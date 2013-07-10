Sarah Palin Fast Facts

Breaking News

In little more than a decade, Sarah Palin rose from city councilwoman to Alaska&#39;s youngest governor and the first female vice presidential nominee in GOP history. Click through to see headlines made by Palin and her family since they entered the national spotlight.
Dakota Meyer announced his engagement to Bristol Palin, Palin&#39;s oldest daughter, with a &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/0MumH3HXL_/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;photograph on Instagram&lt;/a&gt;. The couple met when the war hero visited Alaska to film &quot;Amazing America,&quot; Sarah Palin&#39;s show on Sportsman Channel, Bristol Palin &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.patheos.com/blogs/bristolpalin/2015/03/engaged/#more-8040&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said on her blog&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;He&#39;s wonderful with Tripp and I&#39;m so proud to be marrying him,&quot; she said.
PETA criticized Sarah Palin in January after she posted this photo of her 6-year-old son, Trig, stepping on a family dog to reach the kitchen sink. &quot;Dear PETA,&quot; Palin responded via Facebook. &quot;Chill. At least Trig didn&#39;t eat the dog.&quot;
Palin takes a jab at President Barack Obama in September, mocking his &quot;coffee cup salute&quot; moment. Obama drew criticism after the White House posted a video to Instagram featuring him walking off Marine One offering a less-than-formal salute with a coffee cup in hand.
Palin shocked both liberal and conservative commentators at the National Rifle Association&#39;s annual meeting in April when she said, &quot;Well, if I were in charge, they would know that waterboarding is how we baptize terrorists.&quot;
Palin fires up a rally of veterans, their families and supporters at the World War II Memorial in Washington during the partial government shutdown in October 2013.
Wearing a shirt that reads &quot;Women hunt,&quot; Palin blasts Obama and gun control advocates for &quot;exploiting&quot; recent mass shootings as she speaks to the National Rifle Association convention in Houston in May 2013.
Palin drinks a &quot;Big Gulp&quot; soda during the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2013. She was mocking New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg&#39;s push against large, sugary drinks.
In the middle of the Republican presidential primaries in February 2012, Palin told the Conservative Political Action Conference that the party needs a candidate who &quot;can instinctively turn right&quot; -- a dig at eventual GOP nominee Mitt Romney.
Palin speaks during the Tea Party of America&#39;s &quot;Restoring America&quot; event in Iowa in September 2011. Supporters had hoped that she would use the event to announce that she was running for president.
Palin was mobbed in August 2011 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, a familiar campaign stop for presidential hopefuls.
Palin and Donald Trump walk toward a limo after leaving a dinner meeting in May 2011. It came during the Palin bus tour that fueled speculation she would run for president the next year. She didn&#39;t.
Palin signs copies of her second book, &quot;American by Heart,&quot; in Andover, Kansas, in November 2010.
The title of Palin&#39;s 2009 bestseller &quot;Going Rogue&quot; is a play off a remark a John McCain campaign staffer made to CNN about her straying from the McCain playbook.
Palin and her husband, Todd, join Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, as McCain concedes the presidential race to Obama in November 2008.
Palin and her husband leave City Hall after she voted in her hometown of Wasilla, Alaska, in November 2008. The Palins then flew to Arizona to join McCain.
McCain stands with his newly announced running mate in August 2008. McCain made the Palin announcement the day after Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.
Palin&#39;s family appears on stage after her speech to the Republican National Convention in September 2008. From left to right are her son Track; daughter Bristol; Bristol&#39;s then-fiancee, Levi Johnston; daughter Willow; daughter Piper; husband Todd; and son Trig.
Palin signs her oath of office document as Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell, left, and Superior Court Judge Niesje Steinkruger look on after her swearing-in ceremony in Fairbanks, Alaska, in December 2006.
Palin holds her daughter Piper as she watches results on election night in November 2006. The former mayor of Wasilla became Alaska&#39;s first female governor.
Palin stands beside then-Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Sean Parnell in September 2006 as they talk about their plan for a natural gas pipeline during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Parnell became governor when Palin stepped down in 2009.
