Yemen Fast Facts

Here's a look at Yemen, a country located on the southwestern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, sharing a border with Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Population: 28,036,829 (July 2017 est.)

Median age: 19.2 years

Capital: Sanaa

Ethnic groups: Predominantly Arab, also Afro-Arab, South Asian and European

Religions: Muslim (99.1%) and small numbers of Muslim (99.1%) and small numbers of Jewish, Christian, Hindu and Baha'i

GDP (purchasing power parity): $69.19 billion (2016 est.)

GDP per capita: $2,400 (2016 est.)

Unemployment: 27% (2014 est.)

Other Facts:

Yemen is part of the Arab League.

Recent Timeline:

May 22, 1990 - The Republic of Yemen is created from the unification of North Yemen, the Yemen Arab Republic and South Yemen, the People's Democratic Republic of Yemen.

May-July 1994 - A civil war between northerners and southerners begins due to disagreements between supporters of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, from North Yemen, and Vice President Ali Salim al-Baid, from South Yemen. Troops loyal to President Saleh win the war.

September 25, 1999 - Saleh wins the country's first direct presidential election, with 96.3% of the vote. Opposition leaders allege tampering at the ballot box.

September 23, 2006 - Saleh wins re-election to a seven-year term with 77% of the vote.

September 17, 2008 - Ten people are killed in terrorist attack on the US embassy in Sanaa. The victims are Yemeni citizens and police officers.

January 2, 2010 - US President Barack Obama announces a new counterterrorism partnership with Yemen, involving intelligence sharing, military training and joint attacks.

January 3, 2010 - The United States and the United Kingdom temporarily close their embassies in Sanaa after they receive word that AQAP may be planning an attack on the facilities. The US embassy reopens two days later after Yemeni forces kill two AQAP militants in a counterterrorism operation.

January 2010 - A group called Friends of Yemen is established in the United Kingdom to rally support for Yemen from the international community. They later hold meetings in London and Saudi Arabia.

June 3, 2011 - Opposition forces launch missiles at the presidential palace, injuring Saleh and killing several others.

September 2, 2011 - More than two million people demonstrate across Yemen, demanding that the military remove Saleh from power.

September 23, 2011 - Saleh returns to Yemen after more than three months of medical treatment in Saudi Arabia.

November 23, 2011 - Saleh signs an agreement in Saudi Arabia transferring his executive powers to Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi, Yemen's vice president, effectively ending his rule.

January 21, 2012 - Parliament approves a law that grants Saleh immunity from prosecution.

February 25, 2012 - Hadi is sworn in as president.

May 21, 2012 - During a rehearsal for a military parade in Sanaa, a suicide bomber kills more than 100 Yemeni troops and wounds more than 200.

December 5, 2013 - Militants attack a Defense Ministry hospital in Sanaa . They ram the building with an explosives-laden vehicle and gunmen battle security forces inside. At least 52 people are killed, including four foreign doctors, according to the government.

December 15, 2013 - Parliament calls for an end to drone strikes on its territory three days after a US missile attack mistakenly hits a wedding convoy, killing 14 civilians.

February 10, 2014 - State news reports that Hadi has approved making Yemen a federal state consisting of six regions: two in the south, and four in the north. Sanaa is designated as neutral territory.

September 21, 2014 - Hadi, Houthi rebels and representatives of major political parties sign a ceasefire deal. The United Nations-brokered deal ends a month of protests by Houthis that essentially halted life in Sanaa and resulted in hundreds of people being killed or injured.

January 17, 2015 - Houthi rebels kidnap Hadi's Chief of Staff Ahmed bin Mubarak in a push for more political power. He is released 10 days later, according to Reuters.

January 20, 2015 - Houthi rebels take over the presidential palace.

January 22, 2015 - President Hadi resigns shortly after the prime minister and the cabinet step down. Houthis say they will withdraw their fighters from Sanaa if the government agrees to constitutional changes including fair representation for marginalized groups within the country. No agreement is reached.

February 11, 2015 - The United States and the United Kingdom suspend embassy operations in Yemen.

March 20, 2015 - Terrorists bomb two mosques in Sanaa, killing at least 137 and wounding 357. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.

March 22, 2015 - Houthi rebels seize the international airport in Taiz.

December 18-19, 2015 - At least 100 people are killed as violence erupts in the Harath district of Hajjah, a strategic border near Saudi Arabia.

November 28, 2016 - The Iranian-backed Houthi movement forms a new government in the capital. Abdul Aziz Habtoor, who defected from Hadi's government and joined the Houthi coalition in 2015, is its leader, according to the movement's news agency Saba.

December 18, 2016 - A suicide bomber strikes as soldiers line up to receive their salaries at the Al Solban military base in the southern city of Aden. The strike kills at least 52 soldiers and injures 34 others, two Yemeni senior security officials tell CNN. ISIS claims responsibility.

February 8, 2017 - Two senior Yemeni officials tell CNN that the government has requested that the United States stop ground operations in the country unless it has full approval.

November 6, 2017 - Saudi Arabia blocks humanitarian aid planes from landing in Yemen. The move is in retaliation for the attempted missile strike on Riyadh.

December 4, 2017 - Saleh is killed by Houthi rebels as he tries to flee Sanaa.