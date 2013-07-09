World War I Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about World War I, also known as the First World War and the Great War, which lasted from 1914 to 1918.

Causes of World War I:

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary by The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary by Gavrilo Princip , a Bosnian Serb, led to Austria-Hungary declaring war on Serbia.

Ties and treaties bound countries to assist each other in time of war. When the time came, they started choosing sides. The United States declared neutrality until German submarine warfare threatened American commercial shipping.

The Central Powers consisted of Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany, and Ottoman Empire (now Turkey).

The Allied Powers consisted of Belgium, France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Russia , Serbia and the United States.

