Moore appeared in a number of films, TV movies and series, such as "Mary" and "Annie McGuire." She recently guest-starred as Diane on a 2011 episode of Betty White's "Hot in Cleveland." Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – After playing Murray Slaughter on "Mary Tyler Moore," Gavin MacLeod hopped aboard "The Love Boat" as Capt. Merrill Stubing. He has since guest-starred on "That '70s Show" and "The Suite Life on Deck." Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – Valerie Harper has appeared on programs such as "Desperate Housewives" and "Drop Dead Diva" since her days as Rhoda. She opened up to Piers Morgan about facing terminal cancer in March, saying, "I want folks to know where I am now, and how much I have just been touched to the bone marrow by their concern, their love, their offers of care. ... People are sending me all kinds of wishes and love and heart. And I accept it." Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – Since playing Lou Grant, Edward Asner has lent his voice to several projects, such as "The Cleveland Show." He also has appeared in sitcoms like "The Middle" and "Hot in Cleveland." He guest-starred on a February episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as coach Martin Schultz. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – Since Georgette Franklin, Georgia Engel has appeared in films like "The Sweetest Thing," lent her voice to animated features like "Open Season and guest-starred on series like "Passions." She recently played Mamie on "Hot in Cleveland." Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – Ted Knight, who played Ted Baxter on "Mary Tyler Moore," was one of the stars of the classic film comedy "Caddyshack" and went on to play Henry Rush on TV's "Too Close for Comfort." He died in 1986 at 62. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: 'Mary Tyler Moore': Then and now 'Mary Tyler Moore': Where are they now? – Cloris Leachman played "The Facts of Life's" Beverly Ann Stickle after her days on "Mary Tyler Moore." After many TV guest spots and appearances in films, the comedian now plays Maw Maw on "Raising Hope." She also competed on the seventh season of "Dancing with the Stars." Hide Caption 8 of 9