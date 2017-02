Sarah Palin Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Personal:

Birth date: February 11, 1964

Birth place: Sandpoint, Idaho

Birth name: Sarah Louise Heath

Father: Charles Heath, a teacher

Mother: Sarah (Sheeran) Heath

Marriage: Todd Palin (August 29, 1988-present)

Children: Trig, April 18, 2008; Piper, March 19, 2001; Willow, July 5, 1994; Bristol, October 18, 1990; Track, April 20, 1989

Education: University of Idaho, B.S., 1987

Other Facts:

First female governor of Alaska.

Was a runner-up in the 1984 Miss Alaska pageant.

Her fifth child, Trig, was born with Down syndrome

Timeline:

1992-1996 - Member of the Wasilla City Council.

1996-2002 - Mayor of Wasilla, Alaska.

2002 - Loses bid to become lieutenant governor.

2003-2004 - Serves on the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

November 7, 2006 - Is elected Governor of Alaska, defeating former two-term governor Tony Knowles (49% to 41%).

December 4, 2006-July 26, 2009 - Republican Governor of Alaska.

July 28, 2008 - Alaska state legislators vote to hire an investigator to determine if Palin fired former state Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan because he would not fire Palin's former brother-in-law, Mike Wooten, a state trooper.

August 6, 2008 - A former state employee files an ethics complaint against Palin accusing her of using her position to get a supporter a government position.

August 29, 2008 - Named as Arizona Senator John McCain's vice presidential running mate in the presidential election.

September 1, 2008 - Announces her 17-year-old daughter, Bristol, is five months pregnant, and the McCain campaign releases a statement that John McCain knew about the pregnancy when he selected her as his running mate.

September 3, 2008 - Accepts the Republican Party's nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention.

October 10, 2008 - State investigator Stephen Branchflower releases a report that Palin abused her power as Alaska's governor and violated state ethics law by trying to get her ex-brother-in-law, Mike Wooten, fired.

October 18, 2008 - Appears on "Saturday Night Live" with Palin lookalike Tina Fey.

November 3, 2008 - Alaska's Personnel Board releases a report concluding that Palin did not violate ethics law in relation to her ex-brother-in-law.

November 4, 2008 - The McCain-Palin ticket is defeated in the presidential election by the Obama Biden ticket.

January 27, 2009 - Launches a political action committee to raise money.

July 3, 2009 - Announces that she will be stepping down as governor of Alaska.

July 26, 2009 - Officially steps down as governor of Alaska. Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell becomes governor.

November 2009 - Palin's memoir, "Going Rogue: An American Life," is released.

January 2010 - Joins Fox News as a contributor.

February 6, 2010 - Delivers the keynote address at the first national Tea Party convention.

March 25, 2010 - Discovery Communications announces Sarah Palin will appear in an eight-part documentary series, called "Sarah Palin's Alaska," on the TLC network.

November 2010 - Palin's second book, "America by Heart: Reflections on Family, Faith and Flag," is released.

June 10, 2011 - The state of Alaska releases roughly 24,000 pages of emails from Palin's governorship that had been requested in 2008 under the Freedom of Information Act.

October 5, 2011 - Announces she is will not run for president.

January 25, 2013 - Fox News confirms that Palin is no longer an analyst there.

June 13, 2013 - The Fox News Channel announces that Palin will rejoin the network as a contributor.

September 2013 - A newspaper publisher out of New Jersey sues Palin and her political action committee over copyright infringement due to the use of a photo of the World Trade Center site shortly after the September 11 attacks

July 27, 2014 - The subscription-based Sarah Palin Channel launches online.

June 24, 2015 - Politico reports that the Fox News Channel has not renewed Sarah Palin's contract as a paid contributor. It was an amicable split, according to Politico, and she is going to continue appearing on Fox but will not receive a salary.

January 19, 2016 - Endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at an Iowa campaign stop.

March 13, 2016 - Palin's husband, Todd, is seriously injured in a snow machine crash in Alaska and is in intensive care. He is hospitalized for two weeks.

2016 - Reworks her website as a media platform.