Palin stands in the rain in Anchorage in August 2006 as she campaigns for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Palin defeated incumbent Frank Murkowski and former state legislator John Binkley.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Personal:
Birth date: February 11, 1964
Birth place: Sandpoint, Idaho
Birth name: Sarah Louise Heath
    Father: Charles Heath, a teacher
    Mother: Sarah (Sheeran) Heath
    Marriage: Todd Palin (August 29, 1988-present)
    Children: Trig, April 18, 2008; Piper, March 19, 2001; Willow, July 5, 1994; Bristol, October 18, 1990; Track, April 20, 1989
    Education: University of Idaho, B.S., 1987
    Other Facts:
    First female governor of Alaska.
    Was a runner-up in the 1984 Miss Alaska pageant.
    Her fifth child, Trig, was born with Down syndrome.
    Timeline:
    1992-1996 -     Member of the Wasilla City Council.
    1996-2002 - Mayor of Wasilla, Alaska.
    2002 - Loses bid to become lieutenant governor.
    2003-2004 - Serves on the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
    November 7, 2006 - Is elected Governor of Alaska, defeating former two-term governor Tony Knowles (49% to 41%).
    December 4, 2006-July 26, 2009 - Republican Governor of Alaska.
    July 28, 2008 - Alaska state legislators vote to hire an investigator to determine if Palin fired former state Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan because he would not fire Palin's former brother-in-law, Mike Wooten, a state trooper.
    August 6, 2008 - A former state employee files an ethics complaint against Palin accusing her of using her position to get a supporter a government position.
    August 29, 2008 - Named as Arizona Senator John McCain's vice presidential running mate in the presidential election.
    September 1, 2008 - Announces her 17-year-old daughter, Bristol, is five months pregnant, and the McCain campaign releases a statement that John McCain knew about the pregnancy when he selected her as his running mate.
    September 3, 2008 - Accepts the Republican Party's nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention.
    October 10, 2008 - State investigator Stephen Branchflower releases a report that Palin abused her power as Alaska's governor and violated state ethics law by trying to get her ex-brother-in-law, Mike Wooten, fired.
    October 18, 2008 - Appears on "Saturday Night Live" with Palin lookalike Tina Fey.
    November 3, 2008 - Alaska's Personnel Board releases a report concluding that Palin did not violate ethics law in relation to her ex-brother-in-law.
    November 4, 2008 - The McCain-Palin ticket is defeated in the presidential election by the Obama-Biden ticket.
    January 27, 2009 - Launches a political action committee to raise money.
    July 3, 2009 - Announces that she will be stepping down as governor of Alaska.
    July 26, 2009 - Officially steps down as governor of Alaska. Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell becomes governor.
    November 2009 - Palin's memoir, "Going Rogue: An American Life," is released.
    January 2010 - Joins Fox News as a contributor.
    February 6, 2010 - Delivers the keynote address at the first national Tea Party convention.
    March 25, 2010 - Discovery Communications announces Sarah Palin will appear in an eight-part documentary series, called "Sarah Palin's Alaska," on the TLC network.
    November 2010 - Palin's second book, "America by Heart: Reflections on Family, Faith and Flag," is released.
    June 10, 2011 - The state of Alaska releases roughly 24,000 pages of emails from Palin's governorship that had been requested in 2008 under the Freedom of Information Act.
    October 5, 2011 - Announces she is will not run for president.
    January 25, 2013 - Fox News confirms that Palin is no longer an analyst there.
    June 13, 2013 - The Fox News Channel announces that Palin will rejoin the network as a contributor.
    September 2013 - A newspaper publisher out of New Jersey sues Palin and her political action committee over copyright infringement due to the use of a photo of the World Trade Center site shortly after the September 11 attacks.
    January 20, 2014 - In a Facebook post on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Palin sends message to President Barack Obama, "Mr. President, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and all who commit to ending any racial divide, no more playing the race card."
    July 27, 2014 - The subscription-based Sarah Palin Channel launches online.
    June 24, 2015 - Politico reports that the Fox News Channel has not renewed Sarah Palin's contract as a paid contributor. It was an amicable split, according to Politico, and she is going to continue appearing on Fox but will not receive a salary.
    January 19, 2016 - Endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at an Iowa campaign stop.
    March 13, 2016 - Palin's husband, Todd, is seriously injured in a snow machine crash in Alaska and is in intensive care. He is hospitalized for two weeks.
    2016 - Reworks her website as a media platform.