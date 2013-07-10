Hassan Rouhani Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani .

Birth place: Sorkheh, Iran

Birth name: Hassan Feridon

Marriage: Sahebeh Arabi

Children: Has four children

Education: University of Tehran, B. A., 1972; Glasgow Caledonian University, M. Phil., 1995; Glasgow Caledonian University, Ph.D., 1999

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Other Facts:

Rouhani is a cleric. His religious title is Hojatoleslam, which is a middle rank in the religious hierarchy.

Arrested many times in the 1960s and 1970s as a follower of Ayatollah Khomeini.

Iranian media refers to Rouhani as the "diplomat sheik."

Timeline:

1960 - Begins his religious studies at a seminary in Semnan province.

1977 - Under the threat of arrest, leaves Iran and joins Ayatollah Khomeini in exile in France.

1980-2000 - After the overthrow of the Shah, Rouhani serves five terms in the National Assembly.

1983-1988 - Member of the Supreme Defense Council.

1985-1991 - Commander of the Iranian air defenses.

1988-1989 - Deputy Commander of Iran's Armed Forces.

1989-1997 - National Security Adviser to the president.

1989-2005 - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

1989-present - Represents Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

1991-present - Member of the country's Expediency Council.

1999-present - Member of the Council of Experts, the group that chooses the Supreme Leader.

2000-2005 - National Security Adviser to the president.

June 14, 2013 - Wins the presidential election after securing more than 50% of the vote.

September 27, 2013 - Speaks with President Barack Obama by telephone, the first direct conversation between leaders of Iran and the United States since 1979.

July 14, 2015 - After negotiators strike a nuclear deal in Vienna, Rouhani touts the benefits of the agreement on Iranian television, declaring, "Our prayers have come true." The deal calls for restrictions on uranium enrichment and research in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.